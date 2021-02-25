Impro Precision Industries : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

IMPRO PRECISION INDUSTRIES LIMITED ᜻౷ၚ੗ʈุϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01286)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Impro Precision Industries Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 11 March 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

1. to consider and approve the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020;

2. to consider the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any; and

3. to transact any other business.

By order of the Board

IMPRO PRECISION INDUSTRIES LIMITED

IP Wui Wing Dennis

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 25 February 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. LU Ruibo, Ms. WANG Hui, Ina, Mr. YU Yuepeng, Ms. ZHU Liwei and Mr. WANG Dong, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. YU Kwok Kuen Harry, Dr. YEN Gordon and Mr. LEE Siu Ming.