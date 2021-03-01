Log in
IMV Inc.    IMV   CA44974L1031

IMV INC.

(IMV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMV : to Participate at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

03/01/2021 | 07:06am EST
IMV Inc. (“IMV” or the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, today announced that IMV’s executive management team will be participating at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference which will be held virtually on March 9-10.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Presentation availability time: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time

A link to this presentation will be available under “Events, Webcasts and Presentations” in the investors section of IMV’s website at the above-mentioned time and for approximately 30 days thereafter.

IMV Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the press release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the FDA potentially granting accelerated regulatory approval of DPX-Survivac and the timing of expected results from other DPX-Survivac’s studies with other tumor types. However, they should not be regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to risks affecting the Corporation, including access to capital, the successful design and completion of clinical trials and the receipt and timely receipt of all regulatory approvals. IMV Inc. assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to access capital, the successful and timely completion of clinical trials and studies, the receipt of all regulatory approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in our ongoing quarterly filings and annual information form Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read IMV’s continuous disclosure documents, including its current annual information form, as well as its audited annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar

About IMV

IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV is pioneering a new class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases based on the Company’s proprietary drug delivery platform, DPX. This patented technology leverages a novel mechanism of action that enables the programming of immune cells in vivo, which are aimed at generating powerful new synthetic therapeutic capabilities. IMV’s lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform with a target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing DPX-Survivac as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as a combination therapy in multiple clinical studies with Merck. Visit www.imv-inc.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,27 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net income 2020 -33,3 M -26,3 M -26,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 285 M 225 M 225 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1 056x
Capi. / Sales 2021 195x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart IMV INC.
Duration : Period :
IMV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,42 CAD
Last Close Price 4,25 CAD
Spread / Highest target 159%
Spread / Average Target 98,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frederic Ors Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Pierre Labbé Chief Financial Officer
Andrew J. Sheldon Chairman
Marianne Stanford Vice President-Research & Development
Joanne Schindler Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMV INC.9.25%225
MODERNA, INC.48.19%61 888
LONZA GROUP AG0.88%46 924
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.60%36 971
CELLTRION, INC.-17.13%35 993
SEAGEN INC.-13.72%27 376
