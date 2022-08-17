Ina Invest : 20220817 II Media Analysts Conference HR 22.pdf
2022 Half Year Business Results
Media and analysts' conference 17th August 2022
Bredella 2030, Pratteln BL
Agenda
Highlights
Key financial figures
Portfolio
Sustainability
Projects & transaction
Outlook
Q&A
Daniel Baumann, CFO
Marc Pointet, CEO
Elefant, Winterthur ZH
2022 Half Year Business Results
Highlights
Results
Projects
EBIT CHF 12.0M
(HY21: 3.1M)
Net income CHF 17.0M (HY21: 2.9M)
Result from change in fair value of
investment properties CHF 10.7M
(HY21: 3.8M)
Earning per Share CHF 0.88 (HY21: 0.19)
Portfolio CHF 820M
(HY21: 385) +113%
Transaction
Corporate
Purchase of "Rue du Grand-Pré" in Geneva completed (CHF >2M current rental income p.a.)
Successful closing/integration of CERES Group with Bredella project in Pratteln (CHF >8M current rental income p.a.)
Development Rocket & Tigerli, world's tallest timber residential tower to be built
Deposit building permission "Schaffhauserstrasse" in Zurich
Architectural competition "Unterfeld Baar" completed
First integrated online sustainability report
Disclosure of sustainability KPIs
Ina Invest
• Media and analysts' conference • 3
Rocket & Tigerli, Lokstadt, Winterthur ZH
Key financial figures
Acquisition of CERES Group & Purchase Price Allocation
Successful acquisition of CERES Group Holding Ltd:
As of 21 January 2022, 100% of the shares in CERES Group Holding Ltd were acquired by the indirectly controlled group company Ina Invest Development Ltd
Prior to the acquisition, Ina Invest Development Ltd performed a capital increase, in which external investors were involved
Part of the purchase price was settled with shares of the Company. For this purpose, an authorized capital increase was performed
The goodwill of CHF 0.3M resulting from the acquisition was offset against the equity at the date of acquisition.
The acquired net assets of CERES Group Holding Ltd and its subsidiaries Buss Immobilien und Services Ltd and Bredella Ltd, measured at fair value, comprise of:
Ina Invest
• Media and analysts' conference • 5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.