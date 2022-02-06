Log in
    IMU   AU000000IMU9

IMUGENE LIMITED

(IMU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/04 12:10:51 am
0.31 AUD   +1.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Imugene : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IMU

02/06/2022 | 04:28pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

IMUGENE LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unlisted Options issued under employee incentive

266,666

03/02/2022

to be confirmed

scheme.

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

IMUGENE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

99009179551

1.3

ASX issuer code

IMU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options issued under employee incentive scheme.

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

personal

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Refer to the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24 November 2020:

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02296893-3A553198?access_token=83

ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.45000000

3/2/2025

For

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option Other

Description

IMU: ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Refer to the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24 November 2020: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02296893-3A553198?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A

Issue details

onlyusepersonalFor

Number of +securities

266,666

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imugene Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6,75 M 4,77 M 4,77 M
Net income 2022 -26,9 M -19,0 M -19,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -48,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 807 M 1 277 M 1 277 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 268x
Capi. / Sales 2023 229x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart IMUGENE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Imugene Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMUGENE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,31 AUD
Average target price 0,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 86,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leslie Chong Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Phillip Allen Hains Joint Secretary
Paul A. Hopper Executive Chairman
Nicholas Ede Chief Technology Officer
Steven Cha Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMUGENE LIMITED-22.50%1 277
MODERNA, INC.-35.82%66 092
LONZA GROUP AG-18.15%50 054
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-11.43%47 739
SEAGEN INC.-10.78%25 221
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-13.78%21 736