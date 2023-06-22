Raffaele Israilovici

Via G.Pisanelli, n.4 - 00196 Roma

r.israilovici@imvest.it

06.6876006

WORK EXPERIENCE

IMVEST S.p.A.

Rome, Italy

Chairman of the Board of Directors

December 2010 - Present

Involved in all aspects of company management including strategy design, stakeholder communication, deal structuring and partnership development. Bringing decades of leadership and expertise of the Italian real estate market, managing over 1 billion euros transactions in residential and commercial developments.

Strategy Development: Collaborating with the executive team to establish and align the company's strategic direction with shareholder interests.

Stakeholder Management: Representing the company, fostering relationships with shareholders, investors, regulators, and other key stakeholders.

Risk Management: Identifying and managing risks associated with the industry, implementing effective risk management strategies and controls.

Financial Oversight: Monitoring financial performance, review statements, budgets, and ensure compliance with accounting standards, ensuring industrial plan execution.

Corporate Governance: Ensuring compliance with governance principles, develop policies, and oversee their implementation.

External Relations: Representing the company with other industry leaders, enhancing corporate reputation and promoting the shareholders' interests.

Maghen Capital S.p.A

Milan, Italy

Member of the board of directors

December 2010 - Present

Successfully managing a portfolio of assets worth over 300 million euros, specializing in development, property leasing and trading.

Led the development of major commercial properties and handled property and asset management, including large residential and commercial projects in Milan and Rome.

Launched multiple industrial partnerships with key players in the Italian real estate market.

DISMISSIONI IMMOBILIARI S.r.l.

Milan, Italy

Co-founder

December 2010 - Present

Co-founded and established a successful real estate brokerage & agency company from inception.

Leading business development efforts, acquiring clients and cultivating strategic partnerships with large developers and investment funds, driving company growth, and establishing it as a leading player in the Italian market.

Overseeing daily operations, including client acquisition, property listings, negotiations, and contract management.

EDUCATION

Liceo Scientifico L. Pirandello

Rome, Italy

Diploma di Maturità Scientifica

Class of 1991

Master in Business Development

Rome, Italy

LUISS University

1993

OTHER INFORMATION

Languages:

Fluent in Italian, French and English

Computer:

Expert in Excel, PowerPoint, Bloomberg

Driving License:

Category A

Marital Status

Married with two children

In compliance with the Italian legislative Decree no. 196 dated 30/06/2003, I hereby authorize you to use and process my personal details

contained in this document.

