|INA, d.d. - Assembly conclusion 14.06.2024.
|English
|Assembly date
|14.06.2024.
|View connected entry
|Download document
|14.06.2024. 15:12
|INA
|Ina d.d. - redovne dionice INA
|Dividend variant
|Voted dividend
|Dividend type
|Cash dividend
|Dvidend value
|24 EUR
|Ex-dividend date
|18.06.2024.
|Record date
|19.06.2024.
|Payment date
|12.07.2024.
Disclaimer
INA dd published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 13:16:08 UTC.