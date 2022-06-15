|
INA Industrija nafte d d : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 98,00 HRK per share
Observation entry - INA, d.d.
|
In language
|
English
|
Title
|
Issuer in the observation segment: INA
|
Reason
|
due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 98,00 HRK per share
|
Commencing time
|
15.06.2022 15:35
|
Conclusion date
|
-
|
Issuer
|
INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, d.d.
|
Affected security
|
INA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
22 400 M
3 102 M
3 102 M
|Net income 2021
|
1 312 M
182 M
182 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
751 M
104 M
104 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|26,7x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
34 600 M
4 792 M
4 792 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,02x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,60x
|Nbr of Employees
|9 635
|Free-Float
|6,08%
|
