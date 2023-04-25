Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IN8bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INAB   US45674E1091

IN8BIO, INC.

(INAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:07:30 2023-04-25 am EDT
2.725 USD   -9.17%
08:40aIN8bio's INB-400, INB-410 GMB Treatments Designated Orphan Drug by FDA
DJ
08:01aIN8bio Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for INB-400/410 for the Treatment of Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma
AQ
04/24Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising Late Monday Afternoon
MT
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN8bio's INB-400, INB-410 GMB Treatments Designated Orphan Drug by FDA

04/25/2023 | 08:40am EDT
By Denny Jacob


IN8bio Inc. on Tuesday said INB-400 and INB-410 received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's orphan drug designation for a range of malignant glioma treatments, including newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme.

Glioblastoma multiforme is an aggressive and difficult to treat brain cancer. The FDA in December cleared the New York-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company's investigational new drug application for a Phase 2 clinical trial of INB-400 for treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

IN8bio said patient enrollment in the Phase 2 trial of INB-400 is expected to begin in the second half of 2023, with an Institutional Review Board review and site initiation ongoing.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 0839ET

