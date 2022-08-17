Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Ina Invest Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    INA   CH0524026959

INA INVEST HOLDING AG

(INA)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04:17 2022-08-17 am EDT
19.65 CHF   +0.77%
04:24aINA INVEST : Präsentation Medien- und Analystenkonferenz zum Halbjahresergebnis 2022
PU
04:14aINA INVEST : 20220817 II Media Analysts Conference HR 22.pdf
PU
01:34aIna Invest H1 Profit Jumps As Portfolio Valuation More Than Doubles
MT
Ina Invest : 20220817 II Media Analysts Conference HR 22.pdf

08/17/2022 | 04:14am EDT
2022 Half Year Business Results

Media and analysts' conference 17th August 2022

Bredella 2030, Pratteln BL

Agenda

  1. Highlights
  2. Key financial figures
  3. Portfolio
  4. Sustainability
  5. Projects & transaction
  6. Outlook
  7. Q&A

Daniel Baumann, CFO

Marc Pointet, CEO

Elefant, Winterthur ZH

2022 Half Year Business Results

Highlights

Results

Projects

EBIT CHF 12.0M (HY21: 3.1M)

Net income CHF 17.0M (HY21: 2.9M)

Result from change in fair value of

investment properties CHF 10.7M

(HY21: 3.8M)

Earning per Share CHF 0.88 (HY21: 0.19)

Portfolio CHF 820M (HY21: 385) +113%

Transaction

Corporate

  • Purchase of "Rue du Grand-Pré" in Geneva completed (CHF >2M current rental income p.a.)
  • Successful closing/integration of CERES Group with Bredella project in Pratteln (CHF >8M current rental income p.a.)
  • Development Rocket & Tigerli, world's tallest timber residential tower to be built
  • Deposit building permission "Schaffhauserstrasse" in Zurich
  • Architectural competition "Unterfeld Baar" completed
  • First integrated online sustainability report
  • Disclosure of sustainability KPIs

Ina Invest Media and analysts' conference 3

Key financial figures

Rocket & Tigerli, Lokstadt, Winterthur ZH

Key financial figures

Acquisition of CERES Group & Purchase Price Allocation

Successful acquisition of CERES Group Holding Ltd:

  • As of 21 January 2022, 100% of the shares in CERES Group Holding Ltd were acquired by the indirectly controlled group company Ina Invest Development Ltd
  • Prior to the acquisition, Ina Invest Development Ltd performed a capital increase, in which external investors were involved
  • Part of the purchase price was settled with shares of the Company. For this purpose, an authorized capital increase was performed
  • The goodwill of CHF 0.3M resulting from the acquisition was offset against the equity at the date of acquisition.

The acquired net assets of CERES Group Holding Ltd and its subsidiaries Buss Immobilien und Services Ltd and Bredella Ltd, measured at fair value, comprise of:

Ina Invest Media and analysts' conference 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ina Invest Holding AG published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
