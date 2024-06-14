News - INA, d.d.
Title INA, d.d. - Assembly conclusion 14.06.2024.
English
Assembly date 14.06.2024.
Publish date 14.06.2024. 15:12
Securities involved INA
For security Ina d.d. - redovne dionice INA
Dividend variant Voted dividend
Dividend type Cash dividend
Dvidend value 24 EUR
Ex-dividend date 18.06.2024.
Record date 19.06.2024.
Payment date 12.07.2024.
