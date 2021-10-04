Log in
GRESB Benchmark Analysis: Ina Invest as new "Green Star" ranks first in its peer group

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
GRESB Benchmark Analysis: Ina Invest as new "Green Star" ranks first in its peer group
  • Ina Invest with an excellent rating in GRESB Benchmark Analysis 2020
  • First rank in its peer group and classification as "Green Star"
04.10.2021

Glattpark (Opfikon), 4 October 2021 - Last Friday, October 1, the results of the GRESB Real Estate Development Benchmark Analysis for 2020 were published. With a GRESB score of 92 out of 100 possible points, Ina Invest ranks first in its peer group in Western Europe and thus qualifies for the "Green Star" category.

The excellent rating is an important step in the implementation of the vision to maintain and continuously develop the most sustainable real estate portfolio in Switzerland. Marc Pointet, CEO of Ina Invest: "We are very proud of this achievement, which shows that our intensive commitment to sustainable real estate is not an empty promise. We want to be a pioneer in the industry - the GRESB rating confirms that we are on track. For us, it is an incentive to improve even further."

GRESB is the leading system for assessing the sustainability performance of real estate companies and real estate portfolios. Based on GRESB, the sustainability performance of Ina Invest as a company as well as its real estate portfolio is measured annually.

Ina Invest's detailed GRESB report for 2020 can be accessed here.

Contact for investors and analysts
Marc Pointet, CEO
T +41 44 552 97 17
investors@STOP-SPAM.ina-invest.com

Contact for media
Corporate Communications
T +41 44 552 97 27
communications@STOP-SPAM.ina-invest.com

Ina Invest is a Swiss real estate company created from the spin-off of half of Implenia's development portfolio. Ina Invest is developing this initial set of projects in order to build up a portfolio of profitable properties, while continuing to make acquisitions to secure future growth. The properties have a varied usage profile, with a primary focus on residential developments, and are in very good locations all over Switzerland. Ina Invest plans to continue investing in and growing its portfolio. Thanks to its transparent collaboration with Implenia, Ina Invest benefits from the expertise of Switzerland's leading construction and real estate services provider. In the development and management of its portfolio, Ina Invest maintains the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic view of the entire value chain and integrating sustainability across all phases. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (INA, CH0524026959). More information can be found at ina-invest.com.

Disclaimer

Ina Invest Holding AG published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:16:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
