    INA   HRINA0RA0007

INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, D.D.

(INA)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
3400.00 HRK   -0.58%
09:13aINA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE D D : d.d. - Dividend payment carried out
PU
06/30INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE D D : d.d. - Dividend payment date
PU
06/15INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE D D : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 98,00 HRK per share
PU
INA Industrija nafte d d : , d.d. - Dividend payment carried out

07/04/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Zagreb, 04 July 2022

INA - INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, d.d.

Av. V. Holjevca 10

10 020 Zagreb, Croatia

LEI: 213800RUSOIJPJD19H13

Ordinary shares INA-R-A ISIN HRINA0RA0007 Listed on the Zagreb Stock Exchange Official market Announcement in line with Zagreb Stock Exchange rules Member State: Republic of Croatia

Subject: INA - Industrija nafte, d.d. - Dividend payment carried out

INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, d.d. notifies its shareholders that the dividend payout in the amount of HRK 98.00 per share has been carried out today, 4 July 2022.

INA dd published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22 400 M 3 093 M 3 093 M
Net income 2021 1 312 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2021 751 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34 000 M 4 695 M 4 695 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 635
Free-Float 6,08%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sándor Fasimon Chairman-Management Board
Gábor Horváth Chief Financial Officer
Damir Vandelic Chairman-Supervisory Board
József Molnár Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Szabolcs István Ferencz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INA-INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, D.D.-2.86%4 695
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.08%368 866
CHEVRON CORPORATION24.85%287 865
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.71%193 890
BP PLC15.92%88 171
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.75%69 659