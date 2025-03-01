Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

August 9, 2024

Company name: IMURAYA GROUP CO., LTD.

Listing: Tokyo, Nagoya

Securities code: 2209

URL: https://www.imuraya-group.com/

Representative: Yasuki Onishi, President and Representative Director

Inquiries: Jiro Tominaga, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 050-1791-2014

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: None

Holding of financial results briefing: None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2024

9,918

8.7

7

-

186

85.1

166

321.5

June 30, 2023

9,121

4.0

(92)

-

100

(69.0)

39

(82.4)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2024: ¥

196 million [

161.2%]

Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥

75 million [ (57.9) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2024

12.70

-

June 30, 2023

3.01

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2024

38,502

20,796

54.0

March 31, 2024

38,090

21,005

55.1

(Reference) Equity: As of

June 30, 2024:

¥

20,779 million

As of

March 31, 2024:

¥

20,985 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

-

0.00

-

31.00

31.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025

0.00

-

31.00

31.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025(April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

to owners of parent

per share

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

23,900

4.0

1,150

4.2

1,200

(13.0)

820

(14.0)

62.67

September 30, 2024

Full year

49,500

2.6

2,600

2.5

2,700

(7.0)

1,850

(4.2)

141.40

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None

* Notes:

(1) Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period:

None

  1. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2024:

13,086,200

shares

March 31, 2024:

13,086,200

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2024: 2,428 shares

March 31, 2024: 2,303 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2024: 13,083,847 shares Three months ended June 30, 2023: 13,084,211 shares

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,326,715

1,501,668

Accounts receivable - trade

8,084,740

7,618,488

Merchandise and finished goods

3,178,595

3,953,611

Work in process

315,921

318,033

Raw materials and supplies

795,870

849,919

Other

726,521

722,091

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,450)

(1,393)

Total current assets

14,426,915

14,962,420

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

20,337,950

20,377,120

Accumulated depreciation

(11,730,635)

(11,911,394)

Buildings and structures, net

8,607,315

8,465,725

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

20,318,959

20,400,437

Accumulated depreciation

(14,991,860)

(15,290,131)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

5,327,098

5,110,306

Land

4,369,858

4,369,858

Other

2,308,933

2,461,756

Accumulated depreciation

(1,167,396)

(1,210,178)

Other, net

1,141,537

1,251,578

Total property, plant and equipment

19,445,809

19,197,468

Intangible assets

Leased assets

110,105

100,672

Other

25,351

23,718

Total intangible assets

135,456

124,391

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

2,233,321

2,360,631

Retirement benefit asset

1,404,321

1,408,852

Other

448,711

452,539

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4,276)

(4,276)

Total investments and other assets

4,082,078

4,217,747

Total non-current assets

23,663,344

23,539,607

Total assets

38,090,260

38,502,027

1

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

3,075,620

3,172,045

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

1,911,032

1,831,591

Short-term borrowings

3,700,000

5,450,000

Accounts payable - other

3,527,395

3,036,421

Income taxes payable

608,005

73,441

Provision for bonuses

652,551

398,179

Other

927,463

1,027,190

Total current liabilities

14,402,069

14,988,870

Non-current liabilities

Provision for officer' retirement benefits

68,592

63,186

Asset retirement obligations

143,213

143,506

Other

2,470,668

2,509,681

Total non-current liabilities

2,682,474

2,716,373

Total liabilities

17,084,543

17,705,243

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,576,539

2,576,539

Capital surplus

3,810,519

3,810,519

Retained earnings

11,405,673

11,166,172

Treasury shares

(5,104)

(5,412)

Total shareholders' equity

17,787,628

17,547,819

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

741,415

831,352

securities

Revaluation reserve for land

1,930,419

1,930,419

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(68,865)

(94,341)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

594,532

563,914

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,197,501

3,231,345

Non-controlling interests

20,586

17,619

Total net assets

21,005,716

20,796,784

Total liabilities and net assets

38,090,260

38,502,027

2

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Thousands of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2023

ended June 30, 2024

Net sales

9,121,862

9,918,298

Cost of sales

6,098,410

6,608,496

Gross profit

3,023,451

3,309,802

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,115,909

3,302,075

Operating profit (loss)

(92,458)

7,726

Non-operating income

Dividend income

30,653

38,394

Rental income from buildings

8,520

8,606

Foreign exchange gains

142,057

113,373

Other

25,936

32,212

Total non-operating income

207,167

192,587

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

12,862

13,193

Other

915

294

Total non-operating expenses

13,778

13,488

Ordinary profit

100,930

186,825

Extraordinary income

Subsidy income

3,698

42,533

Compensation income

-

59,429

Other

-

3,481

Total extraordinary income

3,698

105,443

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

0

301

Loss on disposal of inventories

-

35,597

Total extraordinary losses

0

35,899

Profit before income taxes

104,629

256,370

Income taxes - current

59,631

48,133

Income taxes - deferred

8,146

44,723

Total income taxes

67,778

92,857

Profit

36,850

163,512

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(2,557)

(2,586)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

39,408

166,099

3

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months)

(Thousands of yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2023

ended June 30, 2024

Profit

36,850

163,512

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

116,394

89,937

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(63,266)

(25,854)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(14,552)

(30,618)

Total other comprehensive income

38,575

33,463

Comprehensive income

75,426

196,976

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

76,451

199,942

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

(1,025)

(2,966)

interests

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

IMURAYA Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 07:52:03 UTC.