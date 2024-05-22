【Taoyuan, Taiwan, May 22nd , 2024】In Win Development Inc. (InWin), a leading innovator in PC enthusiast and gaming hardware, has introduced the ModFree Mini. This latest entry to the ModFree ecosystem (First introduced in 2023) is more than just an add-on item. The ModFree Mini is small but creates a big impact, allowing users to create either a standalone SFF PC or merge it with full ATX ModFree system to be part of a multisystem setup. The ModFree ecosystem emphasizes versatility to offer more possibilities and experience the future of PC customization with a perpetually upgradable chassis!

Compact, Portable, Mini-ITX Chassis

Build an SFF system to fit your needs: Start with a compact, portable chassis to build a highly capable PC. Pick your favorite panels to create a personalized style that fits your preference. Discover the freedom of customization with our exquisite panel styles, Monarch, Mesh, and Timber, allowing you to craft a PC chassis that reflects your unique taste.

Efficient Cooling

Despite its small size, InWin optimized ventilation by offering aesthetically pleasing panel designs adorned with ventilated patterns across all three panel styles. This ensures plenty of airflow and cooling performance for even the hardest working components.

Size Matters!

Available in two variants:

Mod-II Edition, based on the ModFree Mod-II module as the main frame

Mod-III Edition, based on the ModFree Mod-III module as the main frame

Users can install a Mini-ITX motherboard, full size ATX12V PSU (170 mm max), and a 2.5" SSD into the main frame (Mod-III Edition only). Stack additional Mod-II or Mod-III modules on top to accommodate a GPU (3.5 slots, 320 mm max length), a liquid cooling radiator up to 240/280 mm, or additional storage drives (up to 3 x 3.5-inch or 4 x 2.5-inch), ramping up the performance and capabilities. Simply pop apart the included foot stand to add the next ModFree module expansion.

Intuitive Assembly Guide App

Designing your perfect ModFree dream PC has never been easier. The ModFree Mini offers a dedicated mobile app, available on both Android and iOS devices, with an interactive 3D assembly guide, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free setup process.

For more information about the ModFree Mini series, please visit InWin website at : https://www.in-win.com/en/ibuild-ishare/modfree-mini