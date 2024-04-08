Ina Invest closes merger - market capitalization reaches around CHF 300 million

Glattpark (Opfikon), 8 April 2024 - After the Annual General Meeting of Ina Invest Holding Ltd on April 3, 2024 approved the merger with Ina Invest Ltd and thus the simplification of the company structure with 99.64%, the 6,808,238 registered shares newly created as part of the capital increase were entered in the commercial register and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on April 5, 2024. The share capital now consists of 16,561,454 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.03 each. The merger resulted in an increase in market capitalization of around 40% to CHF 282 million (closing price on 5 April 2024).

The name of the company was changed from Ina Invest Holding Ltd to Ina Invest Ltd.

Ina Invest has a stable shareholder base with an affinity for real estate. The largest shareholders are Implenia Ltd with 41.1% and BURU Holding Ltd with 15.7%. Other major shareholders with a stake of over 3% are the MV Immoxtra Schweiz real estate fund, Swiss Life Holding Ltd, and the RoPas (CH) Institutional Fund.

Contact for investors and analysts

Marc Pointet, CEO

T +41 44 552 97 17

investors@ina-invest.com



Contact for media

Corporate Communications

T +41 44 552 97 27

communications@ina-invest.com

Ina Invest is an independent Swiss real estate company that develops sustainable spaces to live, work and relax in, with a focus on hybrid real estate that ensures long-term flexibility of use and profitability. Ina Invest, which was created as a spin-off from Implenia, now has one of the largest and most high-potential development portfolios on the Swiss market. The properties are situated in high-quality locations and can be used in a variety of ways. Ina Invest plans to keep on investing and growing while maintaining an above-average development ratio and at least 50% residential space in its portfolio. Ina Invest achieves the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic approach to sustainability across all parts of the value chain. In addition, the GRESB Real Estate Development Benchmark Assessment found that Ina Invest is one of the most sustainable company in its peer group in Western Europe. Ina Invest has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020 (INA, CH0524026959). Further information is available at ina-invest.com.