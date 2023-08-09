Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

August 9, 2023

Company name: IMURAYA GROUP CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya

Code number: 2209

URL: https://www.imuraya-group.com/

Representative: Yasuki Onishi, President and Representative Director

Contact: Jiro Tominaga, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 050-1791-2014

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 9, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2023

9,121

4.0

(92)

-

100

(69.0)

39

(82.4)

June 30, 2022

8,766

13.1

87

-

325

-

223

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥

75 million

[

(57.9)%]

Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥

179 million

[

-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2023

3.01

-

June 30, 2022

17.12

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2023

35,526

18,393

51.7

March 31, 2023

34,107

18,684

54.7

(Reference) Equity: As of

June 30, 2023:

¥

18,362 million

As of

March 31, 2023:

¥

18,653 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

-

0.00

-

28.00

28.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

0.00

-

28.00

28.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

22,000

2.4

400

(65.0)

500

(67.3)

300

(77.6)

22.93

September 30, 2023

Full year

46,500

4.1

2,000

0.4

2,100

(8.1)

1,400

(13.1)

107.00

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2023:

13,086,200

shares

March 31, 2023:

13,086,200

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2023: 2,038 shares

March 31, 2023: 1,919 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2023: 13,084,211 shares Three months ended June 30, 2022: 13,084,399 shares

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,689,190

1,024,218

Accounts receivable - trade

5,506,881

5,854,899

Merchandise and finished goods

3,109,594

4,049,088

Work in process

339,849

390,645

Raw materials and supplies

993,321

1,073,903

Other

1,098,141

1,342,662

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,189)

(1,220)

Total current assets

12,735,789

13,734,198

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

19,245,265

19,395,888

Accumulated depreciation

(11,204,371)

(11,224,967)

Buildings and structures, net

8,040,893

8,170,920

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

18,689,994

18,586,708

Accumulated depreciation

(14,660,478)

(14,635,317)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

4,029,516

3,951,391

Land

4,253,858

4,351,538

Other

3,193,792

3,293,255

Accumulated depreciation

(1,171,013)

(1,211,875)

Other, net

2,022,779

2,081,380

Total property, plant and equipment

18,347,048

18,555,230

Intangible assets

Leased assets

127,051

117,549

Other

42,700

37,632

Total intangible assets

169,751

155,182

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,482,989

1,649,487

Retirement benefit asset

917,445

917,895

Other

466,979

526,797

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(12,756)

(12,362)

Total investments and other assets

2,854,658

3,081,816

Total non-current assets

21,371,458

21,792,229

Total assets

34,107,247

35,526,428

1

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

2,739,475

2,936,221

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

1,864,294

1,669,726

Short-term borrowings

2,600,000

4,650,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

100,536

75,603

Accounts payable - other

3,746,564

3,488,112

Income taxes payable

626,512

86,366

Provision for bonuses

601,187

370,242

Other

642,227

1,262,054

Total current liabilities

12,920,797

14,538,326

Non-current liabilities

Provision for officer' retirement benefits

56,580

51,078

Retirement benefit liability

38,472

38,866

Asset retirement obligations

142,055

142,345

Other

2,264,910

2,362,582

Total non-current liabilities

2,502,018

2,594,871

Total liabilities

15,422,816

17,133,198

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,576,539

2,576,539

Capital surplus

3,810,519

3,809,656

Retained earnings

9,841,358

9,515,269

Treasury shares

(4,221)

(4,490)

Total shareholders' equity

16,224,196

15,896,976

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

201,956

318,351

securities

Revaluation reserve for land

1,930,419

1,930,419

Foreign currency translation adjustment

13,953

(50,845)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

282,571

268,019

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,428,901

2,465,945

Non-controlling interests

31,333

30,308

Total net assets

18,684,431

18,393,229

Total liabilities and net assets

34,107,247

35,526,428

2

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Thousands of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2022

ended June 30, 2023

Net sales

8,766,957

9,121,862

Cost of sales

5,638,063

6,098,410

Gross profit

3,128,894

3,023,451

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,041,713

3,115,909

Operating profit (loss)

87,181

(92,458)

Non-operating income

Dividend income

25,366

30,653

Rental income from buildings

8,757

8,520

Foreign exchange gains

185,330

142,057

Other

25,752

25,936

Total non-operating income

245,208

207,167

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

5,159

12,862

Other

1,903

915

Total non-operating expenses

7,062

13,778

Ordinary profit

325,326

100,930

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

3,444

-

Subsidy income

3,660

3,698

Other

3

-

Total extraordinary income

7,107

3,698

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

2,990

0

Total extraordinary losses

2,990

0

Profit before income taxes

329,444

104,629

Income taxes - current

47,410

59,631

Income taxes - deferred

61,614

8,146

Total income taxes

109,025

67,778

Profit

220,418

36,850

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(3,548)

(2,557)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

223,967

39,408

3

