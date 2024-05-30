Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 9934

May 31, 2024

To our shareholders:

Seiichi Kita

President and Representative Director

Inaba Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd.

4-11-14, Itachibori, Nishi-ku, Osaka

Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

You are cordially invited to attend the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Inaba Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing in electronic format the information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the shareholders meeting, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken). This information is posted on each of the following websites, so please access either of those websites to confirm the information.

The Company's website: https://www.inaba.co.jp/financer/stocksinfo/meeting/ (in Japanese)

(Access the Company's website above and check the "Related Documents" section.)

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website using the internet address shown above, enter "Inaba Denki Sangyo Co., Ltd." in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "9934" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/9934/teiji/ (in Japanese)

Those unable to attend the meeting in person may exercise their voting rights via the Internet, etc. or in writing; please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders below and exercise your voting rights by 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024 (JST).