    IMV   CA44974L1031

IMV INC.

(IMV)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/05 03:59:51 pm EDT
1.79 CAD   -1.10%
07:06aIMV to Present at IMMUNOLOGY™ 2022, the AAI Annual Meeting
BU
04/04IMV : to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences - Form 6-K
PU
04/04IMV Inc. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
IMV to Present at IMMUNOLOGY™ 2022, the AAI Annual Meeting

04/06/2022 | 07:06am EDT
IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage company developing a portfolio of immune-educating therapies based on its novel DPX® platform to treat solid and hematologic cancers, today announced the Company will present a poster at IMMUNOLOGY™ 2022, the annual meeting of the American Association of Immunologists (AAI). The meeting will be held May 6-10, 2022, in Portland, Oregon.

Presentation Details

Proteomic analysis of plasma exosomes as biomarkers of response to MVP-S based immunotherapy

Presenter: Brennan Dirk, Ph.D., Research Scientist, IMV Inc.
Poster Number: 837 (abstract number)
Date/Time: Saturday, May 7 @ 2:30 – 3:45 PM

The presentation will be available on the conference platform and on the IMV website under the Scientific Publications & Posters section following the meeting.

About IMV

IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing a portfolio of therapies based on the Company’s immune-educating platform: the DPX® technology. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. IMV’s lead candidate, maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), delivers antigenic peptides from survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers. MVP-S also delivers an innate immunity activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. These elements foster maturation of antigen presenting cells as well as robust activation of CD8 T cell effector and memory function. MVP-S treatment has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. MVP-S is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for hematologic and solid cancers, including Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) as well as ovarian, bladder and breast cancers. IMV is also developing a second immunotherapy leveraging the DPX immune delivery platform, DPX-SurMAGE. This dual-targeted immunotherapy combines antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously. A Phase 1 clinical trial in bladder cancer was initiated in early 2022. For more information, visit www.imv-inc.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

IMV Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements use such word as “will”, “may”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the press release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential impact of the VITALIZE study and the anticipated date data from such study is available, the Company’s ability to advance its development strategy, as well as the prospects, for its lead immunotherapy and its other pipeline of immunotherapy candidates. However, they should not be regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to risks affecting the Company, including access to capital, the successful design and completion of clinical trials and the timely receipt of all regulatory approvals to commence, and then continue, clinical studies and trials and the receipt of all regulatory approvals to commercialize its products. IMV Inc. assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company’s expected timeline associated with its cash runway; the Company’s priorities with MVP-S and its DPX delivery platform, the potential for its delivery platform and the anticipated timing of enrollment and results for its clinical trial programs and studies as others risks detailed from time to time in our ongoing quarterly filings and annual information form. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read IMV’s continuous disclosure documents, including its current annual information form, as well as its audited annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1,68 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
Net income 2022 -58,8 M -47,2 M -47,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 147 M 118 M 118 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 87,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 48,4x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 99,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,79 CAD
Average target price 7,27 CAD
Spread / Average Target 306%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Hall Chief Executive Office & Director
Andrew J. Sheldon Chairman
Stéphane Fiset Vice President-Clinical Research
Jeremy R. Graff Chief Scientific Officer
Annie Tanguay Senior Vice President-Quality & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMV INC.14.74%118
MODERNA, INC.-36.20%65 309
LONZA GROUP AG-10.45%54 491
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.52%45 507
SEAGEN INC.-2.46%27 718
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-21.55%19 815