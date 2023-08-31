【Taoyuan, Taiwan, 31st August 2023】In Win Development Inc. (InWin), a leading innovator in PC enthusiast and gaming hardware, has introduced two new colors of its DUBILI DIY chassis: Titanium Grey and Champagne gold. The DIY flatpack versions are available directly from the InWin eStores in North America and Europe.

InWin DUBILI - 'do believe' - is part of InWin's iBuildiShare initiative. DUBILI was created from the company's philosophy, which advocates for creativity for all ages and embraces the passion of PC DIY and modding enthusiasts. By allowing users access to every panel individually, each part can be modified or customized easily according to the user's personal preferences.

0% Plastic - 100% Recyclable Packaging

Shipped flat-packed and entirely without plastic packaging, this space-saving concept is also considerably more environmentally conscious and completely recyclable. Three inner layers of protection are designed to ensure it is delivered to the customer safely.

InWin DUBILI ATX DIY PC chassis

By using thicker 1.2 mm SECC steel for the structural elements, once built, the DUBILI exhibits the same solid structure as a standard PC chassis and can be easily carried. Its tempered glass side panel gives supreme views of the internal hardware, while brushed aluminum and curved elements on the outside give it a modern, stylish appearance. Users can either use the curved outer structure as feet or flip it up as handles.

Its high-airflow design is capable of housing the latest high-performance PC hardware, including motherboards up to EATX size, GPUs up to 430 mm length, PSUs up to 180 mm, and a highly versatile range of cooling options, including tall air coolers and liquid cooling with the potential of a 420 mm radiator in the front and a 360 mm radiator mounted at the top. Front panel IO included 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, and HD Audio Combo (CTIA).

Pre-bundled Premium Fans and Fan/ARGB Lighting Hub

For buyers of the pre-assembled DUBILI, four InWin Jupiter AJ140 fans are included and pre-installed in the chassis. The Jupiter PWM fans can produce a powerful 100 CFM of airflow at full speed, while also providing a wide operating speed range and ARGB lighting effects. A combination fan and ARGB lighting hub is also bundled in the package.

A Simple App Guides Building

Builders can simply download the InWin smartphone app for either iOS or Android to follow how to build the DUBILI.

About InWin iBuild iShare initiative

InWin's new iBuild iShare initiative is committed to developing interactive and engaging products that achieve a much more enriching PC building experience. iBuild iShare promotes the benefits of assembling and crafting your own PC with your own hands. These experiences are best had with someone special offering a helping hand. Share your work with family, friends, or fellow enthusiasts too!

For more information about the InWin DUBILI series, please visit: https://www.in-win.com/en/ibuild-ishare/dubili/