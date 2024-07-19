Inabata India Private Ltd. opened the Bangalore Office on July 16, 2024, to enhance operations in India.　
The contact information is as follows:

Name: Inabata India Private Ltd., Bangalore Office
Address: Unit No.05B120-WeWork Galaxy 43 Residency Rd., Bengaluru, KA 560025 INDIA
Opening of the new office: July 16, 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Inabata & Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 01:19:01 UTC.