Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Imugene Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMU   AU000000IMU9

IMUGENE LIMITED

(IMU)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-21 am EDT
0.2500 AUD   -5.66%
02:44aIMUGENE : Application for quotation of securities - IMU
PU
07/18Imugene Appoints CFO
MT
07/17Imugene Limited Appoints Mike Tonroe as Chief Financial Officer, Effective from September 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imugene : Application for quotation of securities - IMU

07/21/2022 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

IMUGENE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday July 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

IMU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

819,665

21/07/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

IMUGENE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

99009179551

1.3

ASX issuer code

IMU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/7/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IMUOC : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2022

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IMU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

819,665

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

21/7/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

21/7/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

21/7/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

819,665

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05400000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imugene Limited published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMUGENE LIMITED
02:44aIMUGENE : Application for quotation of securities - IMU
PU
07/18Imugene Appoints CFO
MT
07/17Imugene Limited Appoints Mike Tonroe as Chief Financial Officer, Effective from Septemb..
CI
06/30Imugene Limited Announces Appointment of Dr. Sharon Yavrom as Executive Director, Clini..
CI
06/26Imugene Limited Announces Final HER-Vaxx Phase 2 Trial Overall Survival Results
CI
06/08IMUGENE : Application for quotation of securities - IMU
PU
05/31Imugene Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
05/17Imugene Doses First Patient for Phase 1 Cancer Trial in the US; Shares Rise 6%
MT
05/17City of Hope and Imugene Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial to Test Cancer-K..
CI
05/17City of Hope and Imugene Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial to Test Cancer-K..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6,75 M 4,65 M 4,65 M
Net income 2022 -30,5 M -21,0 M -21,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 554 M 1 072 M 1 072 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 230x
Capi. / Sales 2023 197x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart IMUGENE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imugene Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMUGENE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,27 AUD
Average target price 0,55 AUD
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leslie Chong Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Phillip Allen Hains Joint Secretary
Paul A. Hopper Executive Chairman
Nicholas Ede Chief Technology Officer
Steven Cha Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMUGENE LIMITED-33.75%1 072
MODERNA, INC.-34.19%66 482
LONZA GROUP AG-24.58%44 015
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.85%41 736
SEAGEN INC.11.79%31 814
CELLTRION, INC.-7.07%19 428