INA Industrija nafte d d : , d.d. - Dividend payment carried out

Zagreb, 04 July 2022

INA - INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, d.d.

Av. V. Holjevca 10

10 020 Zagreb, Croatia

LEI: 213800RUSOIJPJD19H13

Ordinary shares INA-R-A ISIN HRINA0RA0007 Listed on the Zagreb Stock Exchange Official market Announcement in line with Zagreb Stock Exchange rules Member State: Republic of Croatia

Subject: INA - Industrija nafte, d.d. - Dividend payment carried out

INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, d.d. notifies its shareholders that the dividend payout in the amount of HRK 98.00 per share has been carried out today, 4 July 2022.