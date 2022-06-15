Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Croatia
  Zagreb Stock Exchange
  INA-Industrija nafte, d.d.
  News
  Summary
    INA   HRINA0RA0007

INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, D.D.

(INA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
3460.00 HRK    0.00%
09:43aINA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE D D : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 98,00 HRK per share
PU
06/04INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE D D : Media notice
PU
04/28INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE D D : Financial results q1 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INA Industrija nafte d d : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 98,00 HRK per share

06/15/2022 | 09:43am EDT
Observation entry - INA, d.d.
In language English
Title Issuer in the observation segment: INA
Reason due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 98,00 HRK per share
Commencing time 15.06.2022 15:35

Conclusion date

-
Issuer INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, d.d.
Affected security INA
Back

Disclaimer

INA dd published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 13:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22 400 M 3 102 M 3 102 M
Net income 2021 1 312 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2021 751 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34 600 M 4 792 M 4 792 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 635
Free-Float 6,08%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sándor Fasimon Chairman-Management Board
Gábor Horváth Chief Financial Officer
Damir Vandelic Chairman-Supervisory Board
József Molnár Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Szabolcs István Ferencz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, D.D.-1.14%4 792
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION57.05%404 889
CHEVRON CORPORATION42.78%329 204
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.98%213 993
BP PLC31.71%100 289
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.00%71 905