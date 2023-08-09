Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
August 9, 2023
Company name: IMURAYA GROUP CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya
Code number: 2209
URL: https://www.imuraya-group.com/
Representative: Yasuki Onishi, President and Representative Director
Contact: Jiro Tominaga, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 050-1791-2014
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 9, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2023
9,121
4.0
(92)
-
100
(69.0)
39
(82.4)
June 30, 2022
8,766
13.1
87
-
325
-
223
-
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥
75 million
[
(57.9)%]
Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥
179 million
[
-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
3.01
-
June 30, 2022
17.12
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2023
35,526
18,393
51.7
March 31, 2023
34,107
18,684
54.7
(Reference) Equity: As of
June 30, 2023:
¥
18,362 million
As of
March 31, 2023:
¥
18,653 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
-
0.00
-
28.00
28.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
0.00
-
28.00
28.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently: No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
22,000
2.4
400
(65.0)
500
(67.3)
300
(77.6)
22.93
September 30, 2023
Full year
46,500
4.1
2,000
0.4
2,100
(8.1)
1,400
(13.1)
107.00
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No
* Notes:
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
- Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2023:
13,086,200
shares
March 31, 2023:
13,086,200
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2023: 2,038 shares
March 31, 2023: 1,919 shares
- Average number of shares outstanding during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2023: 13,084,211 shares Three months ended June 30, 2022: 13,084,399 shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,689,190
1,024,218
Accounts receivable - trade
5,506,881
5,854,899
Merchandise and finished goods
3,109,594
4,049,088
Work in process
339,849
390,645
Raw materials and supplies
993,321
1,073,903
Other
1,098,141
1,342,662
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,189)
(1,220)
Total current assets
12,735,789
13,734,198
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
19,245,265
19,395,888
Accumulated depreciation
(11,204,371)
(11,224,967)
Buildings and structures, net
8,040,893
8,170,920
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
18,689,994
18,586,708
Accumulated depreciation
(14,660,478)
(14,635,317)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
4,029,516
3,951,391
Land
4,253,858
4,351,538
Other
3,193,792
3,293,255
Accumulated depreciation
(1,171,013)
(1,211,875)
Other, net
2,022,779
2,081,380
Total property, plant and equipment
18,347,048
18,555,230
Intangible assets
Leased assets
127,051
117,549
Other
42,700
37,632
Total intangible assets
169,751
155,182
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
1,482,989
1,649,487
Retirement benefit asset
917,445
917,895
Other
466,979
526,797
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(12,756)
(12,362)
Total investments and other assets
2,854,658
3,081,816
Total non-current assets
21,371,458
21,792,229
Total assets
34,107,247
35,526,428
1
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
2,739,475
2,936,221
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
1,864,294
1,669,726
Short-term borrowings
2,600,000
4,650,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
100,536
75,603
Accounts payable - other
3,746,564
3,488,112
Income taxes payable
626,512
86,366
Provision for bonuses
601,187
370,242
Other
642,227
1,262,054
Total current liabilities
12,920,797
14,538,326
Non-current liabilities
Provision for officer' retirement benefits
56,580
51,078
Retirement benefit liability
38,472
38,866
Asset retirement obligations
142,055
142,345
Other
2,264,910
2,362,582
Total non-current liabilities
2,502,018
2,594,871
Total liabilities
15,422,816
17,133,198
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,576,539
2,576,539
Capital surplus
3,810,519
3,809,656
Retained earnings
9,841,358
9,515,269
Treasury shares
(4,221)
(4,490)
Total shareholders' equity
16,224,196
15,896,976
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
201,956
318,351
securities
Revaluation reserve for land
1,930,419
1,930,419
Foreign currency translation adjustment
13,953
(50,845)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
282,571
268,019
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,428,901
2,465,945
Non-controlling interests
31,333
30,308
Total net assets
18,684,431
18,393,229
Total liabilities and net assets
34,107,247
35,526,428
2
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Thousands of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2022
ended June 30, 2023
Net sales
8,766,957
9,121,862
Cost of sales
5,638,063
6,098,410
Gross profit
3,128,894
3,023,451
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,041,713
3,115,909
Operating profit (loss)
87,181
(92,458)
Non-operating income
Dividend income
25,366
30,653
Rental income from buildings
8,757
8,520
Foreign exchange gains
185,330
142,057
Other
25,752
25,936
Total non-operating income
245,208
207,167
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
5,159
12,862
Other
1,903
915
Total non-operating expenses
7,062
13,778
Ordinary profit
325,326
100,930
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
3,444
-
Subsidy income
3,660
3,698
Other
3
-
Total extraordinary income
7,107
3,698
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
2,990
0
Total extraordinary losses
2,990
0
Profit before income taxes
329,444
104,629
Income taxes - current
47,410
59,631
Income taxes - deferred
61,614
8,146
Total income taxes
109,025
67,778
Profit
220,418
36,850
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(3,548)
(2,557)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
223,967
39,408
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
IMURAYA Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 07:46:01 UTC.