    INA   HRINA0RA0007

INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, D.D.

(INA)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
446.00 EUR    0.00%
12:55pIna Industrija Nafte D D : Supervisory Board reappointed the Management Board members
PU
02/16Ina Industrija Nafte D D : Financial results 2022
PU
02/16Ina Industrija Nafte D D : 16.02.2023. – FR_INA_Group_Q4_2022_ENG
PU
INA Industrija nafte d d : Supervisory Board reappointed the Management Board members

03/23/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
Zagreb, 23 March 2023 - At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of INA, at the proposal of the Government of the Republic of Croatia, reappointed Miroslav Skalicki, Hrvoje Šimović and Marin Zovko as members of the Management Board. The new mandate enters into force on 29 March 2023, and lasts for a maximum of six months, until the appointment of the members of the Management Board through a public tender.

Attachments

Disclaimer

INA dd published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 16:54:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 22 400 M 3 176 M 3 176 M
Net income 2021 1 312 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2021 751 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,55x
Yield 2021 21,1%
Capitalization 33 944 M 4 812 M 4 812 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 9 635
Free-Float 6,08%
Chart INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, D.D.
Duration : Period :
INA-Industrija nafte, d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Péter Ratatics President-Management Board
Gábor Horváth Chief Financial Officer
Damir Mikuljan Chairman-Supervisory Board
József Molnár Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gabriel Szabó Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, D.D.-1.09%4 812
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-5.18%425 784
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-10.62%175 050
BP PLC6.21%110 012
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION26.53%93 018
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.10%56 078
