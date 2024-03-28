|Title
|Issuer under observation - INA (INA, d.d.)
|English
due to the proposal of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company on the dividend payment in amount of EUR 24,00 per share
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer INA d.d. into observation segment due to the proposal of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company on the dividend payment in amount of EUR 24,00 per share.
|28.03.2024. 09:14
|INA
