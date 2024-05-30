Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 9934
May 31, 2024
To our shareholders:
Seiichi Kita
President and Representative Director
Inaba Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd.
4-11-14, Itachibori, Nishi-ku, Osaka
Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
You are cordially invited to attend the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Inaba Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below.
When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing in electronic format the information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the shareholders meeting, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken).
The Company's website: https://www.inaba.co.jp/financer/stocksinfo/meeting/ (in Japanese)
(Access the Company's website above and check the "Related Documents" section.)
TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
(Access the TSE website using the internet address shown above, enter "Inaba Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd." in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "9934" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/9934/teiji/ (in Japanese)
Those unable to attend the meeting in person may exercise their voting rights via the Internet, etc. or in writing; please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders below and exercise your voting rights by 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (JST).
1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
2. Place:
The Company's 11th Floor Conference Room
4-11-14, Itachibori, Nishi-ku, Osaka
3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported
- The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 76th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee
- The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 76th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved
Proposal No. 1
Proposal No. 2
Proposal No. 3
Proposal No. 4
- Of the matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken, the following matters are posted online on the aforementioned websites pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, and are not provided in the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have made a request for delivery of such documents.
- "Matters Related to Share Acquisition Rights, Etc. of the Company," and "Systems and Policies of the Company" in the Business Report
- "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
- "Non-consolidatedStatement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
Documents subject to audit, including the matters stated above, have been audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Financial Auditor.
- In the event of revisions to the matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on the aforementioned websites.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and Reference Information
Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus
The Company considers the return of profit to its shareholders as one of the priority issues of management and it follows a basic policy to maintain a medium-term total return ratio, which includes both dividends and purchases of treasury shares, at the 50% level. In addition to paying stable dividends twice a year (interim dividend and year-end dividend), the Company pays special dividends and implements purchases of treasury shares in a flexible manner, taking into consideration stock market trends.
Based on this policy, the Company proposes to pay an ordinary dividend for the current fiscal year of ¥60 per share. Furthermore, the Company proposes to pay an additional ¥10 per share as a special dividend to reciprocate the support received from our shareholders for a total year-end dividend of ¥70 per share. As a result, when combined with the interim dividend already paid of ¥60 per share, it adds up to an annual dividend of ¥130 per share.
Year-end dividends
- Type of dividend property Cash
- Allotment of dividend property and their aggregate amount ¥70 per common share of the Company
Total dividends
¥3,918,445,230
- Effective date of dividends of surplus June 24, 2024
Proposal No. 2 Election of Five Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all five Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter, the same applies in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this meeting. In that regard, the Company proposes the election of five Directors.
As for this proposal, the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Company has judged that all the candidates for Director are qualified.
The candidates for Director are as follows.
List of candidates
Candidate
Name
Position and Responsibilities in the Company
No.
1
Reelection
Yoshihiro Moriya
Chairperson and Representative Director
2
Reelection
Seiichi Kita
President and Representative Director
3
Reelection
Kazumi Horike
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer and supervising
Strategic Sales Headquarters and Industrial Automation Company
Director and Managing Executive Officer, Electrical Construction
4
Reelection
Hiroaki Tashiro
Materials Company and supervising Safety and Quality Management
Division
5
Reelection
Naoto Mizokoshi
Director and Executive Officer, Administrative Headquarters and
General Manager, General Affairs Department
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility in the
Number of the
Company (Significant concurrent positions outside the
Company's
No.
(Date of birth)
Company)
shares owned
Mar. 1974
Joined the Company
June 1998
Director and Division Manager, Electrical
Construction Materials Division
Apr. 2001
Director, Electrical Construction Materials
Headquarters and Division Manager,
Electrical Construction Materials Division
Oct. 2001
Director, Electrical Construction Materials
Headquarters and Division Manager,
Electrical Construction Materials Division
and Division Manager, Kinki Region
Electrical Construction Materials Division
Apr. 2002
Director, Electrical Construction Materials
159,637
Headquarters
Apr. 2003
Managing Director, Electrical Construction
Yoshihiro Moriya
Materials Headquarters
1
(September 20, 1951)
Apr. 2004
President and Representative Director and
Head of Electrical Construction Materials
Reelection
Headquarters
Apr. 2005
President and Representative Director
Apr. 2010
President and Representative Director and
Head of Sales & Marketing Headquarters
Apr. 2012
President and Representative Director
June 2019
Chairperson and Representative Director
(current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Yoshihiro Moriya is currently the Chairperson and Representative Director, and having led the management of the Company for many years, he has accomplished numerous achievements through his visionary leadership that have expanded the business and enhanced the corporate value. The Company requests his re-election, deeming that his broad knowledge founded on his wealth of experience and achievements equips him with the ability to fulfill his responsibilities and duties as a Director of the Company.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility in the
Number of the
Company (Significant concurrent positions outside the
Company's
No.
(Date of birth)
Company)
shares owned
Mar. 1982
Joined the Company
June 2011
Director and Division Manager, Electrical
Wholesale West Japan Division
Apr. 2014
Managing Director and supervising
Electrical Wholesale West Japan Division
and INABA DENKO Division
Oct. 2014
Managing Director, Manufacturing and
Research & Development Headquarters and
supervising Electrical Wholesale West Japan
Division and INABA DENKO Division
Apr. 2015
Managing Director, Manufacturing and
61,983
Research & Development Headquarters and
supervising INABA DENKO Division
Seiichi Kita
Apr. 2016
Managing Director, INABA DENKO
2
(August 19, 1959)
Headquarters
Apr. 2019
Managing Director
Reelection
June 2019
President and Representative Director
Apr. 2021
President and Representative Director and
Head of Research & Development
Headquarters
Apr. 2023
President and Representative Director
(current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Seiichi Kita is currently the President and Representative Director, and he has
broadly contributed to business expansion and further enhancement of
corporate value through his strong leadership and in-depth knowledge of the
industry in general. The Company requests his re-election, deeming that his
broad knowledge founded on his wealth of experience and achievements equips
him with the ability to fulfill his responsibilities and duties as a Director of the
Company.
Mar. 1984
Joined the Company
July 2020
Executive Officer, Industrial Automation
Company
Apr. 2022
Managing Executive Officer, Industrial
Automation Company
June 2022
Director and Managing Executive Officer,
32,684
Industrial Automation Company
Kazumi Horike
Apr. 2023
Director and Senior Managing Executive
Officer, Industrial Automation Company
3
(September 12, 1961)
Apr. 2024
Director and Senior Managing Executive
Reelection
Officer and supervising Strategic Sales
Headquarters and Industrial Automation
Company (current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Kazumi Horike is currently the Director and Senior Managing Executive
Officer. The Company requests his re-election, deeming that his broad
knowledge founded on his wealth of experience and achievements in the
Company's Industrial Automation Business equips him with the ability to fulfill
his responsibilities and duties as a Director of the Company.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility in the
Number of the
Company (Significant concurrent positions outside the
Company's
No.
(Date of birth)
Company)
shares owned
June 1991
Joined the Company
June 2017
Director and Division Manager, Electrical
Construction Materials West Japan Division
Apr. 2019
Director, Electrical Construction Materials
Company
Apr. 2022
Director and Managing Executive Officer,
Electrical Construction Materials Company
and General Manager, Sales Information
26,974
Department
Hiroaki Tashiro
Apr. 2023
Director and Managing Executive Officer,
Electrical Construction Materials Company
4
(April 12, 1967)
and supervising Strategic Sales Headquarters
Reelection
Apr. 2024
Director and Managing Executive Officer,
Electrical Construction Materials Company
and supervising Safety and Quality
Management Division (current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Hiroaki Tashiro is currently the Director and Managing Executive Officer,
Electrical Construction Materials Company, and the Company requests his re-
election, deeming that his broad knowledge founded on his wealth of
experience and achievements in the Company's Electrical Equipment &
Materials Business equips him with the ability to fulfill his responsibilities and
duties as a Director of the Company.
Apr. 1993
Joined the Company
July 2020
Executive Officer and General Manager,
General Affairs Department and in charge of
Human Resources
Apr. 2021
Executive Officer, Administrative
6,831
Headquarters and General Manager, General
Naoto Mizokoshi
Affairs Department
June 2022
Director and Executive Officer,
5
(May 25, 1969)
Administrative Headquarters and General
Reelection
Manager, General Affairs Department
(current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Naoto Mizokoshi is currently Director and Executive Officer, Administrative
Headquarters. The Company requests his re-election, deeming that his broad
knowledge founded on his wealth of experience and achievements in the
Company's corporate headquarters equips him with the ability to fulfill his
responsibilities and duties as a Director of the Company.
(Notes) 1.
There is no special interest between any of the candidates and the Company.
2. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy as provided for in Article 430- 3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act with an insurance company. If the election of each candidate for Director is approved, each of them will continue to be included as an insured in the policy. In addition, when the policy is renewed, the Company plans to also renew the policy with the same terms.
Proposal No. 3 Election of Four Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
The terms of office of all four Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the conclusion of this meeting, and Katsuhiro Nakamura will retire. In that regard, the Company proposes the election of four Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.
In addition, the consent of the Audit and Supervisory Committee has been obtained for this proposal. The candidates for Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member are as follows.
List of candidates
Candidate
Name
Position and Responsibilities in the Company
No.
1
Reelection
Hiroshi Hashizume
Outside Director (Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)
2
Reelection
Masaaki Sakamoto
Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)
3
Reelection
Tomoe Fujiwara
Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)
4
New election
Shoko Kamuro
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility in the
Number of the
Company (Significant concurrent positions outside the
Company's
No.
(Date of birth)
Company)
shares owned
Feb. 2004
Manager of Kita Narashino Branch of
Resona Bank, Limited
Apr. 2009
General Manager of Business Process
Reengineering Department of Resona
Holdings, Inc.
Apr. 2009
General Manager of Business Process
Reengineering Department of Resona Bank,
Limited
Hiroshi Hashizume
Apr. 2014
Standing Audit and Supervisory Board
0
Member of Resona Bank, Limited
(July 14, 1961)
Apr. 2018
Senior Managing Director of Resona
1
Reelection
Business Service Co., Ltd.
Independent officer
Apr. 2022
Advisor of Resona Business Service Co.,
Ltd.
Candidate for outside
June 2022
Outside Director (Standing Audit and
Supervisory Committee Member) of the
Director
Company (current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director who is an Audit and
Supervisory Committee Member and overview of expected roles
Hiroshi Hashizume has cultivated broad knowledge in financial institutions for
many years and gained a wealth of experience as a Standing Audit and
Supervisory Board Member and Director at another company. The Company
requests his reelection, deeming that his knowledge and experience equip him
with the ability to fulfill his responsibilities and duties as an outside Director
who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Company.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility in the
Number of the
Company (Significant concurrent positions outside the
Company's
No.
(Date of birth)
Company)
shares owned
Apr. 1992
Joined NEC Corporation
July 1997
Joined NEC Planning Research, Ltd.
June 2005
Collaborating Researcher, Hitotsubashi
University Institute of Innovation Research
Jan. 2006
Joined Fuji Xerox Learning Institute, Inc.
(currently Persol Research and Consulting
Co., Ltd.)
Apr. 2012
Part-time lecturer, Graduate School - Tokyo
1,800
Metropolitan University
Masaaki Sakamoto
Apr. 2019
Visiting professor, Graduate School - J.F.
Oberlin University
(April 3, 1969)
Apr. 2020
Associate professor, J.F. Oberlin University
2
Reelection
(current position)
Independent officer
June 2020
Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory
Committee Member) of the Company
Candidate for outside
(current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director who is an Audit and
Director
Supervisory Committee Member and overview of expected roles
Masaaki Sakamoto is a scholar of technology business management. The
Company requests his re-election, deeming that his expert knowledge,
experience, etc. in corporate management and strategy, gained mainly through
management consulting, equip him with the ability to fulfill his responsibilities
and duties as an outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee
Member of the Company. He has never been directly involved in the
management of a company, except as an outside Director. However, the
Company judges he can appropriately fulfill his duties as an outside Director
who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member based on the above
reasons.
