Raffaele Israilovici
Via G.Pisanelli, n.4 - 00196 Roma
r.israilovici@imvest.it
06.6876006
WORK EXPERIENCE
IMVEST S.p.A.
Rome, Italy
Chairman of the Board of Directors
December 2010 - Present
Involved in all aspects of company management including strategy design, stakeholder communication, deal structuring and partnership development. Bringing decades of leadership and expertise of the Italian real estate market, managing over 1 billion euros transactions in residential and commercial developments.
Strategy Development: Collaborating with the executive team to establish and align the company's strategic direction with shareholder interests.
Stakeholder Management: Representing the company, fostering relationships with shareholders, investors, regulators, and other key stakeholders.
Risk Management: Identifying and managing risks associated with the industry, implementing effective risk management strategies and controls.
Financial Oversight: Monitoring financial performance, review statements, budgets, and ensure compliance with accounting standards, ensuring industrial plan execution.
Corporate Governance: Ensuring compliance with governance principles, develop policies, and oversee their implementation.
External Relations: Representing the company with other industry leaders, enhancing corporate reputation and promoting the shareholders' interests.
Maghen Capital S.p.A
Milan, Italy
Member of the board of directors
December 2010 - Present
Successfully managing a portfolio of assets worth over 300 million euros, specializing in development, property leasing and trading.
Led the development of major commercial properties and handled property and asset management, including large residential and commercial projects in Milan and Rome.
Launched multiple industrial partnerships with key players in the Italian real estate market.
DISMISSIONI IMMOBILIARI S.r.l.
Milan, Italy
Co-founder
December 2010 - Present
Co-founded and established a successful real estate brokerage & agency company from inception.
Leading business development efforts, acquiring clients and cultivating strategic partnerships with large developers and investment funds, driving company growth, and establishing it as a leading player in the Italian market.
Overseeing daily operations, including client acquisition, property listings, negotiations, and contract management.
EDUCATION
Liceo Scientifico L. Pirandello
Rome, Italy
Diploma di Maturità Scientifica
Class of 1991
Master in Business Development
Rome, Italy
LUISS University
1993
OTHER INFORMATION
Languages:
Fluent in Italian, French and English
Computer:
Expert in Excel, PowerPoint, Bloomberg
Driving License:
Category A
Marital Status
Married with two children
In compliance with the Italian legislative Decree no. 196 dated 30/06/2003, I hereby authorize you to use and process my personal details
contained in this document.
