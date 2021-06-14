Dress to impress: Ted Baker says formal wear back in demand

Log in
    9479   JP3153900000

IMPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

(9479)
Financials
Sales 2021 14 049 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2021 690 M 6,29 M 6,29 M
Net cash 2021 6 147 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 888 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 567
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart IMPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.
Technical analysis trends IMPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Natsuo Karashima President, CEO & Representative Director
Akihiro Yamate CFO, Director & Executive Officer
Kenji Arita Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yonekazu Tsuchida Chief Administration Officer & Executive Officer
Akifumi Tamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.22.62%63
INFORMA PLC-1.06%11 511
SCHIBSTED ASA10.81%10 554
PEARSON PLC25.22%9 048
LAGARDÈRE4.20%3 344
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED17.22%2 951