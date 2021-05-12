IMV : MD&A Q1 2021 05/12/2021 | 11:24am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Management's Report on Financial Position and Operating Results For the three months ended March 31, 2021 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") The following analysis provides a review of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows for three months ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021"), with information compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 ("Q1 2020"), for IMV Inc. ("IMV" or the "Corporation"). This analysis should also be read in conjunction with the information contained in the audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The Corporation prepares its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and other financial information relating to the Corporation included in this report. The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting. In furtherance of the foregoing, the Board of Directors has appointed an Audit Committee comprised of independent directors. The Audit Committee meets with management and the auditors in order to discuss the results of operations and the financial condition of the Corporation prior to making recommendations and submitting the consolidated financial statements to the Board of Directors for its consideration and approval for issuance to shareholders. The information included in this MD&A is as of May 11, 2021, the date when the Board of Directors approved the Corporation's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. Amounts presented in this MD&A are approximate and have been rounded to the nearest thousand except for per share data. All currency figures reported in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and in this document are in United States dollars ("USD"), unless otherwise specified. Effective January 1, 2021, the Corporation adopted the US dollar as its functional and presentation currency. Refer to the "BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES" section below for details. Additional information regarding the business of the Corporation, including the Annual Information Form of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "AIF") and included in the Corporation's registration statement on Form 40-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this MD&A may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Corporation, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. When used in this MD&A, such statements use such words as "will", "may", "could", "intends", "potential", "plans", "believes", "expects", "projects", "estimates", "anticipates", "continues", "potential", "predicts" or "should" and other similar terminology. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this MD&A. Forward-looking statements include, among others: the Corporation's business strategy;

statements with respect to the sufficiency of the Corporation's financial resources to support its activities;

potential sources of funding;

the Corporation's ability to obtain necessary funding on favorable terms or at all;

the Corporation's expected expenditures and accumulated deficit level;

the Corporation's ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals;

the expected outcomes from the Corporation's preclinical assays, studies and clinical trials and the anticipated timing of release of any results therefrom;

the Corporation's expected outcomes from its ongoing and future research and research collaborations;

the Corporation's exploration of opportunities to maximize shareholder value as part of the ordinary course of its business through collaborations, strategic partnerships, and other transactions with third parties;

the potential impact of partnerships on the Corporation's manufacturing capabilities;

the Corporation's plans for the research and development of certain product candidates; the Corporation's progress in developing a vaccine candidate against COVID-19 based on the Corporation's proprietary drug delivery platform;

COVID-19 based on the Corporation's proprietary drug delivery platform; the Corporation's strategy for protecting its intellectual property;

the Corporation's ability to identify licensable products or research suitable for licensing and commercialization;

the Corporation's ability to obtain licences on commercially reasonable terms;

the Corporation's plans for generating revenue;

the Corporation's plans for future clinical trials; and

the Corporation's hiring and retention of skilled staff. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in the AIF, under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties". Although the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot provide any assurance to investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements and should not be unduly relied upon by investors. Actual results, performance and achievements are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about: the Corporation's ability to raise sufficient capital and obtain additional funding on reasonable terms when necessary;

positive results of preclinical assays, studies and clinical trials;

the Corporation's ability to successfully develop existing and new products;

the Corporation's ability to hire and retain skilled staff;

the products and technology offered by the Corporation's competitors;

general business and economic conditions, including as a result of the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19;

the Corporation's ability to accurately assess and anticipate the impact of COVID-19 on the Corporation's clinical studies and trials and operations generally;

COVID-19 on the Corporation's clinical studies and trials and operations generally; the Corporation's ability to protect its intellectual property;

the coverage and applicability of the Corporation's intellectual property rights to any of its products;

the Corporation's ability to manufacture its products and to meet demand;

the general regulatory environment in which the Corporation operates;

the Corporation's ability to collaborate with governmental authorities with respect to the clinical development of its products; and

obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and the timing in respect thereof. These statements reflect management's current views and beliefs and are based on estimates, assumptions, and information currently available to, and considered reasonable by, management. The forward-looking information in this MD&A does not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring in 2020 and early 2021 and the ongoing and developing, resulting indirect global and regional economic impacts. The Corporation is currently experiencing uncertainty related to the rapidly developing COVID-19 situation. Uncertainties include the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain or mitigate its impact and the direct and indirect effect of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. It is anticipated that the spread of COVID-19 and global measures to contain it will have an impact on the Corporation, including its clinical trials and collection and analysis of data, however it is challenging to quantify the potential magnitude of such impact at this time. The Corporation is regularly assessing the situation and remains in contact with its partners, clinical sites and investigators, and suppliers to assess any impacts and risks. The information contained herein is dated as of May 11, 2021, the date of the Board's approval of the Q1 2021 unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and of the MD&A. For additional information on risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including a more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from current 3 expectations, please refer to the AIF of IMV filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and included in the registration statement on Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. CORPORATE OVERVIEW For the People, with Robust Science, and Audacity in Our Ambition IMV is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the treatment of cancer and giving patients with hard-to-treat cancers a chance to enjoy a long and healthy life. IMV is using its DPX delivery technology ("DPX platform" or "DPX"), in order to achieve targeted specific, and sustainable immune activation. The Corporation is developing a portfolio of DPX-based immunotherapies that address unmet medical needs, and its lead product candidate, maveropepimut-S("DPX-Survivac") is a pipeline in a product that generates sustained and targeted immune responses against survivin, a tumor-associated protein, overexpressed in a high number of tumor types. With the financial support of the Canadian Government, IMV also initiated the development of DPX-COVID-19, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 using the DPX platform. IMV's lead candidate, maveropepimut-S is a proprietary subcutaneous formulation of our DPX delivery platform with five unique HLA-restricted survivin peptides and is known to induce a sustained and specific cytotoxic CD8+ T cell response against survivin expressing cancer cells. Survivin, recognized by the National Cancer Institute as a promising tumor-associated antigen, is broadly over-expressed in most cancer types and plays an essential role in antagonizing cell death, supporting tumor- associated angiogenesis and promoting resistance to chemotherapies. IMV has identified over 20 cancer indications in which survivin can be targeted by maveropepimut-S. Maveropepimut-S has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") as maintenance therapy in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as orphan drug designation status from the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") in the ovarian cancer indication. Maveropepimut-S, in association with low-dose cyclophosphamide ("CPA"), used as an immune modulator, is being evaluated in three phase 2 studies across 5 indications, with and without Merck's Keytruda® (pembrolizumab): An IMV-sponsored trial in patients with advanced platinum-sensitive and resistant ovarian cancer;

An investigator-sponsored trial in combination with Merck's Keytruda® and in patients with recurrent/refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma ("DLBCL"); and

investigator-sponsored trial in combination with Merck's Keytruda and in patients with recurrent/refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma ("DLBCL"); and An IMV-sponsored basket trial in combination with Merck's Keytruda® currently in patients with select advanced or recurrent solid tumors in muscle invasive bladder, liver (hepatocellular carcinoma, HCC), and tumors shown to be positive for the microsatellite instability high (MSI-H) biomarker. The Corporation expects to continue the evaluation of maveropepimut-S in different cancer indications and to expand its clinical portfolio with other DPX-based immunotherapies. Our DPX platform is a versatile technology that gives IMV the opportunity to develop new immunotherapies in its portfolio with the goal to address more unmet medical needs in the future. Also, the Corporation believes that its DPX platform offers a novel way to deliver drugs to the human body. IMV continues to evaluate business development opportunities in potential new areas of interest. DPX-COVID-19, IMV's vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, is an intramuscular DPX-based formulation with multiple peptides of the virus spike. This second-generation vaccine aims to be complementary to traditional or mRNA vaccines and to potentially offer long lasting protection. DPX-COVID-19 generated strong and long-lasting immune responses in preclinical assays in animal models. The common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "IMV". 4 BUSINESS MODEL AND STRATEGY Everyone deserves a long and healthy life. IMV's goal is to become a leading biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes differentiated cancer immunotherapies that are effective, tolerable, and easy-to-handle in a clinical setting. Our current efforts are focused on leveraging the unique mechanism of action of the DPX platform to build a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies that address unmet medical needs. For other applications of the DPX platform, IMV is pursuing a partnering strategy. With the financial support of the Canadian Government, the Corporation also initiated the development of DPX-COVID-19, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 using the DPX platform. Key elements of the Corporation's strategy are to: Continue to advance maveropepimut-S(DPX-Survivac) in: Recurrent, refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma ("r/r DLBCL") in combination with Merck's Keytruda ® Advanced ovarian cancer Second stage of basket trial in, at least, two indications: non muscle invasive bladder and MSI high tumor cancers - in combination with Merck's Keytruda ® ;

Evaluate maveropepimut-S in other cancer indications and with other cancer therapies;

maveropepimut-S in other cancer indications and with other cancer therapies; Develop and investigate new DPX-based immunotherapies in hard-to-treat cancers;

DPX-based immunotherapies in hard-to-treat cancers; Evaluate business development opportunities in potential new areas of interest; and

Continue to explore the potential of DPX-COVID-19 and other DPX-based vaccines against infectious diseases. The Corporation intends to be opportunistic in the development of products by exploring a variety of avenues, including co- development through potential collaborations, strategic partnerships or other transactions with third parties. The Corporation intends to seek additional equity and non-dilutive funding and partnerships to advance the development of its product candidates. COVID-19 IMPACT COVID-19 has impacted the Corporation's research and development activities but has not caused significant disruptions to its business operations to date. In March 2020, the Corporation transitioned its workforce to remote working, with the exception of essential lab employees, in order to preserve the health and safety of its employees. IMV was designated as an essential business by the Nova Scotia Department of Business and Nova Scotia Public Health. In June 2020, the Corporation implemented a program to facilitate the phased return of employees to the lab and office facilities pursuant to enhanced health and safety protocols consistent with guidelines issued by local health authorities. Preclinical research activities were supplemented by support from external contract research organizations ("CROs") to complement the temporarily reduced capacity at IMV's lab facilities. Certain clinical trial activities, including patient enrollment and site activations, were delayed or otherwise impacted by COVID-19. To date, COVID-19 has not had a material impact on the Corporation's financial condition, liquidity or longer-term strategic development and commercialization plans. The extent to which COVID-19 may cause more significant disruptions to IMV's business and greater impacts to results of operations will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, such as the duration and severity of outbreaks, including potential future waves or cycles, and the effectiveness of actions to contain and treat COVID-19. The Corporation cannot predict the duration, scope and severity of any potential business shutdowns or disruptions, including to ongoing and planned clinical studies and regulatory approval prospects. Further prolonged shutdowns or other business interruptions could result in material and negative effects to the Corporation's ability to conduct its business in the manner and on the timelines currently planned, which could have a material adverse impact on IMV's business, results of operations, and financial condition. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rapidly evolve, and the Corporation will continue to monitor the effects of COVID-19 on its business. 5 Attachments Original document

