【Taoyuan, Taiwan, June 4th , 2024】In Win Development Inc. (InWin), a leading innovator in PC hardware is also a service provider for server and workstation system assembling. A wide range of exciting new products are launching for enthusiasts and PC builders. The InWin booth will demonstrate its AI hardware ecosystem at COMPUTEX 2024.

11th Generation InWin Signature Chassis !

This year, InWin will launch its 11th generation signature PC chassis, "Infinite", taking a standard case and elevating it into an artistic, technical marvel! The main body features a mechanized aluminium structure, featuring the largest 180-degree curved glass available on a PC today. Seeing is believing, so witness at the InWin booth!

AI Server System Assembling Services for Enterprise and Industrial Applications

While InWin is well known for its innovative consumer catalog of products, the company also has made significant investments in its chassis design, manufacturing, and system assembling services for enterprise and industrial applications. InWin's system assembly capabilities have reached Level-11, including design, manufacture, assembly, burn-in testing and validation, installation, and software shipment, for AI server rackmount chassis ranging from 1U to 4U. We can integrate internal backplanes, retimer cards, and SSD storage space, fully installed and validated for PCI-Express 5.0 speeds. With its award-winning, multi-disciplinary design-centric background, it can solve the needs of exceptional applications; even special rackmount extensions such as 6.5-7U chassis and custom workstations, while also meeting the most demanding power-density requirements.

ModFree Mini: Running AI at the Edge

The ModFree ecosystem has grown this year, and among its new awards from Taiwan Excellence and Red Dot, InWin exhibited them together for the first time, including ModFree Mini (Mod-III) built with a mini-ITX motherboard and AMD Ryzen 7 8700G running an AI LLM and stable diffusion entirely at the edge; as well as a high-end workstation design, ModFree Stretch, using a three-tier setup.

Extreme 2500W: PII Platinum Series ATX 3.1 Power Supplies

Debuting the new PII Platinum series of ATX 3.1 power supplies with wattages up to 2500W, this extreme PSU can support even the most exceptional demands of the latest multi-GPU AI workstations. InWin is also introducing its new VE series (80 PLUS Gold), fully modular power supplies up to 1300W.

Introducing LYNX: Fully Modular Case Fans with Type-C Connectivity

LYNX institutes a fully modular fan that allows users to effectively reduce cable management by offering side-by-side connections via USB Type-C connectivity. Available in 120/140 mm in both black and white styles, InWin's exclusive noise reduction tech includes a unique blade design that cuts the noise level down to just 25.5dB(A) while also delivering excellent performance.

Add Animations to High-Performance AIO Liquid Cooling

InWin debut several new liquid cooling solutions available in 360 mm and 240 mm variants for high-performance CPU cooling. Available in both black and white to match a PC build's color scheme. The newest addition to InWin's AIO cooler lineup features an integrated screen displaying real-time temperatures and even animations directly on the CPU block. Alternatively, the InWin AR36/AR24 incorporates an ARGB infused cooling block and bundles with Neptune cooling fans.

CollaborationsDuring the exhibition, InWin will collaborate with NVIDIA to create a high-end gaming system built into its new 11th signature chassis, Infinite, while demonstrating cutting-edge NVIDIA DLSS technology. Additionally, InWin's new small form factor workstation, F3, will be featuring an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 SUPER Founders Edition graphics card- both of which are compatible with the new SFF-Ready sizing guideline to make component compatibility easier for DIY gamers. This SFF system will demonstrate NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, which enhances ray tracing with AI.

For more information about InWin at COMPUTEX 2024, please visit: https://event.in-win.com/en/computex2024.

All trademarks, logos and brand names are the property of their respective owners.