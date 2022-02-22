Log in
    IMU   AU000000IMU9

IMUGENE LIMITED

(IMU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 06:59:57 pm
0.2675 AUD   +4.90%
05:58pIMUGENE : Science Series CHECKvacc
PU
02/11IMUGENE : Application for quotation of securities - IMU
PU
02/06IMUGENE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IMU
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Imugene : Science Series CHECKvacc

02/22/2022 | 05:58pm EST
A S X : I M U

Science Series

CHECKvacc

23rd February 2022

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation does not constitute personal investment advice. The presentation is not intended to be comprehensive or provide all information required by investors to make an informed decision on any investment in Imugene Limited (Company). In preparing this presentation, the Company did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular investor.

Further advice should be obtained from a professional investment adviser before taking any action on any information dealt with in the presentation. Those acting upon any information without advice do so entirely at their own risk.

Whilst this presentation is based on information from sources which are considered reliable, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company, any of its directors, or any other person about the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. No responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for that information or those opinions or for any errors, omissions, misstatements (negligent or otherwise) or for any communication written or otherwise, contained or referred to in this presentation.

  1. Neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers, associated persons or subsidiaries are liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying upon any statement in this presentation or any document supplied with this presentation, or by any future communications in connection with those documents and all of those losses and damages are expressly disclaimed.
  2. Any opinions expressed reflect the Company's position at the date of this presentation and are subject to change
  3. International offer restrictions - This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful. In particular, the New Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. The distribution of this presentation in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and any such restrictions should be observed.

2

Speakers

Imugene CEO & MD

Leslie Chong

Mrs Chong has over 20 years of oncology

experience in Phase I - III of clinical program

development, including leadership role

involvement in two marketed oncology

products. She was previously Senior Clinical

Program Lead at Genentech, Inc., in San

Francisco. Genentech is widely regarded as

one of the world's most successful biotech

companies with a strong oncology franchise

including the best-selling breast cancer drug

Herceptin.

Yuman Kaumaya

Ohio State University

Prof Kaumaya is Professor of Medicine in Department of Ob/Gyn at the OSU Wexner Medical Center and the James Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prof Kaumaya is internationally recognized as an expert in the fields of vaccine research with emphasis on peptide vaccines for cancer, viral diseases as well as peptide therapy for autoimmune diseases. He conducts research in the areas of tumor immunology, mechanisms of tumor cell-immune cell interactions, and immune mechanisms. He is an inventor on several issued and pending patents for Peptide Vaccines and Therapeutic Technologies. He has lectured worldwide and has published over 130 peer-reviewed articles in major scientific journals.

Nimali Whithana

Imugene Snr Director of

Clinical Science

Dr Withana has over 18 years of drug

development experience spanning both

academia and industry. Most recently she

was the Lead Country Medical Manager for

the Breast Cancer and Cancer

Immunotherapy portfolios including

bevacizumab, trastuzumab

emtansine, ipatasertib and atezolizumab at

Hoffman-La Roche New Zealand. Prior to that,

she was the Clinical Scientist Lead across

Phase I - III global oncology trials at

Genentech.

Dr Withana received her academic training at

Stanford University and The Peter MacCallum

Cancer Centre majoring in Immunology and

Molecular Medicine. She has an in-

depth understanding and grasp of the

development process with experience in

3

R&D, Clinical Trials and Patient Advocacy.

Three Novel Technology Platforms

onCARlytics

CF33-CD19 CAR T Combination Therapy

TBC

Phase 1

Solid Tumours

N = TBD

USA & TBD

CF33 Oncolytic Virus

CHECKvacc "Armed"

VAXINIA

PD-L1 Virus

Parental Virus

COH TNBC IST

MAST

Phase 1

Phase 1

Tripe Negative Breast

Metastatic Solid Tumours

Cancer

N = 52-100

N = 30-36

USA & AUS

USA (COH only)

IND Enabled

IND Enabled

DOMINICA

Phase 1

Solid Tumours

N = TBD

USA & TBD

B Cell Immunotherapy

HER-Vaxx

PD1-Vaxx

HERIZON

Phase 1b/2

IMPRINTER

Gastric Cancer

Phase 1

N = 36

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Asia & Eastern Europe

N = 24-52

USA & AUS

nextHERIZON

IND Enabled

Phase 2

Metastatic Gastric Cancer

N = 30

USA, AUS, South Korea

IND Enabled

neoHERIZON

Phase 2

Neoadjuvant Gastric

Cancer

N = 72

Germany & South Korea

4

COMBINATION IMMUNOTHERAPIES

PD-1 ,PD-L1,CTLA-4, TIGIT, TIM3 & LAG3

IMUGENE Science Series

23rd Feb 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imugene Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
