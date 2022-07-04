INA Industrija nafte d d : , d.d. - Dividend payment carried out

Zagreb, 04 July 2022
INA - INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, d.d.
Av. V. Holjevca 10
10 020 Zagreb, Croatia
LEI: 213800RUSOIJPJD19H13
Ordinary shares INA-R-A ISIN HRINA0RA0007 Listed on the Zagreb Stock Exchange Official market Announcement in line with Zagreb Stock Exchange rules Member State: Republic of Croatia
Subject: INA - Industrija nafte, d.d. - Dividend payment carried out
INA INDUSTRIJA NAFTE, d.d. notifies its shareholders that the dividend payout in the amount of HRK 98.00 per share has been carried out today, 4 July 2022.
Disclaimer
INA dd published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 13:12:06 UTC.