Imugene : Science Series CHECKvacc

The information in this presentation does not constitute personal investment advice. The presentation is not intended to be comprehensive or provide all information required by investors to make an informed decision on any investment in Imugene Limited (Company). In preparing this presentation, the Company did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular investor.
Further advice should be obtained from a professional investment adviser before taking any action on any information dealt with in the presentation. Those acting upon any information without advice do so entirely at their own risk.
Whilst this presentation is based on information from sources which are considered reliable, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company, any of its directors, or any other person about the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. No responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for that information or those opinions or for any errors, omissions, misstatements (negligent or otherwise) or for any communication written or otherwise, contained or referred to in this presentation.
Neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers, associated persons or subsidiaries are liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying upon any statement in this presentation or any document supplied with this presentation, or by any future communications in connection with those documents and all of those losses and damages are expressly disclaimed.
Any opinions expressed reflect the Company's position at the date of this presentation and are subject to change
International offer restrictions - This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful. In particular, the New Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. The distribution of this presentation in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and any such restrictions should be observed.
Speakers
Imugene CEO & MD
Leslie Chong
Mrs Chong has over 20 years of oncology
experience in Phase I - III of clinical program
development, including leadership role
involvement in two marketed oncology
products. She was previously Senior Clinical
Program Lead at Genentech, Inc., in San
Francisco. Genentech is widely regarded as
one of the world's most successful biotech
companies with a strong oncology franchise
including the best-selling breast cancer drug
Herceptin.
Yuman Kaumaya
Ohio State University
Prof Kaumaya is Professor of Medicine in Department of Ob/Gyn at the OSU Wexner Medical Center and the James Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prof Kaumaya is internationally recognized as an expert in the fields of vaccine research with emphasis on peptide vaccines for cancer, viral diseases as well as peptide therapy for autoimmune diseases. He conducts research in the areas of tumor immunology, mechanisms of tumor cell-immune cell interactions, and immune mechanisms. He is an inventor on several issued and pending patents for Peptide Vaccines and Therapeutic Technologies. He has lectured worldwide and has published over 130 peer-reviewed articles in major scientific journals.
Nimali Whithana
Imugene Snr Director of
Clinical Science
Dr Withana has over 18 years of drug
development experience spanning both
academia and industry. Most recently she
was the Lead Country Medical Manager for
the Breast Cancer and Cancer
Immunotherapy portfolios including
bevacizumab, trastuzumab
emtansine, ipatasertib and atezolizumab at
Hoffman-La Roche New Zealand. Prior to that,
she was the Clinical Scientist Lead across
Phase I - III global oncology trials at
Genentech.
Dr Withana received her academic training at
Stanford University and The Peter MacCallum
Cancer Centre majoring in Immunology and
Molecular Medicine. She has an in-
depth understanding and grasp of the
development process with experience in
R&D, Clinical Trials and Patient Advocacy.
Three Novel Technology Platforms
onCARlytics
CF33-CD19 CAR T Combination Therapy
TBC
Phase 1
Solid Tumours
N = TBD
USA & TBD
CF33 Oncolytic Virus
CHECKvacc "Armed"
VAXINIA
PD-L1 Virus
Parental Virus
COH TNBC IST
MAST
Phase 1
Phase 1
Tripe Negative Breast
Metastatic Solid Tumours
Cancer
N = 52-100
N = 30-36
USA & AUS
USA (COH only)
IND Enabled
IND Enabled
DOMINICA
Phase 1
Solid Tumours
N = TBD
USA & TBD
B Cell Immunotherapy
HER-Vaxx
PD1-Vaxx
HERIZON
Phase 1b/2
IMPRINTER
Gastric Cancer
Phase 1
N = 36
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Asia & Eastern Europe
N = 24-52
USA & AUS
nextHERIZON
IND Enabled
Phase 2
Metastatic Gastric Cancer
N = 30
USA, AUS, South Korea
IND Enabled
neoHERIZON
Phase 2
Neoadjuvant Gastric
Cancer
N = 72
Germany & South Korea
4
COMBINATION IMMUNOTHERAPIES
PD-1 ,PD-L1,CTLA-4, TIGIT, TIM3 & LAG3
IMUGENE Science Series
23rd Feb 2022
