Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. INA-Industrija nafte, d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INA   HRINA0RA0007

INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, D.D.

(INA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange - 10/20
3380 HRK   +0.60%
09:31a29.10.2021. - FR_INA_Grupa_Q3_2021_ENG
PU
10/27Media announcement
PU
07/29INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE D D : 29.07.2021. - FR_Grupa_Q2_2021_ENG FINAL
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

29.10.2021. - FR_INA_Grupa_Q3_2021_ENG

10/29/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INA GROUP

Q3 & Q1-Q3 2021

FINANCIAL REPORT

Zagreb, October 2021

Q3 & Q1-Q3 2021 REPORT

INA GROUP CONSOLIDATED

INA Group (ZB: INA-R-A; www.ina.hr) announced its Q3 and Q1-Q3 2021 results. This report contains unaudited consolidated financial statements for the period ending 30 September 2021 as prepared by the Management in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards.

Contents

Management discussion and analysis .................................................................................................................................................

3

INA Group financial results .............................................................................................................................................................

3

Financial and operational highlights................................................................................................................................................

3

President of the Management Board comment ..............................................................................................................................

4

Exploration and Production.............................................................................................................................................................

5

Refining and Marketing, including Consumer Services and Retail .................................................................................................

6

Main external parameters ...............................................................................................................................................................

7

Statement of Profit or Loss ..................................................................................................................................................................

8

Statement of Financial Position ...........................................................................................................................................................

9

Cash Flow Statement ........................................................................................................................................................................

10

Segmental Results of Operations ......................................................................................................................................................

11

Financial overview and notes ............................................................................................................................................................

12

Special items in operating profit and EBITDA....................................................................................................................................

13

Financial instruments and risk management .....................................................................................................................................

14

Changes in equity..............................................................................................................................................................................

14

Related party transactions.................................................................................................................................................................

14

Management representation..............................................................................................................................................................

15

2

Q3 & Q1-Q3 2021 REPORT

INA GROUP CONSOLIDATED

Management discussion and analysis: INA Group financial results (IFRS)

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

HRK mln

Q1-Q3 2020

Q1-Q3 2021

%

4,129

6,978

Net sales revenues*

11,209

16,248

45

525

1,102

EBITDA (1)

470

2,341

398

525

1,102

EBITDA excl. special items(3)

470

2,341

398

527

1,052

CCS EBITDA excl. special items(2)

1,321

2,109

60

(207)

700

Profit/(loss) from operations

(1,190)

1,153

n.a.

88

700

Profit/(loss) from operations excl. special items (3)

(895)

1,153

n.a.

90

650

CCS Profit/(loss) from operations excl. special items

(44)

921

n.a.

26

(35)

Net (loss)/profit from financial activities

(56)

128

n.a.

(90)

563

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to Owners of the Company

(1,055)

1,097

n.a.

205

563

Profit/(loss) for the period excl. special items (3)

(760)

1,097

n.a.

295

758

Simplified Free Cash Flow (4)

571

1,206

111

196

699

Net operating cash flow

798

1,564

96

Earnings per share

(9.0)

56.3

Basic and diluted gain/(loss) per share (HRK per share)

(105.5)

109.7

n.a.

2,503

1,639

Net debt

2,503

1,639

(35)

20.9

13.5

Net gearing (%)

20.9

13.5

232

294

CAPEX total

750

903

20

212

253

Domestic

667

753

13

20

41

International

83

150

81

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

USD mln (5)

Q1-Q3 2020

Q1-Q3 2021

%

641

1,098

Net sales revenues*

1,678

2,580

54

82

173

EBITDA (1)

73

371

411

82

173

EBITDA excl. special items(3)

73

371

411

82

166

CCS EBITDA excl. special items(2)

198

335

69

(32)

110

Profit/(loss) from operations

(177)

183

n.a.

14

110

Profit/(loss) from operations excl. special items (3)

(131)

183

n.a.

14

102

CCS Profit/(loss) from operations excl. special items

(5)

146

4

(6)

Net (loss)/profit from financial activities

(8)

21

n.a.

(14)

89

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to Owners of the Company

(156)

174

n.a.

32

89

Profit/(loss) for the period excl. special items (3)

(110)

174

n.a.

46

119

Simplified Free Cash Flow (4)

87

191

120

30

110

Net operating cash flow

118

249

111

Earnings per share

(1.4)

8.9

Basic and diluted gain/(loss) per share (USD per share)

(15.6)

17.4

n.a.

388

255

Net debt

388

255

(34)

36

46

CAPEX total

112

144

29

33

40

Domestic

99

120

21

3

6

International

12

24

91

* Related to Revenue from contracts with customers

  1. EBITDA = EBIT + Depreciation, amortization and impairment (net)
  2. CCS calculation including CO2 adjustments, restatement of comparable periods was made
  3. In Q1-Q3 2021 result was not impacted by special items, while in Q1-Q3 2020 result was negatively impacted by HRK (295) million of impairment of assets
  4. Simplified free cash flow = CCS EBITDA excluding special items - CAPEX
  5. In converting HRK figures into US Dollars, the following average CNB (HNB) rates were used: for Q3 2020 - 6.4391 HRK/USD; Q3 2021 - 6.3528 HRK/USD; for Q1-Q3 2020 - 6.7043 HRK/USD; for Q1-Q3 2021 - 6.2910 HRK/USD; as at 31 December 2020 - 6.1390 HRK/USD; as at 30 September 2020 - 6.4530 HRK/USD; as at 30 September 2021 - 6.4266 HRK/USD

2021 YTD Financial and operational highlights

Economic recovery continued in the third quarter of 2021, but COVID-19 pandemic and other worldwide macroeconomic developments continue to pose a threat to future prospects.

EBITDA of INA Group for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to HRK 2.3 billion and net profit of HRK 1 billion, rebounding from a negative base. Exploration and Production segment is the main contributor to the results with EBITDA of HRK 1.6 billion, which represents an increase driven by improved average realized hydrocarbon price level of 58 USD/boe. Still, natural production decline continues across the asset base. Refining and Marketing incl. Consumer services and Retail results reached HRK 1 billion on the back of a better than expected tourist season.

Investment activities increased throughout the segments compared to first nine months of 2020. Rijeka Refinery Upgrade remains the major strategic investment, aimed at improving the Refining segment's long-term competitive position. At the same time building a profitable Egyptian Exploration and Production portfolio continues with exploration and development activities expected in the newly acquired share in Block 10. Financial position with net debt of HRK 1,639 million and net gearing of 13.5% enables INA Group to continue the ongoing intensive investment cycle.

3

Q3 & Q1-Q3 2021 REPORT

INA GROUP CONSOLIDATED

President of the Management Board comment

Mr. Sándor Fasimon, President of the Management Board comments on the results:

Following the unseen market turmoil during 2020, this year shows a more favorable environment but the disturbances in the world economy continue. Oil and gas prices not just recovered, but the sudden spike in demand pushed them well above expected levels, with Brent exceeding USD 70 during Q3 2021 and further growing in Q4. Such an environment increased INA Group revenue to more than HRK 16 billion. This spike in prices is the primary driver behind the strong results, especially in the Exploration & Production business, once again the biggest cash generator. Still, we need to be aware that this relief is externally driven, and the continued natural decline remains a challenge. To address this challenge INA will try to maximize its Croatian portfolio, onshore but also offshore, with a new drilling campaign aimed at increasing gas production.

Refining sales improved at captive markets, while Retail sales recorded a 14% recovery compared to first nine months 2020, which were mostly marked by the pandemic.This is the result of better than expected tourist season that also lasted longer, visible in both fuel and non-fuel part. Refining margins, although currently showing signs of recovery, remain a major factor affecting profitability of the business and represent a risk for the future market outlook.

Capital investments during the first nine months of 2021 increased by 20%, with roughly half spent in the Refining business.

We hope that the market turmoil, that we witness in this and previous year, will soon be stabilized. Regardless of the direction of the market situation, INA is committed to ensuring stable cash flow in order to carry out all the strategic projects that started.

4

Q3 & Q1-Q3 2021 REPORT

INA GROUP CONSOLIDATED

Exploration and Production*

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Segment IFRS results (HRK mln)

Q1-Q3 2020

Q1-Q3 2021

%

462

1,031

Net sales revenues

1,642

2,588

58

152

652

EBITDA

707

1,563

121

152

652

EBITDA excl. special items **

707

1,563

121

(9)

470

Profit from operations

84

1,032

1,129

(9)

470

Profit from operations excl. special items **

84

1,032

1,129

53

516

Simplified Free Cash Flow***

424

1,206

184

99

136

CAPEX

283

357

26

  • Exploration and Production refers to the Upstream of INA, d.d. and following subsidiaries: Adriagas S.r.I. Milano, INA, Adria BV. integrated in INA d.d. as of September 1st, 2020
  • In reporting period, the result was not impacted by special items
  • Simplified free cash flow = EBITDA excluding special items - CAPEX

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Hydrocarbon production (boe/d)

Q1-Q3 2020

Q1-Q3 2021

%

13,033

12,567

Crude oil production (boe/d)

13,283

12,586

(5)

10,695

10,383

Croatia

10,937

10,332

(6)

1,841

1,703

Egypt

1,820

1,778

(2)

498

481

Angola

525

476

(9)

13,705

13,325

Natural gas production (boe/d)

15,513

13,767

(11)

4,519

3,139

Croatia - offshore

4,876

3,356

(31)

9,186

10,187

Croatia - onshore

10,637

10,410

(2)

876

930

Condensate (boe/d)

1,060

1,001

(6)

27,614

26,822

Total hydrocarbon production

29,856

27,354

(8)

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Average realised hydrocarbon price

Q1-Q3 2020

Q1-Q3 2021

%

30

70

Total hydrocarbon price (USD/boe)*

31

58

84

* Calculated based on total sales revenue including natural gas internal selling price as well

Q1-Q3 2021 vs. Q1-Q3 2020

Key drivers

  • Higher prices impacted sales revenues positively by HRK 1,125 million. 66% higher realised Brent price brought an additional HRK 528 million crude oil and condensate sales revenues while increased gas prices added HRK 520 million positive effect
  • Domestic crude oil production decreased mainly due to intensive natural decline caused by increased water cut
  • International crude oil production:
  1. Egypt: Slightly lower mainly due to lower East Yidma contribution
    1. Angola: Lower due to weaker wells' performance on Block 3/05 and unplanned production shutdown events
  • Increased water cut, capsizing of Ivana D platform, maintenance activities on Ivana K compressors, downtimes on Annamaria A and Ika resulted with lower production on all offshore fields
  • Lower onshore gas production mainly due to higher water cut on Deep Podravina and Međimurje area
  • Condensate production lower due to natural decline

Capital expenditures

Q1-Q3 2021 (HRK mln)

Croatia

Egypt

Angola

Exploration

24

30

-

Development

124

93

16

Other

70

-

-

TOTAL

218

123

16

Higher CAPEX level compared to Q1-Q3 2020 mainly as result of higher Egypt exploration and development activities. Main activities in Q1-Q3 were related to:

Exploration:

  • Drava-02:Ždala-1 well driled end of August, no hydrocarbon shows, well is plugged and abandoned
  • Drava-02:Bačkovica-1 well drilled in September with hydrocarbon shows, preparation for well test is ongoing
  • Drava-03and SZH-01: Seismic data processing in progress

Development:

  • In total 30 well workovers performed on onshore Croatia.
  • EOR Šandrovac: pilot project launched in Q2 to identify possibilities for full-field application, CO2 pilot injection has been ongoing since
  • Egypt, North Bahariya concession: 10 development wells drilled, out of which 8 wells completed and put in production as oil producers
  • Egypt, East Damanhur concession: INA entered concession partnership with 20% working interest in March. Drilling of 2 exploration wells is planned, preparations for drilling the first well are in progress, spud-in planned for mid-October, the second well is due in 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INA dd published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 13:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, D.D.
09:31a29.10.2021. - FR_INA_Grupa_Q3_2021_ENG
PU
10/27Media announcement
PU
07/29INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE D D : 29.07.2021. - FR_Grupa_Q2_2021_ENG FINAL
PU
07/29INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE D D : Financial results h1 2021
PU
07/29INA-Industrija nafte, d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
06/18INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE D D : General Shareholders' Assembly held
PU
06/08INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE D D : intends to increase its presence on the Slovenian market
PU
06/08INA-Industrija nafte, d.d. and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvény..
CI
05/11INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE D D : Website dedicated to the Biorefinery project is now online
PU
04/30INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE D D : 30.04.2021. - 2021_04_30_ar 2020_eng
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 074 M 2 341 M 2 341 M
Net income 2020 -1 138 M -177 M -177 M
Net Debt 2020 1 917 M 298 M 298 M
P/E ratio 2020 -24,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33 800 M 5 256 M 5 249 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 9 756
Free-Float 6,08%
Chart INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, D.D.
Duration : Period :
INA-Industrija nafte, d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sándor Fasimon Chairman-Management Board
Gábor Horváth Chief Financial Officer
Damir Vandelic Chairman-Supervisory Board
József Molnár Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Szabolcs István Ferencz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, D.D.20.71%5 256
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION56.02%271 498
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD30.89%220 863
CHEVRON CORPORATION33.95%218 764
BP PLC38.17%96 500
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.93%75 190