Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. IMV Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMV   CA44974L1031

IMV INC.

(IMV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMV Inc. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Events

01/05/2022 | 07:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage company developing a portfolio of immune-educating therapies based on its novel DPX platform to treat solid and hematological cancers today announced that members of IMV’s executive management team will be presenting virtually at the Biotech ShowcaseTM 2022 investor conference which will be held January 10-12 and at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 conference held January 10-13.

A copy of IMV’s presentation for both of these events will be made available in the ‘Events, Webcasts & Presentations' section of IMV’s website on the morning of January 10, 2022. Additionally, a webcast link to the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 conference will also be available at 7:00 AM EST on January 10.

About IMV

IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing a portfolio of therapies based on the Company’s immune-educating platform: the DPX™ technology. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX platform delivers instructions to the immune system and generates a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. IMV’s lead candidate, maveropepimut-S (MVP-S) delivers antigenic peptides of survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen. Treatments with MVP-S have demonstrated the activation of a targeted and sustained anti-tumor immune response, correlated with clinical benefit and have been well tolerated across all clinical trials. MVP-S is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for blood and solid cancers, including in Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) as well as ovarian, bladder and breast cancers. IMV is also developing a second immunotherapy leveraging the DPX immune delivery platform, DPX-SurMAGE. This dual-targeted immunotherapy combines antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously. A Phase 1 clinical trial in bladder cancer will open early 2022. For more information, visit www.imv-inc.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

IMV Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements use such word as “will”, “may”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the press release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to advance its development strategy, as well as the prospects, for its lead immunotherapy and its other pipeline of immunotherapy candidates. However, they should not be regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to risks affecting the Company, including access to capital, the successful design and completion of clinical trials and the timely receipt of all regulatory approvals to commence, and then continue, clinical studies and trials and the receipt of all regulatory approvals to commercialize its products. IMV Inc. assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to access capital, the successful and, generally, the timely completion of clinical trials and studies and the receipt of all regulatory approvals as well as other risks detailed from time to time in our ongoing quarterly filings and annual information form. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read IMV’s continuous disclosure documents, including its current annual information form, as well as its audited annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar


© Business Wire 2022
All news about IMV INC.
2021IMV : FORM 51-102F3 MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT OF IMV INC - Form 6-K
PU
2021IMV : Appoints Andrew Hall as Chief Executive Officer - Form 6-K
PU
2021IMV Inc. Down 2.8% in US Pre-Market Trade, Appoints Andrew Hall as Chief Executive Offi..
MT
2021IMV INC. BRIEF : Appoints Andrew Hall as Chief Executive Officer
MT
2021IMV Appoints Andrew Hall as Chief Executive Officer
BU
2021IMV Appoints Andrew Hall as Director, Effective January 1, 2022
CI
2021IMV Appoints Andrew Hall as Chief Executive Officer, Effective January 1, 2022
CI
2021IMV : Announces Finalization of the Basket Clinical Study in Collaboration with Merck and ..
PU
2021IMV Finalizes Basket Clinical Study With Merck, Reveals Promising Top Line Data from Bl..
MT
2021IMV Announces Finalization of the Basket Clinical Study in Collaboration with Merck and..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMV INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 0,18 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net income 2021 -45,7 M -36,0 M -36,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 138 M 109 M 109 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 754x
Capi. / Sales 2022 84,6x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart IMV INC.
Duration : Period :
IMV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,68 CAD
Average target price 6,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target 296%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Hall Chief Executive & Business Officer
Pierre Labbé Chief Financial Officer
Andrew J. Sheldon Chairman
Stéphane Fiset Vice President-Clinical Research
Jeremy R. Graff Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMV INC.7.69%109
MODERNA, INC.-8.24%94 494
LONZA GROUP AG-5.33%58 500
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.95%51 231
SEAGEN INC.-1.25%27 917
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-4.41%23 440