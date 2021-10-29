29.10.2021. - FR_INA_Grupa_Q3_2021_ENG

INA Group (ZB: INA-R-A; www.ina.hr) announced its Q3 and Q1-Q3 2021 results. This report contains unaudited consolidated financial statements for the period ending 30 September 2021 as prepared by the Management in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards.
Contents
Management discussion and analysis .................................................................................................................................................
3
INA Group financial results .............................................................................................................................................................
3
Financial and operational highlights................................................................................................................................................
3
President of the Management Board comment ..............................................................................................................................
4
Exploration and Production.............................................................................................................................................................
5
Refining and Marketing, including Consumer Services and Retail .................................................................................................
6
Main external parameters ...............................................................................................................................................................
7
Statement of Profit or Loss ..................................................................................................................................................................
8
Statement of Financial Position ...........................................................................................................................................................
In converting HRK figures into US Dollars, the following average CNB (HNB) rates were used: for Q3 2020 - 6.4391 HRK/USD; Q3 2021 - 6.3528 HRK/USD; for Q1-Q3 2020 - 6.7043 HRK/USD; for Q1-Q3 2021 - 6.2910 HRK/USD; as at 31 December 2020 - 6.1390 HRK/USD; as at 30 September 2020 - 6.4530 HRK/USD; as at 30 September 2021 - 6.4266 HRK/USD
2021 YTD Financial and operational highlights
Economic recovery continued in the third quarter of 2021, but COVID-19 pandemic and other worldwide macroeconomic developments continue to pose a threat to future prospects.
EBITDA of INA Group for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to HRK 2.3 billion and net profit of HRK 1 billion, rebounding from a negative base. Exploration and Production segment is the main contributor to the results with EBITDA of HRK 1.6 billion, which represents an increase driven by improved average realized hydrocarbon price level of 58 USD/boe. Still, natural production decline continues across the asset base. Refining and Marketing incl. Consumer services and Retail results reached HRK 1 billion on the back of a better than expected tourist season.
Investment activities increased throughout the segments compared to first nine months of 2020. Rijeka Refinery Upgrade remains the major strategic investment, aimed at improving the Refining segment's long-term competitive position. At the same time building a profitable Egyptian Exploration and Production portfolio continues with exploration and development activities expected in the newly acquired share in Block 10. Financial position with net debt of HRK 1,639 million and net gearing of 13.5% enables INA Group to continue the ongoing intensive investment cycle.
3
Q3 & Q1-Q3 2021 REPORT
INA GROUP CONSOLIDATED
President of the Management Board comment
Mr. Sándor Fasimon, President of the Management Board comments on the results:
Following the unseen market turmoil during 2020, this year shows a more favorable environment but the disturbances in the world economy continue. Oil and gas prices not just recovered, but the sudden spike in demand pushed them well above expected levels, with Brent exceeding USD 70 during Q3 2021 and further growing in Q4. Such an environment increased INA Group revenue to more than HRK 16 billion. This spike in prices is the primary driver behind the strong results, especially in the Exploration & Production business, once again the biggest cash generator. Still, we need to be aware that this relief is externally driven, and the continued natural decline remains a challenge. To address this challenge INA will try to maximize its Croatian portfolio, onshore but also offshore, with a new drilling campaign aimed at increasing gas production.
Refining sales improved at captive markets, while Retail sales recorded a 14% recovery compared to first nine months 2020, which were mostly marked by the pandemic.This is the result of better than expected tourist season that also lasted longer, visible in both fuel and non-fuel part. Refining margins, although currently showing signs of recovery, remain a major factor affecting profitability of the business and represent a risk for the future market outlook.
Capital investments during the first nine months of 2021 increased by 20%, with roughly half spent in the Refining business.
We hope that the market turmoil, that we witness in this and previous year, will soon be stabilized. Regardless of the direction of the market situation, INA is committed to ensuring stable cash flow in order to carry out all the strategic projects that started.
4
Q3 & Q1-Q3 2021 REPORT
INA GROUP CONSOLIDATED
Exploration and Production*
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
Segment IFRS results (HRK mln)
Q1-Q3 2020
Q1-Q3 2021
%
462
1,031
Net sales revenues
1,642
2,588
58
152
652
EBITDA
707
1,563
121
152
652
EBITDA excl. special items **
707
1,563
121
(9)
470
Profit from operations
84
1,032
1,129
(9)
470
Profit from operations excl. special items **
84
1,032
1,129
53
516
Simplified Free Cash Flow***
424
1,206
184
99
136
CAPEX
283
357
26
Exploration and Production refers to the Upstream of INA, d.d. and following subsidiaries: Adriagas S.r.I. Milano, INA, Adria BV. integrated in INA d.d. as of September 1st, 2020
In reporting period, the result was not impacted by special items
* Calculated based on total sales revenue including natural gas internal selling price as well
Q1-Q3 2021 vs. Q1-Q3 2020
Key drivers
Higher prices impacted sales revenues positively by HRK 1,125 million. 66% higher realised Brent price brought an additional HRK 528 million crude oil and condensate sales revenues while increased gas prices added HRK 520 million positive effect
Domestic crude oil production decreased mainly due to intensive natural decline caused by increased water cut
International crude oil production:
Egypt: Slightly lower mainly due to lower East Yidma contribution
Angola: Lower due to weaker wells' performance on Block 3/05 and unplanned production shutdown events
Increased water cut, capsizing of Ivana D platform, maintenance activities on Ivana K compressors, downtimes on Annamaria A and Ika resulted with lower production on all offshore fields
Lower onshore gas production mainly due to higher water cut on Deep Podravina and Međimurje area
Condensate production lower due to natural decline
Capital expenditures
Q1-Q3 2021 (HRK mln)
Croatia
Egypt
Angola
Exploration
24
30
-
Development
124
93
16
Other
70
-
-
TOTAL
218
123
16
Higher CAPEX level compared to Q1-Q3 2020 mainly as result of higher Egypt exploration and development activities. Main activities in Q1-Q3 were related to:
Exploration:
Drava-02:Ždala-1 well driled end of August, no hydrocarbon shows, well is plugged and abandoned
Drava-02:Bačkovica-1 well drilled in September with hydrocarbon shows, preparation for well test is ongoing
Drava-03and SZH-01: Seismic data processing in progress
Development:
In total 30 well workovers performed on onshore Croatia.
EOR Šandrovac: pilot project launched in Q2 to identify possibilities for full-field application, CO2 pilot injection has been ongoing since
Egypt, North Bahariya concession: 10 development wells drilled, out of which 8 wells completed and put in production as oil producers
Egypt, East Damanhur concession: INA entered concession partnership with 20% working interest in March. Drilling of 2 exploration wells is planned, preparations for drilling the first well are in progress, spud-in planned for mid-October, the second well is due in 2022
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.