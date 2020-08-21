Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  In Construction Holdings Limited    1500   KYG4752Q1073

IN CONSTRUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1500)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

In Construction : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019, THE INTERIM REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 04:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1500)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019, THE INTERIM REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Reference is made to (i) the prospectus of In Construction Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 March 2015 (the "Prospectus") relating to the IPO and the listing of the Company's shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing"), (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 7 August 2015 and 28 March 2018 (the "Announcements"), in relation to the use of proceeds of approximately HK$99.5 million from the Listing; (iii) annual report for the year ended 31 March 2019 published on 18 July 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"); (iv) interim report for the six months ended 30 September 2019 published on 23 December 2019 (the "2020 Interim Report"); and (v) annual report for the year ended 31 March 2020 published on 20 July 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report") of the Company, together with its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus, the Announcements, 2019 Annual Report, 2020 Interim Report and 2020 Annual Report.

In addition to the information disclosed in the section "Management Discussion and Analysis" in the 2019 Annual Report, the 2020 Interim Report and the 2020 Annual Report, the Board would like to provide additional information pursuant to paragraphs 11(8), 11A and 41A of Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules in relation to the use of net proceeds of HK$99.5 million (the "Net Proceeds") raised from the IPO as follows:

1

Actual usage

Actual usage

Actual usage

up to

up to

up to

Proposed

31 March 30 September

31 March

application

2019

2019

2020

HK$ million

HK$ million

HK$ million

HK$ million

Hiring of additional staff

2.9

2.9

2.9

2.9

Acquisition of additional machinery

and equipment

29.9

29.9

29.9

29.9

Financing for the issue of surety

bonds for future projects

56.7

44.9

45.0

45.9

General working capital

10.0

10.0

10.0

10.0

Total

99.5

87.7

87.8

88.7

Unutilized Net Proceeds

11.8

11.7

10.8

Expected timeline of application of

By 31 March

By 31 March

By 31 March

unutilized Net Proceeds

2022

2022

2022

REASONS FOR DELAY IN THE USE OF NET PROCEEDS

The original expected timeline of unutilized Net Proceeds in respect of the financing for the issue of surety bonds for future projects was 31 March 2020. The delay in the use of Net Proceeds arose mainly:

  1. Some projects do not require the issue of surety bonds;
  2. Projects tendered with a relatively low contract sum require surety bonds with smaller amount.

The above supplemental information does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report, 2020 Interim Report and 2020 Annual Report. Save as disclosed above, all other information in the 2019 Annual Report, 2020 Interim Report and 2020 Annual Report remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

In Construction Holdings Limited

Lau Pak Man

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lau Pak Man, Mr. Cheng Wing Cheong and Ms. Kwan Kit Sum Kit as executive Directors; Mr. Leung Chi Kin, Mr. Lam Chi Hung Louis and Mr. Yau Chi Man Norman (also known as Iao Chi Meng) as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

IN Construction Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 08:55:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IN CONSTRUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:56aIN CONSTRUCTION : Supplemental announcement to the annual report for the year en..
PU
07/23SKANSKA : Six month report, January-June 2020
AQ
07/07Sierra Cables appoints Harsha Jayatunga as new CEO
AQ
07/05Sierra Cables appoints Harsha Jayatunga as new CEO
AQ
06/29IN CONSTRUCTION : Innovative partnership between Balfour Beatty VINCI and Walsal..
AQ
05/08IN CONSTRUCTION : Clarke Energy Powering new St Andrew's Hospital Eastern Clinic..
AQ
04/28SKANSKA : Three month report, January-March 2020
AQ
03/19IN CONSTRUCTION : Free Inspection & Maintenance Software to Fight Against Corona..
AQ
03/04IN CONSTRUCTION : Finland keen to cooperate NAVTTC in construction, hospitality
AQ
2019SKANSKA : Nine month report, January-September 2019
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 394 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net income 2020 3,76 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
Net cash 2020 10,6 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 108 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart IN CONSTRUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
In Construction Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Pak Man Lau Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Kit Sum Kit Kwan Executive Director & Operations Director
Sin Yi Wong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wing Cheong Cheng Executive Director & Director-Construction
Chi Kin Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IN CONSTRUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.53%14
TOPBUILD CORP.50.60%5 085
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.26.69%2 581
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)9.62%2 320
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD138.41%1 804
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING CORPORATION-2.75%471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group