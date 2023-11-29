Glattpark (Opfikon), 29 November 2023 - The Federal Council today decided to grant licences for casinos for the period 2025 to 2044, with a new licence being granted to Winterthur. The joint project between Ina Invest and Swiss Casinos, which envisages the construction of a new casino in the historic Rapide industrial hall, has thus reached an important milestone.

Ina Invest CEO Marc Pointet: "We are delighted that the casino in Lokstadt has been given green light by the Federal Council. With their crowd-pleasing mix of uses, the Lokstadt halls are a showcase project for hybrid real estate and will make a lasting contribution to the vibrancy of Winterthur's new district." The future operator is equally delighted: "The planned casino in the Lokstadt supports the city of Winterthur in preserving its industrial heritage. The combination of modern entertainment and industrial tradition will make the casino in Winterthur a beacon for the entire region," says Swiss Casinos CEO Marc Baumann.

Swiss Casinos will be operating Switzerland's most modern and urban casino in Lokstadt on a total area of around 4,200m2. A futuristic-looking wooden structure, the "Loki", will be installed in the former production hall of the Swiss Locomotive and Machine Factory. The historical substance of the halls will be preserved and remain open to the public.

The building permit for the Casino has already been granted and construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2024.

Switzerland's most modern casino will be built in the historic Rapide hall in Winterthur's Lokstadt district.

