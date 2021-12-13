Inabata : Integrated Report 2021 12/13/2021 | 10:46am EST Send by mail :

2021 Report Integrated Integrated Report 2021 December 17, 2021 Introduction Inabata will continue to grow by flexibly responding to changes in the business environment with the "sound and solid strength" it has cultivated for more than 130 years. Starting from importing dyes in 1890, we have expanded our business around chemicals that form the foundation of all kinds of industries, responding to the changing needs of our clients and society. 1 Inabata Integrated Report 2021 Contents Corporate Philosophy and DNA 3 Our Company History of Value Creation 5 The Evolution and Structural Reorganization of the Chemicals Business 7 At a glance 9 Medium- to Long-term Growth Strategy 11 The Process of Value Creation 13 Business Model 15 Strategies Message from the President 21 CFO Interview 27 Annual Report Feature COVID-19: The Pandemic's Impact and Our Response 31 Financial and Nonfinancial Highlights 35 Segment Overview 37 Global Network 45 Regional Overview 47 ESG Information Corporate Governance Management 49 Outside Directors' Roundtable 51 Interview with an Outside Director 55 Risk Management 65 Society 67 Environment 73 Financial Information / Consolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates / Corporate Information / Stock Information 77 Editing Policy We prepare the Integrated Report as an important tool that enables Inabata's stakeholders to understand the company's business activities and distinctive initiatives for value creation. The aim of Integrated Report 2021 is to present the sound and solid strength of our company, which has evolved with the times, responding to a signiﬁcant societal change triggered by the spread of COVID-19 infection. Guidelines referenced: The International Integrated Reporting Framework by International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogue for Collaborative Value Creation by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), etc. Relevant period: From April 2020 to March 2021 (Some information may not be limited to this period) Relevant organizations: Inabata & Co., Ltd. and its domestic and overseas Group companies Inabata Integrated Report 2021 2 Corporate Philosophy and DNA Love (ai) and Respect (kei) Mission People come ﬁrst, based on the spirit of "love (ai)" and "respect (kei)," and together we strive towards contributing to the development of society. Vision To continually evolve, serving clients and society, through global operations and meeting their changing needs. IK Values To cherish integrity and respect for people (ethics)

To continually challenge the limits with high ideals, big dreams and great passion (aspiration)

To prize dialogue and teamwork, and to treasure professional growth of employees (organization)

To become the best partner of our clients, providing solutions from the clients' standpoint (role)

To grow with people across borders, sharing and respecting diverse values with the aim of co-prosperity (symbiosis) Katsutaro Inabata, Founder Katsutaro Inabata washing silk threads in the Rhone river in the winter during his study abroad (by Sekka Kamisaka) Inabata Senryoten at the time of founding Inabata Dye House's happi coat with IK logo Founder Katsutaro Inabata's signature The Founder's Passion and the Origin of Inabata Our founder, Katsutaro Inabata, was born in Kyoto in 1862 as the eldest son to a family that ran the long-standing Japanese sweet shop, Kameya Masashige, which was a purveyor to the Imperial Household. At an early age of 15, Katsutaro was selected to visit France to study, sponsored by the Kyoto Prefectural government which was aiming for industrial development. He not only studied dyeing techniques at an engineering school in Lyon, but also learned practical skills by working at the Marnas dyeing factory. He studied applied chemistry afterward, focusing on dyeing techniques at the University of Lyon. Katsutaro returned to Japan in 1885 at the age of 23 and became a government employee with Kyoto Prefecture. At 24, he started teaching at a dyeing institute in Kyoto, where he leveraged the advanced knowledge and skills in synthetic dyes and dyeing techniques he had learned in France. In 1890, at the age of 28, he founded Inabata Senryoten along with his wife and started a business as a dye distributer for St. Denis, a French company. Apart from running his company, Katsutaro also devoted himself to domestic production of dyes. In 1916, when Japan Dyestuff Manufacturing Co., Ltd. was established under national policy, Katsutaro was also involved in its establishment and was appointed as auditor. When the dyeing industry was undergoing a crisis under the recession during World War I, Katsutaro emphasized the need to understand that a national business such as dyeing surpassed the concepts of profit and loss. In 1926, he took over as president and committed himself to the development of the industry. The DNA of "love (ai )" and "respect (kei )" In 2010, 120 years after Inabata was founded, the company had grown to a global corporation with about 3,600 employees on a consolidated basis. Katsutaro's great-grandson and our sixth president, Katsutaro Inabata, felt the need to have a shared value among ourselves to demonstrate the company's strengths. Selected employees from the company put their heads together and formulated the new management philosophy, vision, and values that the company should stand for 10 years later. What is the purpose of our existence? What matters the most is the spirit of love and respect that we have inherited. These values have been loved and been our company's unchanged motto since its founding, along with the symbol of "IK," which is taken from the initials of our founder. Another meaning behind our logo IK is that love in Japanese kanji is pronounced "ai," and respect "kei." "Honesty is the only way to earn trust of society" - This is one of the words left behind by our founder, which describes the spirit of love and respect. Our company's history of over 130 years boasts a lineage of diverse businesses that contribute to social interests relevant to the times and that spirit has become the unwavering guideline for sustainable growth in the medium- to long-term. 3 Inabata Integrated Report 2021 Inabata Integrated Report 2021 4 Our Company History ofValue Creation Since the company's founding in 1890, we have been creating Since 1890 1000.0 and offering value that caters to the times through the sound and solid strength that defines Inabata. 1984- TheThird Founding Period 2010- The Fourth Founding Period 900.0 1890- The First Founding Period Early Period Amid the Great Depression, the company took on the challenge of domestic production of dyes with a commitment that went beyond profits 1945- The Second Founding Period Growth Era After the devastation caused by World War II, the company steadily expanded its business and built its foundation as a chemical trading company Reform Era After losing its pillar of earnings, Inabata rebuilt its management base and aggressively expanded overseas As the value of trading companies was being challenged, Inabata enhanced multifaceted functions such as manufacturing and logistics 800.0 700.0 Press conference announcing the launch of Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals A plastics compound manufacturing base IK Plastic Compound Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico) In 2010, Inabata celebrated the 120th anniversary of its founding. As it was expanding its manufacturing and 600.0 Inabata Dye House established in 1897 After the Sino-Japanese War, when the entire Japanese industry was in recession, our founder devoted himself to producing dyes domestically while managing the Inabata Senryoten. He established Muslin Boshoku in 1895. After which he started business with Société Alsacienne de Constructions Mécaniques of France, which was considered the best spinning and weaving machines manufacturer at the time. He, then, established Inabata Dye House, gathered the best machinery and technology, and became the factory manager himself. Even during harsh times, he advocated the need to commit to the understanding that a national business such as dyeing surpassed the concepts of profit and loss and contributed to the development of the business. 1890 Inabata Senryoten established in Kyoto 1897 Inabata Dye House established 1918 Inabata Shoten (Inabata & Co., Ltd.) established 1922 Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry appoints Katsutaro Inabata as its 10th president (until 1934) 1926 Katsutaro Inabata assumes the presidency of The Japan Dyestuff Manufacturing Co., Ltd. 1943 "Inabata Sangyo" becomes the Japanese company name 1944 The Japan Dyestuff Manufacturing merges into Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Inabata & Co., Ltd. becomes the exclusive distributor of dyestuffs, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals for Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Sales trends (hundred million yen) New Osaka Head Office completed in 1954 In the midst of the post-war recession, Inabata expanded its business fields to include synthetic resins and construction materials and grew to become a listed company by the 1960s. In 1976, the company established Inabata Singapore as its first post-war overseas base, and subsequently developed trading companies and manufacturing and processing plants in Southeast Asian countries. In addition, it adopted a corporate division system in order to strengthen its structure in anticipation of business expansion. With the establishment of the dyestuffs, chemicals, plastics, and machinery divisions, the business structure that forms the foundation of today's Inabata Industry was established. 1961 Stock listed on Second Section of the Osaka Securities Exchange 1962 Stock listed on Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange 1966 Pharmaceuticals division expands its business by enhancing its structure 1970 Introduced a corporate division system and established dyestuffs, chemicals, plastics and machinery divisions 1973 Listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange 1976 Inabata Singapore (Pte.) Ltd. set up to become the first overseas office after World War II 1979 Overseas division established Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (now Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.*) was established in October 1984 as a joint venture with Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. The pharmaceutical business, which had been in operation for nearly 40 years since 1946, was separated from Inabata. However, the bulk pharmaceuticals business was succeeded by the chemicals division, as it handled a wide range of products to meet the needs of society. Moreover, Inabata focused on aggressive overseas expansion while rebuilding its management base. It particularly focused on the resin compounding business to build a new earnings pillar. *The name is set to change to Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. in April 2022. 1984 Pharmaceuticals division separated, Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (now Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.) established as a joint venture with Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. 1988 Food division established 1990 New Osaka Head Office building completed 1999 Business reorganized into IT & Electronics, Housing Materials, Chemicals, Plastics, and Food segments 2000 Inabata certified ISO 14001 (environment management system) 2005 Inabata certified ISO 9001 (quality management system) processing bases, the company responded to diverse needs in the rapidly changing market by developing not only a trading function but also a manufacturing and processing function that directly participates in production. Today, it is a global company operating in about 60 locations in 17 countries. In 2017, Inabata formulated the IK Vision 2030, which describes how it envisions itself in 10 to 15 years. With the spirit of "love" and "respect" handed down from generation to generation since its founding, the company continues to evolve, eyeing the future. 2010 Mission, Vision, and IK Values are newly established to coincide with Inabata's 120th anniversary 2012 Business reorganized into Information & Electronics, Chemicals, Life Industry, Plastics, and Housing & Eco Materials segments 2019 Business domains reorganized into four areas: Information & Electronics, Chemicals, Life Industry, and Plastics 500.0 400.0 300.0 200.0 100.0 1890 1900 1910 1920 1930 1940 1945 1950 1960 1970 1980 1984 1990 2000 2010 2020 2030 5 Inabata Integrated Report 2021 Inabata Integrated Report 2021 6 Our Company The Evolution and Structural Reorganization of the Chemicals Business Since starting from importing dyes in 1890, we have expanded our business around chemicals that form the foundation of all kinds of industries, responding to the changing needs of our clients and society. 1890- Early Period 1945- Growth Period 1984- Reform Period 2010- The Fourth Founding Period The era of founding and growth We started with the import and sales of dyes and dying & weaving machines and expanded our business around the chemicals field. The era of restructuring and revival We advanced into new domains while strengthening the pharmaceuticals business, amid post-war chaos in the country. The era of challenges and hardship We created new value by separating the pharmaceuticals business and expanding overseas bases. The era of progress and creation We are striving to become our clients' best partner as a shosha, or Japanese trading company, providing manufacturing, logistics, and finance solutions backed by our highly specialized knowledge. Mask blanks Pellicles Polarizing film materials for Encapsulant for LEDs liquid crystal displays Founder and dyes Information & Our founder went to study in France on government sponsorship at the age of 15. There, he studied cutting-edge synthetic Electronics dyes and dyeing techniques of the time for eight years and brought back the knowledge to Japan. Information & 1897 February 1920 April 1959 April 1977 May 1983 April 1999 Electronics Div. I Spinning machine (Société Alsacienne de Machinery division Machinery and Machinery and Machinery and IT and Electronics Information & February 1941 Metals division Housing Materials Electronics Materials division Electronics Div. II Constructions Mécaniques) Closed down division division Restarted business with Société Alsacienne de Materials for solar power Information & generation Electronics Div. III Constructions Mécaniques in 1959 and established the Machinery and Metals division Renewable energy materials Additives for plastics and rubber Limited partnership company Inabata Koryo Silicone Chemicals for papermaking Dyes for printers Dyes The perfume division separated in1926 to become an independent entity and a limited partnership company Inabata Koryoten was established. The name was changed in 1966 to Inabata Koryo. June 1918 *There is no capital relationship with our company now. Dyeing division Chemicals June 1918 January 1958 Dye samples of Nippon Senryo Seizo K.K. Chemicals Division Trading division January to Chemicals department October 1946 Perfumes November 1933 Succeeded the pharmaceutical substances business April 2019 Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceuticals Chemicals Division and Housing division division & Eco Materials Division Pharmaceuticals business separated October 1984 Imported restructured Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (now Sumitomo pharmaceuticals Pharmaceuticals Materials for insecticides Cornstarch Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.) was established as a joint venture with Sumitomo Chemical Industry Co., Life Industry Ltd. (now Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.) October 1975 Poleon Tablets Food division Life Industry Division April 2012 Advertisement Particle board Shrimp for processing Blueberries Life Sciences-related in Shukan Asahi Materials for regenerative Started selling (1941) cornstarch, which is a products and services of medicine paste for cardboards, to the Chemicals Division the food industry as an integrated with Adhesives for plastics auxiliary raw material for the Food division beer brewing October 1963 Housing Materials division Plastics October 1961 Entered the housing material business with Vinyl chloride the sale of adhesives for plywood Plastics division Plastics Division I Plastics division spun off from Chemicals division Plastics Division II Flow of major structural Also expanded market to durable consumer goods as the types of plastics Sporting goods increased and processing methods advanced reorganization and the timing of the start of dealing in major items Resins Compounding of resins Film products (Polypropylene, etc.) 7 Inabata Integrated Report 2021 Inabata Integrated Report 2021 8 This is an excerpt of the original content. 