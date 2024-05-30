Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Election of Four Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Determination of Remuneration for the Allotment of Restricted Stock to Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors)
Election of Five Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Appropriation of Surplus

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

2. Place:

The Company's 11th Floor Conference Room

4-11-14, Itachibori, Nishi-ku, Osaka

3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported

  1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 76th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee
  2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 76th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be resolved

Proposal No. 1

Proposal No. 2

Proposal No. 3

Proposal No. 4

  • Of the matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken, the following matters are posted online on the aforementioned websites pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, and are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of such documents.
    1. "Matters Related to Share Acquisition Rights, Etc. of the Company," and "Systems and Policies of the Company" in the Business Report
    2. "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
    3. "Non-consolidatedStatement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

Documents subject to audit, including the matters stated above, have been audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Financial Auditor.

  • In the event of revisions to the matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on the aforementioned websites.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and Reference Information

Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus

The Company considers the return of profit to its shareholders as one of the priority issues of management and it follows a basic policy to maintain a medium-term total return ratio, which includes both dividends and purchases of treasury shares, at the 50% level. In addition to paying stable dividends twice a year (interim dividend and year-end dividend), the Company pays special dividends and implements purchases of treasury shares in a flexible manner, taking into consideration stock market trends.

Based on this policy, the Company proposes to pay an ordinary dividend for the current fiscal year of ¥60 per share. Furthermore, the Company proposes to pay an additional ¥10 per share as a special dividend to reciprocate the support received from our shareholders for a total year-end dividend of ¥70 per share. As a result, when combined with the interim dividend already paid of ¥60 per share, it adds up to an annual dividend of ¥130 per share.

Year-end dividends

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Allotment of dividend property and their aggregate amount ¥70 per common share of the Company

Total dividends

¥3,918,445,230

  1. Effective date of dividends of surplus June 24, 2024

Proposal No. 2 Election of Five Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter, the same applies in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this meeting. In that regard, the Company proposes the election of five Directors.

As for this proposal, the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Company has judged that all the candidates for Director are qualified.

The candidates for Director are as follows.

List of candidates

Candidate

Name

Position and Responsibilities in the Company

No.

1

Reelection

Yoshihiro Moriya

Chairperson and Representative Director

2

Reelection

Seiichi Kita

President and Representative Director

3

Reelection

Kazumi Horike

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer and supervising

Strategic Sales Headquarters and Industrial Automation Company

Director and Managing Executive Officer, Electrical Construction

4

Reelection

Hiroaki Tashiro

Materials Company and supervising Safety and Quality Management

Division

5

Reelection

Naoto Mizokoshi

Director and Executive Officer, Administrative Headquarters and

General Manager, General Affairs Department

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility in the

Number of the

Company (Significant concurrent positions outside the

Company's

No.

(Date of birth)

Company)

shares owned

Mar. 1974

Joined the Company

June 1998

Director and Division Manager, Electrical

Construction Materials Division

Apr. 2001

Director, Electrical Construction Materials

Headquarters and Division Manager,

Electrical Construction Materials Division

Oct. 2001

Director, Electrical Construction Materials

Headquarters and Division Manager,

Electrical Construction Materials Division

and Division Manager, Kinki Region

Electrical Construction Materials Division

Apr. 2002

Director, Electrical Construction Materials

159,637

Headquarters

Apr. 2003

Managing Director, Electrical Construction

Yoshihiro Moriya

Materials Headquarters

1

(September 20, 1951)

Apr. 2004

President and Representative Director and

Head of Electrical Construction Materials

Reelection

Headquarters

Apr. 2005

President and Representative Director

Apr. 2010

President and Representative Director and

Head of Sales & Marketing Headquarters

Apr. 2012

President and Representative Director

June 2019

Chairperson and Representative Director

(current position)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Yoshihiro Moriya is currently the Chairperson and Representative Director, and having led the management of the Company for many years, he has accomplished numerous achievements through his visionary leadership that have expanded the business and enhanced the corporate value. The Company requests his re-election, deeming that his broad knowledge founded on his wealth of experience and achievements equips him with the ability to fulfill his responsibilities and duties as a Director of the Company.

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility in the

Number of the

Company (Significant concurrent positions outside the

Company's

No.

(Date of birth)

Company)

shares owned

Mar. 1982

Joined the Company

June 2011

Director and Division Manager, Electrical

Wholesale West Japan Division

Apr. 2014

Managing Director and supervising

Electrical Wholesale West Japan Division

and INABA DENKO Division

Oct. 2014

Managing Director, Manufacturing and

Research & Development Headquarters and

supervising Electrical Wholesale West Japan

Division and INABA DENKO Division

Apr. 2015

Managing Director, Manufacturing and

61,983

Research & Development Headquarters and

supervising INABA DENKO Division

Seiichi Kita

Apr. 2016

Managing Director, INABA DENKO

2

(August 19, 1959)

Headquarters

Apr. 2019

Managing Director

Reelection

June 2019

President and Representative Director

Apr. 2021

President and Representative Director and

Head of Research & Development

Headquarters

Apr. 2023

President and Representative Director

(current position)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Seiichi Kita is currently the President and Representative Director, and he has

broadly contributed to business expansion and further enhancement of

corporate value through his strong leadership and in-depth knowledge of the

industry in general. The Company requests his re-election, deeming that his

broad knowledge founded on his wealth of experience and achievements equips

him with the ability to fulfill his responsibilities and duties as a Director of the

Company.

Mar. 1984

Joined the Company

July 2020

Executive Officer, Industrial Automation

Company

Apr. 2022

Managing Executive Officer, Industrial

Automation Company

June 2022

Director and Managing Executive Officer,

32,684

Industrial Automation Company

Kazumi Horike

Apr. 2023

Director and Senior Managing Executive

Officer, Industrial Automation Company

3

(September 12, 1961)

Apr. 2024

Director and Senior Managing Executive

Reelection

Officer and supervising Strategic Sales

Headquarters and Industrial Automation

Company (current position)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Kazumi Horike is currently the Director and Senior Managing Executive

Officer. The Company requests his re-election, deeming that his broad

knowledge founded on his wealth of experience and achievements in the

Company's Industrial Automation Business equips him with the ability to fulfill

his responsibilities and duties as a Director of the Company.

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility in the

Number of the

Company (Significant concurrent positions outside the

Company's

No.

(Date of birth)

Company)

shares owned

June 1991

Joined the Company

June 2017

Director and Division Manager, Electrical

Construction Materials West Japan Division

Apr. 2019

Director, Electrical Construction Materials

Company

Apr. 2022

Director and Managing Executive Officer,

Electrical Construction Materials Company

and General Manager, Sales Information

26,974

Department

Hiroaki Tashiro

Apr. 2023

Director and Managing Executive Officer,

Electrical Construction Materials Company

4

(April 12, 1967)

and supervising Strategic Sales Headquarters

Reelection

Apr. 2024

Director and Managing Executive Officer,

Electrical Construction Materials Company

and supervising Safety and Quality

Management Division (current position)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Hiroaki Tashiro is currently the Director and Managing Executive Officer,

Electrical Construction Materials Company, and the Company requests his re-

election, deeming that his broad knowledge founded on his wealth of

experience and achievements in the Company's Electrical Equipment &

Materials Business equips him with the ability to fulfill his responsibilities and

duties as a Director of the Company.

Apr. 1993

Joined the Company

July 2020

Executive Officer and General Manager,

General Affairs Department and in charge of

Human Resources

Apr. 2021

Executive Officer, Administrative

6,831

Headquarters and General Manager, General

Naoto Mizokoshi

Affairs Department

June 2022

Director and Executive Officer,

5

(May 25, 1969)

Administrative Headquarters and General

Reelection

Manager, General Affairs Department

(current position)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Naoto Mizokoshi is currently Director and Executive Officer, Administrative

Headquarters. The Company requests his re-election, deeming that his broad

knowledge founded on his wealth of experience and achievements in the

Company's corporate headquarters equips him with the ability to fulfill his

responsibilities and duties as a Director of the Company.

(Notes) 1.

There is no special interest between any of the candidates and the Company.

2. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy as provided for in Article 430- 3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act with an insurance company. If the election of each candidate for Director is approved, each of them will continue to be included as an insured in the policy. In addition, when the policy is renewed, the Company plans to also renew the policy with the same terms.

Proposal No. 3 Election of Four Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

The terms of office of all four Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this meeting, and Katsuhiro Nakamura will retire. In that regard, the Company proposes the election of four Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.

In addition, the consent of the Audit and Supervisory Committee has been obtained for this proposal. The candidates for Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member are as follows.

List of candidates

Candidate

Name

Position and Responsibilities in the Company

No.

1

Reelection

Hiroshi Hashizume

Outside Director (Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)

2

Reelection

Masaaki Sakamoto

Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)

3

Reelection

Tomoe Fujiwara

Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)

4

New election

Shoko Kamuro

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility in the

Number of the

Company (Significant concurrent positions outside the

Company's

No.

(Date of birth)

Company)

shares owned

Feb. 2004

Manager of Kita Narashino Branch of

Resona Bank, Limited

Apr. 2009

General Manager of Business Process

Reengineering Department of Resona

Holdings, Inc.

Apr. 2009

General Manager of Business Process

Reengineering Department of Resona Bank,

Limited

Hiroshi Hashizume

Apr. 2014

Standing Audit and Supervisory Board

0

Member of Resona Bank, Limited

(July 14, 1961)

Apr. 2018

Senior Managing Director of Resona

1

Reelection

Business Service Co., Ltd.

Independent officer

Apr. 2022

Advisor of Resona Business Service Co.,

Ltd.

Candidate for outside

June 2022

Outside Director (Standing Audit and

Supervisory Committee Member) of the

Director

Company (current position)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director who is an Audit and

Supervisory Committee Member and overview of expected roles

Hiroshi Hashizume has cultivated broad knowledge in financial institutions for

many years and gained a wealth of experience as a Standing Audit and

Supervisory Board Member and Director at another company. The Company

requests his reelection, deeming that his knowledge and experience equip him

with the ability to fulfill his responsibilities and duties as an outside Director

who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Company.

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility in the

Number of the

Company (Significant concurrent positions outside the

Company's

No.

(Date of birth)

Company)

shares owned

Apr. 1992

Joined NEC Corporation

July 1997

Joined NEC Planning Research, Ltd.

June 2005

Collaborating Researcher, Hitotsubashi

University Institute of Innovation Research

Jan. 2006

Joined Fuji Xerox Learning Institute, Inc.

(currently Persol Research and Consulting

Co., Ltd.)

Apr. 2012

Part-time lecturer, Graduate School - Tokyo

1,800

Metropolitan University

Masaaki Sakamoto

Apr. 2019

Visiting professor, Graduate School - J.F.

Oberlin University

(April 3, 1969)

Apr. 2020

Associate professor, J.F. Oberlin University

2

Reelection

(current position)

Independent officer

June 2020

Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member) of the Company

Candidate for outside

(current position)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director who is an Audit and

Director

Supervisory Committee Member and overview of expected roles

Masaaki Sakamoto is a scholar of technology business management. The

Company requests his re-election, deeming that his expert knowledge,

experience, etc. in corporate management and strategy, gained mainly through

management consulting, equip him with the ability to fulfill his responsibilities

and duties as an outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee

Member of the Company. He has never been directly involved in the

management of a company, except as an outside Director. However, the

Company judges he can appropriately fulfill his duties as an outside Director

who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member based on the above

reasons.

