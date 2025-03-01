Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
[Japanese GAAP]
August 9, 2024
Company name: IMURAYA GROUP CO., LTD.
Listing: Tokyo, Nagoya
Securities code: 2209
URL: https://www.imuraya-group.com/
Representative: Yasuki Onishi, President and Representative Director
Inquiries: Jiro Tominaga, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 050-1791-2014
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: None
Holding of financial results briefing: None
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2024
9,918
8.7
7
-
186
85.1
166
321.5
June 30, 2023
9,121
4.0
(92)
-
100
(69.0)
39
(82.4)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2024: ¥
196 million [
161.2%]
Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥
75 million [ (57.9) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2024
12.70
-
June 30, 2023
3.01
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2024
38,502
20,796
54.0
March 31, 2024
38,090
21,005
55.1
(Reference) Equity: As of
June 30, 2024:
¥
20,779 million
As of
March 31, 2024:
¥
20,985 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
-
0.00
-
31.00
31.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025
0.00
-
31.00
31.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025(April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
to owners of parent
per share
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
23,900
4.0
1,150
4.2
1,200
(13.0)
820
(14.0)
62.67
September 30, 2024
Full year
49,500
2.6
2,600
2.5
2,700
(7.0)
1,850
(4.2)
141.40
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None
* Notes:
(1) Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period:
None
- Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
- Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatement: None
- Number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2024:
13,086,200
shares
March 31, 2024:
13,086,200
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2024: 2,428 shares
March 31, 2024: 2,303 shares
- Average number of shares outstanding during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2024: 13,083,847 shares Three months ended June 30, 2023: 13,084,211 shares
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,326,715
1,501,668
Accounts receivable - trade
8,084,740
7,618,488
Merchandise and finished goods
3,178,595
3,953,611
Work in process
315,921
318,033
Raw materials and supplies
795,870
849,919
Other
726,521
722,091
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,450)
(1,393)
Total current assets
14,426,915
14,962,420
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
20,337,950
20,377,120
Accumulated depreciation
(11,730,635)
(11,911,394)
Buildings and structures, net
8,607,315
8,465,725
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
20,318,959
20,400,437
Accumulated depreciation
(14,991,860)
(15,290,131)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
5,327,098
5,110,306
Land
4,369,858
4,369,858
Other
2,308,933
2,461,756
Accumulated depreciation
(1,167,396)
(1,210,178)
Other, net
1,141,537
1,251,578
Total property, plant and equipment
19,445,809
19,197,468
Intangible assets
Leased assets
110,105
100,672
Other
25,351
23,718
Total intangible assets
135,456
124,391
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
2,233,321
2,360,631
Retirement benefit asset
1,404,321
1,408,852
Other
448,711
452,539
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4,276)
(4,276)
Total investments and other assets
4,082,078
4,217,747
Total non-current assets
23,663,344
23,539,607
Total assets
38,090,260
38,502,027
1
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
3,075,620
3,172,045
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
1,911,032
1,831,591
Short-term borrowings
3,700,000
5,450,000
Accounts payable - other
3,527,395
3,036,421
Income taxes payable
608,005
73,441
Provision for bonuses
652,551
398,179
Other
927,463
1,027,190
Total current liabilities
14,402,069
14,988,870
Non-current liabilities
Provision for officer' retirement benefits
68,592
63,186
Asset retirement obligations
143,213
143,506
Other
2,470,668
2,509,681
Total non-current liabilities
2,682,474
2,716,373
Total liabilities
17,084,543
17,705,243
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,576,539
2,576,539
Capital surplus
3,810,519
3,810,519
Retained earnings
11,405,673
11,166,172
Treasury shares
(5,104)
(5,412)
Total shareholders' equity
17,787,628
17,547,819
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
741,415
831,352
securities
Revaluation reserve for land
1,930,419
1,930,419
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(68,865)
(94,341)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
594,532
563,914
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
3,197,501
3,231,345
Non-controlling interests
20,586
17,619
Total net assets
21,005,716
20,796,784
Total liabilities and net assets
38,090,260
38,502,027
2
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Thousands of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2023
ended June 30, 2024
Net sales
9,121,862
9,918,298
Cost of sales
6,098,410
6,608,496
Gross profit
3,023,451
3,309,802
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,115,909
3,302,075
Operating profit (loss)
(92,458)
7,726
Non-operating income
Dividend income
30,653
38,394
Rental income from buildings
8,520
8,606
Foreign exchange gains
142,057
113,373
Other
25,936
32,212
Total non-operating income
207,167
192,587
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
12,862
13,193
Other
915
294
Total non-operating expenses
13,778
13,488
Ordinary profit
100,930
186,825
Extraordinary income
Subsidy income
3,698
42,533
Compensation income
-
59,429
Other
-
3,481
Total extraordinary income
3,698
105,443
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
0
301
Loss on disposal of inventories
-
35,597
Total extraordinary losses
0
35,899
Profit before income taxes
104,629
256,370
Income taxes - current
59,631
48,133
Income taxes - deferred
8,146
44,723
Total income taxes
67,778
92,857
Profit
36,850
163,512
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(2,557)
(2,586)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
39,408
166,099
3
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months)
(Thousands of yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2023
ended June 30, 2024
Profit
36,850
163,512
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
116,394
89,937
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(63,266)
(25,854)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(14,552)
(30,618)
Total other comprehensive income
38,575
33,463
Comprehensive income
75,426
196,976
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
76,451
199,942
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
(1,025)
(2,966)
interests
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
IMURAYA Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 07:52:03 UTC.