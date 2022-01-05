In Win Development : Join InWin at CES 2022 – Launching Nebula N127 & Much More Showcasing Nebula series, SFF case options and new P-Series W

【Las Vegas, USA, 3rd January 2021】Join InWin at CES 2022 (January 5-8, 2022, Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth 15383) to experience its brand-new Nebula series PC chassis, including the new Nebula N127, in addition to its recently launched Nebula N515 chassis and Nebula NR24/NR36 AIO CPU liquid coolers. The new Nebula series includes 'infinite shimmering shining stars' immerses hardware in a stellar galactic theme. The premium N515 chassis provides up to E-ATX motherboard support, whereas the N127 targets mainstream ATX PC builders.

P-Series PSUs in New White Styling

The InWin P-series power supplies (80PLUS Gold, 5-year warranty) P65, P75 and P85 are debuting in a new white color aesthetic at CES 2022. The P-series provides low noise output, great efficiency and are all-modular, flat cable designs that makes this PSU series the optimal choice for most PC builds.

Mini-ITX Chassis Updates

Smart, sleek and spectacular, small form factor fanatics will enjoy the Chopin PRO that now features an upgraded 200W, 80PLUS Gold power supply. Great for tiny, yet mighty mini-ITX builds.

New at CES, the B1 Pure features an elegant wooden top cover, while the B1 Mesh uses an airflow-centric mesh cover. Featuring a beautifully curved design, the tiny B1 is a desk showpiece whether standing vertically or horizontally. The outer rings encircle the chassis except the rear IO, cleverly hiding the ventilation areas.

Build Your PC Case Like You Build Your PC

Building on the innovative ideas of the ultra-light ALICE PC chassis, the new AIRFORCE and EXPLORER were launched in November 2021 for DIY enthusiasts to enjoy assembling detailed, modular gaming chassis by themselves. Made from strong ABS plastic with tempered glass side panels, users assemble the modular pieces simply by clipping everything together in a breeze!

For more information about InWin at CES, please visit: http://www.in-win.com