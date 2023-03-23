INA Industrija nafte d d : Supervisory Board reappointed the Management Board members

Zagreb, 23 March 2023 - At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of INA, at the proposal of the Government of the Republic of Croatia, reappointed Miroslav Skalicki, Hrvoje Šimović and Marin Zovko as members of the Management Board. The new mandate enters into force on 29 March 2023, and lasts for a maximum of six months, until the appointment of the members of the Management Board through a public tender.