    IMU   AU000000IMU9

IMUGENE LIMITED

(IMU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/04 12:10:51 am
0.31 AUD   +1.64%
Imugene : Application for quotation of securities - IMU

02/04/2022 | 01:36am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

IMUGENE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

IMU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

5,115,627

04/02/2022

IMU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

15,000,000

03/02/2022

IMU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,916,666

02/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 12

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

IMUGENE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

99009179551

1.3

ASX issuer code

IMU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 12

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 12

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IMUOC : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2022

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IMU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

5,115,627

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/2/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

4/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 12

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

5,115,627

use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05400000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IMUAO : OPTION EXPIRING 08-NOV-2022 EX 4C

personal

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IMU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

5,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

3/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

3/2/2022

For

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imugene Limited published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:35:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6,75 M 4,83 M 6,75 M
Net income 2022 -26,9 M -19,3 M -26,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -47,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 771 M 1 267 M 1 771 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 262x
Capi. / Sales 2023 224x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart IMUGENE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imugene Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMUGENE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,31 AUD
Average target price 0,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 89,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leslie Chong Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Phillip Allen Hains Joint Secretary
Paul A. Hopper Executive Chairman
Nicholas Ede Chief Technology Officer
Rita Laeufle Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMUGENE LIMITED-23.75%1 267
MODERNA, INC.-33.22%68 768
LONZA GROUP AG-15.94%51 763
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-9.81%48 610
SEAGEN INC.-11.26%25 087
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-10.91%22 458