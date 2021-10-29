29.10.2021. - FR_INA_Grupa_Q3_2021_ENG

INA GROUP Q3 & Q1-Q3 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT Zagreb, October 2021

Q3 & Q1-Q3 2021 REPORT INA GROUP CONSOLIDATED Management discussion and analysis: INA Group financial results (IFRS) Q3 2020 Q3 2021 HRK mln Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2021 % 4,129 6,978 Net sales revenues* 11,209 16,248 45 525 1,102 EBITDA (1) 470 2,341 398 525 1,102 EBITDA excl. special items(3) 470 2,341 398 527 1,052 CCS EBITDA excl. special items(2) 1,321 2,109 60 (207) 700 Profit/(loss) from operations (1,190) 1,153 n.a. 88 700 Profit/(loss) from operations excl. special items (3) (895) 1,153 n.a. 90 650 CCS Profit/(loss) from operations excl. special items (44) 921 n.a. 26 (35) Net (loss)/profit from financial activities (56) 128 n.a. (90) 563 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to Owners of the Company (1,055) 1,097 n.a. 205 563 Profit/(loss) for the period excl. special items (3) (760) 1,097 n.a. 295 758 Simplified Free Cash Flow (4) 571 1,206 111 196 699 Net operating cash flow 798 1,564 96 Earnings per share (9.0) 56.3 Basic and diluted gain/(loss) per share (HRK per share) (105.5) 109.7 n.a. 2,503 1,639 Net debt 2,503 1,639 (35) 20.9 13.5 Net gearing (%) 20.9 13.5 232 294 CAPEX total 750 903 20 212 253 Domestic 667 753 13 20 41 International 83 150 81 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 USD mln (5) Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2021 % 641 1,098 Net sales revenues* 1,678 2,580 54 82 173 EBITDA (1) 73 371 411 82 173 EBITDA excl. special items(3) 73 371 411 82 166 CCS EBITDA excl. special items(2) 198 335 69 (32) 110 Profit/(loss) from operations (177) 183 n.a. 14 110 Profit/(loss) from operations excl. special items (3) (131) 183 n.a. 14 102 CCS Profit/(loss) from operations excl. special items (5) 146 4 (6) Net (loss)/profit from financial activities (8) 21 n.a. (14) 89 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to Owners of the Company (156) 174 n.a. 32 89 Profit/(loss) for the period excl. special items (3) (110) 174 n.a. 46 119 Simplified Free Cash Flow (4) 87 191 120 30 110 Net operating cash flow 118 249 111 Earnings per share (1.4) 8.9 Basic and diluted gain/(loss) per share (USD per share) (15.6) 17.4 n.a. 388 255 Net debt 388 255 (34) 36 46 CAPEX total 112 144 29 33 40 Domestic 99 120 21 3 6 International 12 24 91 * Related to Revenue from contracts with customers EBITDA = EBIT + Depreciation, amortization and impairment (net) CCS calculation including CO2 adjustments, restatement of comparable periods was made In Q1-Q3 2021 result was not impacted by special items, while in Q1-Q3 2020 result was negatively impacted by HRK (295) million of impairment of assets Simplified free cash flow = CCS EBITDA excluding special items - CAPEX In converting HRK figures into US Dollars, the following average CNB (HNB) rates were used: for Q3 2020 - 6.4391 HRK/USD; Q3 2021 - 6.3528 HRK/USD; for Q1-Q3 2020 - 6.7043 HRK/USD; for Q1-Q3 2021 - 6.2910 HRK/USD; as at 31 December 2020 - 6.1390 HRK/USD; as at 30 September 2020 - 6.4530 HRK/USD; as at 30 September 2021 - 6.4266 HRK/USD 2021 YTD Financial and operational highlights Economic recovery continued in the third quarter of 2021, but COVID-19 pandemic and other worldwide macroeconomic developments continue to pose a threat to future prospects. EBITDA of INA Group for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to HRK 2.3 billion and net profit of HRK 1 billion, rebounding from a negative base. Exploration and Production segment is the main contributor to the results with EBITDA of HRK 1.6 billion, which represents an increase driven by improved average realized hydrocarbon price level of 58 USD/boe. Still, natural production decline continues across the asset base. Refining and Marketing incl. Consumer services and Retail results reached HRK 1 billion on the back of a better than expected tourist season. Investment activities increased throughout the segments compared to first nine months of 2020. Rijeka Refinery Upgrade remains the major strategic investment, aimed at improving the Refining segment's long-term competitive position. At the same time building a profitable Egyptian Exploration and Production portfolio continues with exploration and development activities expected in the newly acquired share in Block 10. Financial position with net debt of HRK 1,639 million and net gearing of 13.5% enables INA Group to continue the ongoing intensive investment cycle. 3

Q3 & Q1-Q3 2021 REPORT INA GROUP CONSOLIDATED President of the Management Board comment Mr. Sándor Fasimon, President of the Management Board comments on the results: Following the unseen market turmoil during 2020, this year shows a more favorable environment but the disturbances in the world economy continue. Oil and gas prices not just recovered, but the sudden spike in demand pushed them well above expected levels, with Brent exceeding USD 70 during Q3 2021 and further growing in Q4. Such an environment increased INA Group revenue to more than HRK 16 billion. This spike in prices is the primary driver behind the strong results, especially in the Exploration & Production business, once again the biggest cash generator. Still, we need to be aware that this relief is externally driven, and the continued natural decline remains a challenge. To address this challenge INA will try to maximize its Croatian portfolio, onshore but also offshore, with a new drilling campaign aimed at increasing gas production. Refining sales improved at captive markets, while Retail sales recorded a 14% recovery compared to first nine months 2020, which were mostly marked by the pandemic.This is the result of better than expected tourist season that also lasted longer, visible in both fuel and non-fuel part. Refining margins, although currently showing signs of recovery, remain a major factor affecting profitability of the business and represent a risk for the future market outlook. Capital investments during the first nine months of 2021 increased by 20%, with roughly half spent in the Refining business. We hope that the market turmoil, that we witness in this and previous year, will soon be stabilized. Regardless of the direction of the market situation, INA is committed to ensuring stable cash flow in order to carry out all the strategic projects that started. 4

Q3 & Q1-Q3 2021 REPORT INA GROUP CONSOLIDATED Exploration and Production* Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Segment IFRS results (HRK mln) Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2021 % 462 1,031 Net sales revenues 1,642 2,588 58 152 652 EBITDA 707 1,563 121 152 652 EBITDA excl. special items ** 707 1,563 121 (9) 470 Profit from operations 84 1,032 1,129 (9) 470 Profit from operations excl. special items ** 84 1,032 1,129 53 516 Simplified Free Cash Flow*** 424 1,206 184 99 136 CAPEX 283 357 26 Exploration and Production refers to the Upstream of INA, d.d. and following subsidiaries: Adriagas S.r.I. Milano, INA, Adria BV. integrated in INA d.d. as of September 1 st , 2020

, 2020 In reporting period, the result was not impacted by special items

Simplified free cash flow = EBITDA excluding special items - CAPEX Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Hydrocarbon production (boe/d) Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2021 % 13,033 12,567 Crude oil production (boe/d) 13,283 12,586 (5) 10,695 10,383 Croatia 10,937 10,332 (6) 1,841 1,703 Egypt 1,820 1,778 (2) 498 481 Angola 525 476 (9) 13,705 13,325 Natural gas production (boe/d) 15,513 13,767 (11) 4,519 3,139 Croatia - offshore 4,876 3,356 (31) 9,186 10,187 Croatia - onshore 10,637 10,410 (2) 876 930 Condensate (boe/d) 1,060 1,001 (6) 27,614 26,822 Total hydrocarbon production 29,856 27,354 (8) Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Average realised hydrocarbon price Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2021 % 30 70 Total hydrocarbon price (USD/boe)* 31 58 84 * Calculated based on total sales revenue including natural gas internal selling price as well Q1-Q3 2021 vs. Q1-Q3 2020 Key drivers Higher prices impacted sales revenues positively by HRK 1,125 million. 66% higher realised Brent price brought an additional HRK 528 million crude oil and condensate sales revenues while increased gas prices added HRK 520 million positive effect

Domestic crude oil production decreased mainly due to intensive natural decline caused by increased water cut

International crude oil production: Egypt: Slightly lower mainly due to lower East Yidma contribution Angola: Lower due to weaker wells' performance on Block 3/05 and unplanned production shutdown events

Increased water cut, capsizing of Ivana D platform, maintenance activities on Ivana K compressors, downtimes on Annamaria A and Ika resulted with lower production on all offshore fields

Lower onshore gas production mainly due to higher water cut on Deep Podravina and Međimurje area

Condensate production lower due to natural decline Capital expenditures Q1-Q3 2021 (HRK mln) Croatia Egypt Angola Exploration 24 30 - Development 124 93 16 Other 70 - - TOTAL 218 123 16 Higher CAPEX level compared to Q1-Q3 2020 mainly as result of higher Egypt exploration and development activities. Main activities in Q1-Q3 were related to: Exploration: Drava-02: Ždala-1 well driled end of August, no hydrocarbon shows, well is plugged and abandoned

Ždala-1 well driled end of August, no hydrocarbon shows, well is plugged and abandoned Drava-02: Bačkovica-1 well drilled in September with hydrocarbon shows, preparation for well test is ongoing

Bačkovica-1 well drilled in September with hydrocarbon shows, preparation for well test is ongoing Drava-03 and SZH-01: Seismic data processing in progress Development: In total 30 well workovers performed on onshore Croatia.

EOR Šandrovac: pilot project launched in Q2 to identify possibilities for full-field application, CO 2 pilot injection has been ongoing since

full-field application, CO pilot injection has been ongoing since Egypt, North Bahariya concession: 10 development wells drilled, out of which 8 wells completed and put in production as oil producers

Egypt, East Damanhur concession: INA entered concession partnership with 20% working interest in March. Drilling of 2 exploration wells is planned, preparations for drilling the first well are in progress, spud-in planned for mid-October, the second well is due in 2022 5

