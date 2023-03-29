2023 Annual General Meeting: Shareholders approve all proposals

Glattpark (Opfikon), 29 March 2023 - Ina Invest Holding Ltd.'s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held today for the first time with physical presence of shareholders, approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors by a large majority. By a high vote, shareholders approved, among other things, the proposed revision to the Articles of Association as well as the Annual Report, the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements and the Compensation Report 2022. The shareholders also approved the introduction of a capital band with an approval rate of 98.6%, giving the Board of Directors the necessary flexibility to realise the investments in Ina Invest's real estate portfolio planned in accordance with the company's strategy. With a vote of 99.7%, the Annual General Meeting also approved the Board's proposal not to pay out a dividend.

The existing members of the Board of Directors Stefan Mächler (Chair), Christoph Caviezel, Marie-Noëlle Zen-Ruffinen, Hans Ulrich Meister and André Wyss, were all confirmed for a further term of office with an approval rate of more than 94%. This demonstrates the great confidence of the shareholders in the Board of Directors and in the strategy of Ina Invest.