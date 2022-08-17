Ina Invest : 20220817 II Media Analysts Conference HR 22.pdf

Successful acquisition of CERES Group Holding Ltd:

As of 21 January 2022, 100% of the shares in CERES Group Holding Ltd were acquired by the indirectly controlled group company Ina Invest Development Ltd

Prior to the acquisition, Ina Invest Development Ltd performed a capital increase, in which external investors were involved

Part of the purchase price was settled with shares of the Company. For this purpose, an authorized capital increase was performed