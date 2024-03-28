INA dd is a Croatia-based company engaged in the oil and gas industry. The Company's business is divided into three main segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and production, engaged in oil and gas exploration and production in Croatia and abroad; Refining and Marketing, engaged in refining and marketing of oil products through fuels refineries, located in Rijeka, Sisak and Zagreb; and Retail, providing retail sales of fuels and associated products through a network of petrol stations in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia and Montenegro. The Company also manufactures lubricants and related products, as well as industrial and automotive lubricating greases. In addition, INA dd throughout its subsidiaries is involved in catering and tourism, car rental, as well as the provision of services related to the construction of oil and gas pipelines and plants. The Company is a parent entity of INA Group. In September 2013, it aquired 50% stake in Croplin doo, and now owns 100% of it.