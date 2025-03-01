Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

August 9, 2024

Company name: IMURAYA GROUP CO., LTD.

Listing: Tokyo, Nagoya

Securities code: 2209

URL: https://www.imuraya-group.com/

Representative: Yasuki Onishi, President and Representative Director

Inquiries: Jiro Tominaga, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 050-1791-2014

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: None

Holding of financial results briefing: None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % June 30, 2024 9,918 8.7 7 - 186 85.1 166 321.5 June 30, 2023 9,121 4.0 (92) - 100 (69.0) 39 (82.4) (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2024: ¥ 196 million [ 161.2%]

Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥ 75 million [ (57.9) %] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per per share share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2024 12.70 - June 30, 2023 3.01 -

(2) Consolidated Financial Position