INA Industrija nafte d d : intends to increase its presence on the Slovenian market

INA and MOL together will acquire an additional 92.25% stake in OMV Slovenija d.o.o., ie 120 new retail sites and wholesale business in Slovenia

INA will be the main fuel supplier for MOL Group's retail sites in Slovenia

INA's share in the company shall increase from 7.75% to 33%

Zagreb, 8 June 2021 - INA and MOL reached an agreement to acquire OMV's 92.25% stake in OMV Slovenija d.o.o. The transaction includes 120 service stations across Slovenia and the wholesale business of the acquired company as well. INA already holds a 7.75% stake in OMV Slovenija d.o.o. and in line with the agreement INA shall increase its share from the current 7.75% to 33%.

OMV Slovenija d.o.o. operates the second largest retail network of 120 retail sites throughout Slovenia under 4 brands: OMV (108); Euro Truck (4); and Avanti/DISKONT (8). After the acquisition INA and MOL will become 100% owners of the mentioned property. This transaction will also benefit INA's customers, who will be able to enjoy well-known quality fuels and top-quality service in substantially more locations in the neighbouring country in the future.

With 48 MOL and 5 INA-branded service stations in Slovenia, MOL Group is currently the nr. 3 retail market player. Owing to the potential transaction MOL Group - MOL and INA - could reach 173 service stations in Slovenia.

The main fuel supplier for all already existing and newly acquired INA and MOL service stations in Slovenia will be INA.

'This way the captive market for our Rijeka Refinery is granted and therefore the refinery's long-term future is ensured, where the implementation of the strategic project of building the Delayed Coker unit is on-going. This acquisition shows that together with MOL we continue to realize our strategic goals of strengthening INA's and MOL Group's presence in the region', said Sándor Fasimon, President of INA's Management Board.

The transaction is subject to merger clearance.

About INA Group

INA Group is the leading oil company in Croatia and a major regional player in oil and gas exploration and production, oil processing, and distribution of oil and oil derivatives. INA Group consists of several affiliates, entirely or partially owned by INA, d. d. The Group is based in Zagreb, Croatia. Apart from Croatia, INA also conducts its oil and gas exploration and production activities in Angola and Egypt. Oil is processed at INA's refinery in Rijeka, while sustainable alternatives are being developed at an industrial location in Sisak. INA's regional retail network consists of more than 500 retail locations in Croatia and neighbouring countries. INA Group is a member of MOL Group.

About MOL Group: MOL Group is an integrated, international oil and gas company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. It is active in over 30 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 26,000 people and a track record of more than 100 years in the industry. MOL's exploration and production activities are supported by more than 75 years' experience in the hydrocarbon field. At the moment, there are production activities in 9 countries and exploration assets in 14 countries. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemicals plants under integrated supply chain management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of almost 2000 service stations across 9 countries in Central & South Eastern Europe.

