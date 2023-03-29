Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Ina Invest Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INA   CH0524026959

INA INVEST HOLDING AG

(INA)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:58 2023-03-29 am EDT
18.00 CHF   -1.91%
12:12p2023 Annual General Meeting : Shareholders approve all proposals
PU
03/21Ina Invest : IPD – with multi-party contract for developing and building in partnership
PU
02/28Ina Invest : Presentation of media and analysts' conference on 2022 business results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2023 Annual General Meeting: Shareholders approve all proposals

03/29/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2023 Annual General Meeting: Shareholders approve all proposals
HomeMediaNewsroomNews & Stories
29.03.2023
2023 Annual General Meeting: Shareholders approve all proposals
  • Revision to the Articles of Association
  • Introduction of a capital band
  • Approval of the annual financial statement 2022
  • Renunciation of the distribution of a dividend
  • Confirmation of the current members of the Board of Directors

Glattpark (Opfikon), 29 March 2023 - Ina Invest Holding Ltd.'s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held today for the first time with physical presence of shareholders, approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors by a large majority. By a high vote, shareholders approved, among other things, the proposed revision to the Articles of Association as well as the Annual Report, the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements and the Compensation Report 2022. The shareholders also approved the introduction of a capital band with an approval rate of 98.6%, giving the Board of Directors the necessary flexibility to realise the investments in Ina Invest's real estate portfolio planned in accordance with the company's strategy. With a vote of 99.7%, the Annual General Meeting also approved the Board's proposal not to pay out a dividend.

The existing members of the Board of Directors Stefan Mächler (Chair), Christoph Caviezel, Marie-Noëlle Zen-Ruffinen, Hans Ulrich Meister and André Wyss, were all confirmed for a further term of office with an approval rate of more than 94%. This demonstrates the great confidence of the shareholders in the Board of Directors and in the strategy of Ina Invest.

Contact for investors and analysts
Marc Pointet, CEO
T +41 44 552 97 17
investors@ina-invest.com

Media contact
Corporate Communications
T +41 44 552 97 27
communications@ina-invest.com

Ina Invest is an independent Swiss real estate company that develops sustainable spaces to live, work and relax in, with a focus on hybrid real estate that ensures long-term flexibility of use and profitability. Ina Invest, which was created as a spin-off from Implenia, now has one of the largest and most high-potential development portfolios on the Swiss market. The properties are situated in high-quality locations and can be used in a variety of ways. Ina Invest plans to keep on investing and growing while maintaining an above-average development ratio and at least 50% residential space in its portfolio. Ina Invest achieves the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic approach to sustainability across all parts of the value chain. In addition, the GRESB Real Estate Development Benchmark Assessment found that Ina Invest is one of the most sustainable company in its peer group in Western Europe. Ina Invest has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020 (INA, CH0524026959). Further information is available at ina-invest.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ina Invest Holding AG published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 16:11:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INA INVEST HOLDING AG
12:12p2023 Annual General Meeting : Shareholders approve all proposals
PU
03/21Ina Invest : IPD – with multi-party contract for developing and building in partners..
PU
02/28Ina Invest : Presentation of media and analysts' conference on 2022 business results
PU
02/28Switzerland's Ina Invest Logs Higher Attributable Profit in FY22
MT
02/28Ina Invest exceeds financial targets in the 2022 financial year and significantly expan..
EQ
2022Gresb Benchmark Analysis : Renewed Classification as "Green Star"
PU
2022Ina Invest : Präsentation Medien- und Analystenkonferenz zum Halbjahresergebnis 2022
PU
2022Ina Invest : 20220817 II Media Analysts Conference HR 22.pdf
PU
2022Ina Invest H1 Profit Jumps As Portfolio Valuation More Than Doubles
MT
2022Ina Invest 2022 Half-year Report :   Financial targets significantly exceeded, considerabl..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25,5 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net income 2022 9,83 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net Debt 2022 314 M 342 M 342 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 179 M 195 M 195 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,3x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart INA INVEST HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Ina Invest Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INA INVEST HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,35 CHF
Average target price 19,80 CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc A. Pointet Chief Executive Officer
Baumann Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Mächler Chairman
Christoph Caviezel Vice Chairman
Marie Noëlle Venturi-Zen-Ruffinen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INA INVEST HOLDING AG-6.85%195
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.97%40 200
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.26%32 067
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.09%26 686
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.67%24 324
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.25%21 716
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer