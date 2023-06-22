Strategy Development: Collaborating with the executive team to establish and align the company's strategic direction with shareholder interests.

Stakeholder Management: Representing the company, fostering relationships with shareholders, investors, regulators, and other key stakeholders.

Risk Management: Identifying and managing risks associated with the industry, implementing effective risk management strategies and controls.

Financial Oversight: Monitoring financial performance, review statements, budgets, and ensure compliance with accounting standards, ensuring industrial plan execution.

Corporate Governance: Ensuring compliance with governance principles, develop policies, and oversee their implementation.

External Relations: Representing the company with other industry leaders, enhancing corporate reputation and promoting the shareholders' interests.