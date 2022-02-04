Imugene : Application for quotation of securities - IMU
Announcement Summary
Entity name
IMUGENE LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday February 04, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
IMU
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
5,115,627
04/02/2022
IMU
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
15,000,000
03/02/2022
IMU
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
3,916,666
02/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
IMUGENE LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
99009179551
1.3
ASX issuer code
IMU
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
4/2/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
IMUOC : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2022
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
IMU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
5,115,627
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
4/2/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
4/2/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
4/2/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
5,115,627
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.05400000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
N/A
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
IMUAO : OPTION EXPIRING 08-NOV-2022 EX 4C
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
IMU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
5,000,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
3/2/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
3/2/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Disclaimer
Imugene Limited published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:35:11 UTC.
