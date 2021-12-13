Inabata will continue to grow by flexibly responding
to changes in the business environment with the "sound and solid strength" it has cultivated for more than 130 years.
Starting from importing dyes in 1890, we have expanded our business around chemicals that form the foundation of all kinds of industries, responding to the changing needs of our clients and society.
1 Inabata Integrated Report 2021
Contents
Corporate Philosophy and DNA
3
Our Company
History of Value Creation
5
The Evolution and Structural Reorganization of
the Chemicals Business
7
At a glance
9
Medium- to Long-term Growth Strategy
11
The Process of Value Creation
13
Business Model
15
Strategies
Message from the President
21
CFO Interview
27
Annual Report
Feature COVID-19:
The Pandemic's Impact and Our Response
31
Financial and Nonfinancial Highlights
35
Segment Overview
37
Global Network
45
Regional Overview
47
ESG Information
Corporate Governance
Management
49
Outside Directors' Roundtable
51
Interview with an Outside Director
55
Risk Management
65
Society
67
Environment
73
Financial Information /
Consolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates /
Corporate Information / Stock Information
77
Editing Policy
We prepare the Integrated Report as an important tool that enables Inabata's stakeholders to understand the company's business activities and distinctive initiatives for value creation. The aim of Integrated Report 2021 is to present the sound and solid strength of our company, which has evolved with the times, responding to a signiﬁcant societal change triggered by the spread of COVID-19 infection.
Guidelines referenced:
The International Integrated Reporting Framework by International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogue for Collaborative Value Creation by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), etc.
Relevant period:
From April 2020 to March 2021 (Some information may not be limited to this period)
Relevant organizations:
Inabata & Co., Ltd. and its domestic and overseas Group companies
Inabata Integrated Report 2021 2
Corporate Philosophy and DNA
Love (ai) and Respect (kei)
Mission
People come ﬁrst, based on the spirit of "love (ai)" and "respect (kei),"
and together we strive towards contributing to the development of society.
Vision
To continually evolve, serving clients and society, through global operations and meeting their changing needs.
IK Values
To cherish integrity and respect for people (ethics)
To continually challenge the limits with high ideals, big dreams and great passion (aspiration)
To prize dialogue and teamwork, and to treasure professional growth of employees (organization)
To become the best partner of our clients, providing solutions from the clients' standpoint (role)
To grow with people across borders, sharing and respecting diverse values with the aim of co-prosperity (symbiosis)
Katsutaro Inabata, Founder
Katsutaro Inabata washing silk threads in the Rhone river in the winter during his study abroad (by Sekka Kamisaka)
Inabata Senryoten at the time of founding
Inabata Dye House's happi coat with IK logo
Founder Katsutaro Inabata's signature
The Founder's Passion and the Origin of Inabata
Our founder, Katsutaro Inabata, was born in Kyoto in 1862 as the eldest son to a family that ran the long-standing Japanese sweet shop, Kameya Masashige, which was a purveyor to the Imperial Household. At an early age of 15, Katsutaro was selected to visit France to study, sponsored by the Kyoto Prefectural government which was aiming for industrial development. He not only studied dyeing techniques at an engineering school in Lyon, but also learned practical skills by working at the Marnas dyeing factory. He studied applied chemistry afterward, focusing on dyeing techniques at the University of Lyon. Katsutaro returned to Japan in 1885 at the age of 23 and became a government employee with Kyoto Prefecture. At 24, he started teaching at a dyeing institute in Kyoto, where he leveraged the advanced knowledge and skills in synthetic dyes and dyeing techniques he had learned in France. In 1890, at the age of 28, he founded Inabata Senryoten along with his wife and started a business as a dye distributer for St. Denis, a French company.
Apart from running his company, Katsutaro also devoted himself to domestic production of dyes. In 1916, when Japan Dyestuff Manufacturing Co., Ltd. was established under national policy, Katsutaro was also involved in its establishment and was appointed as auditor. When the dyeing industry was undergoing a crisis under the recession during World War I, Katsutaro emphasized the need to understand that a national business such as dyeing surpassed the concepts of profit and loss. In 1926, he took over as president and committed himself to the development of the industry.
The DNA of "love (ai )" and "respect (kei )"
In 2010, 120 years after Inabata was founded, the company had grown to a global corporation with about 3,600 employees on a consolidated basis. Katsutaro's great-grandson and our sixth president, Katsutaro Inabata, felt the need to have a shared value among ourselves to demonstrate the company's strengths. Selected employees from the company put their heads together and formulated the new management philosophy, vision, and values that the company should stand for 10 years later. What is the purpose of our existence? What matters the most is the spirit of love and respect that we have inherited. These values have been loved and been our company's unchanged motto since its founding, along with the symbol of "IK," which is taken from the initials of our founder. Another meaning behind our logo IK is that love in Japanese kanji is pronounced "ai," and respect "kei." "Honesty is the only way to earn trust of society" - This is one of the words left behind by our founder, which describes the spirit of love and respect. Our company's history of over 130 years boasts a lineage of diverse businesses that contribute to social interests relevant to the times and that spirit has become the unwavering guideline for sustainable growth in the medium- to long-term.
3 Inabata Integrated Report 2021
Inabata Integrated Report 2021 4
Our Company History ofValue Creation
Since the company's founding in 1890, we have been creating
Since 1890
1000.0
and offering value that caters to the times through the sound and solid strength that defines Inabata.
1984- TheThird Founding Period
2010- The Fourth Founding Period
900.0
1890-
The First Founding Period
Early Period
Amid the Great Depression,
the company took on the challenge of domestic production of dyes with
a commitment that went beyond profits
1945- The Second Founding Period
Growth Era
After the devastation caused by World War II, the company steadily expanded its business and built its foundation as a chemical trading company
Reform Era
After losing its pillar of earnings, Inabata rebuilt its management base and aggressively expanded overseas
As the value of trading companies was being challenged, Inabata enhanced multifaceted functions such as manufacturing and logistics
800.0
700.0
Press conference announcing the launch of Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals
A plastics compound manufacturing base
IK Plastic Compound Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
In 2010, Inabata celebrated the 120th anniversary of its founding. As it was expanding its manufacturing and
600.0
Inabata Dye House established in 1897
After the Sino-Japanese War, when the entire Japanese industry was in recession, our founder devoted himself to producing dyes domestically while managing the Inabata Senryoten.
He established Muslin Boshoku in 1895. After which he started business with Société Alsacienne de Constructions Mécaniques of France, which was considered the best spinning and weaving machines manufacturer at the time. He, then, established Inabata Dye House, gathered the best machinery and technology, and became the factory manager himself. Even during harsh times, he advocated the need to commit to the understanding that a national business such as dyeing surpassed the concepts of profit and loss and contributed to the development of the business.
1890 Inabata Senryoten established in Kyoto
1897 Inabata Dye House established
1918 Inabata Shoten (Inabata & Co., Ltd.) established
1922 Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry appoints Katsutaro Inabata as its 10th president (until 1934)
1926 Katsutaro Inabata assumes the presidency of The Japan Dyestuff Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
1943 "Inabata Sangyo" becomes the Japanese company name
1944 The Japan Dyestuff Manufacturing merges into Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Inabata & Co., Ltd. becomes the exclusive distributor of dyestuffs, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals for Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Sales trends
(hundred million yen)
New Osaka Head Office completed in 1954
In the midst of the post-war recession, Inabata expanded its business fields to include synthetic resins and construction materials and grew to become a listed company by the 1960s. In 1976, the company established Inabata Singapore as its first post-war overseas base, and subsequently developed trading companies and manufacturing and processing plants in Southeast Asian countries. In addition, it adopted a corporate division system in order to strengthen its structure in anticipation of business expansion. With the establishment of the dyestuffs, chemicals, plastics, and machinery divisions, the business structure that forms the foundation of today's Inabata Industry was established.
1961 Stock listed on Second Section of the Osaka Securities Exchange
1962 Stock listed on Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
1966 Pharmaceuticals division expands its business by enhancing its structure
1970 Introduced a corporate division system and established dyestuffs, chemicals, plastics and machinery divisions
1973 Listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange
1976 Inabata Singapore (Pte.) Ltd. set up to become the first overseas office after World War II
1979 Overseas division established
Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (now Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.*) was established in October 1984 as a joint venture with Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. The pharmaceutical business, which had been in operation for nearly 40 years since 1946, was separated from Inabata. However, the bulk pharmaceuticals business was succeeded by the chemicals division, as it handled a wide range of products to meet the needs of society. Moreover, Inabata focused on aggressive overseas expansion while rebuilding its management base. It particularly focused on the resin compounding business to build a new earnings pillar.
*The name is set to change to Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. in April 2022.
1984 Pharmaceuticals division separated, Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (now Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.) established as a joint venture with Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
1988 Food division established
1990 New Osaka Head Office building completed
1999 Business reorganized into IT & Electronics,
Housing Materials, Chemicals, Plastics, and Food segments
2000 Inabata certified ISO 14001 (environment management system)
2005 Inabata certified ISO 9001 (quality management system)
processing bases, the company responded to diverse needs in the rapidly changing market by developing not only a trading function but also a manufacturing and processing function that directly participates in production. Today, it is a global company operating in about 60 locations in 17 countries. In 2017, Inabata formulated the IK Vision 2030, which describes how it envisions itself in 10 to 15 years. With the spirit of "love" and "respect" handed down from generation to generation since its founding, the company continues to evolve, eyeing the future.
2010 Mission, Vision, and IK Values are newly established to coincide with Inabata's 120th anniversary
2012 Business reorganized into Information & Electronics, Chemicals, Life Industry, Plastics, and Housing & Eco Materials segments
2019 Business domains reorganized into four areas: Information & Electronics, Chemicals, Life Industry, and Plastics
500.0
400.0
300.0
200.0
100.0
1890
1900
1910
1920
1930
1940
1945
1950
1960
1970
1980
1984
1990
2000
2010
2020
2030
5 Inabata Integrated Report 2021
Inabata Integrated Report 2021 6
Our Company
The Evolution and Structural Reorganization of the Chemicals Business
Since starting from importing dyes in 1890, we have expanded our business around chemicals that form the foundation of all kinds of industries, responding to the changing needs of our clients and society.
1890- Early Period
1945- Growth Period
1984- Reform Period
2010- The Fourth Founding Period
The era of founding and growth
We started with the import and sales of dyes and dying & weaving machines and expanded our business around the chemicals field.
The era of restructuring and revival
We advanced into new domains while strengthening the pharmaceuticals business, amid post-war chaos in
the country.
The era of challenges and hardship
We created new value by separating the pharmaceuticals business and expanding overseas bases.
The era of progress and creation
We are striving to become our clients' best partner as a shosha, or Japanese trading company, providing manufacturing, logistics, and finance solutions backed by our highly specialized knowledge.
Mask blanks
Pellicles
Polarizing film materials for
Encapsulant for LEDs
liquid crystal displays
Founder and dyes
Information &
Our founder went to study in France on government sponsorship at the age of 15. There, he studied cutting-edge synthetic
Electronics
dyes and dyeing techniques of the time for eight years and brought back the knowledge to Japan.
Information &
1897
February 1920
April 1959
April 1977
May 1983
April 1999
Electronics Div. I
Spinning machine (Société Alsacienne de
Machinery division
Machinery and
Machinery and
Machinery and
IT and Electronics
Information &
February 1941
Metals division
Housing Materials
Electronics Materials
division
Electronics Div. II
Constructions Mécaniques)
Closed down
division
division
Restarted business with Société Alsacienne de
Materials for solar power
Information &
generation
Electronics Div. III
Constructions Mécaniques in 1959 and
established the Machinery and Metals division
Renewable energy materials
Additives for plastics and rubber
Limited partnership company Inabata Koryo
Silicone
Chemicals for papermaking
Dyes for printers
Dyes
The perfume division separated in1926 to become an independent
entity and a limited partnership company Inabata Koryoten was
established. The name was changed in 1966 to Inabata Koryo.
June 1918
*There is no capital relationship with our company now.
Dyeing division
Chemicals
June 1918
January 1958
Dye samples of Nippon Senryo Seizo K.K.
Chemicals Division
Trading division
January to
Chemicals department
October 1946
Perfumes
November 1933
Succeeded the pharmaceutical substances business
April 2019
Pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals Division and Housing
division
division
& Eco Materials Division
Pharmaceuticals business separated
October 1984
Imported
restructured
Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (now Sumitomo
pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceuticals Materials for insecticides
Cornstarch
Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.) was established as a
joint venture with Sumitomo Chemical Industry Co.,
Life Industry
Ltd. (now Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.)
October 1975
Poleon Tablets
Food division
Life Industry Division
April 2012
Advertisement
Particle board
Shrimp for processing
Blueberries
Life Sciences-related
in Shukan Asahi
Materials for regenerative
Started selling
(1941)
cornstarch, which is a
products and services of
medicine
paste for cardboards, to
the Chemicals Division
the food industry as an
integrated with
Adhesives for plastics
auxiliary raw material for
the Food division
beer brewing
October 1963
Housing Materials division
Plastics
October 1961
Entered the housing material business with
Vinyl chloride
the sale of adhesives for plywood
Plastics division
Plastics Division I
Plastics division spun off from Chemicals division
Plastics Division II
Flow of major structural
Also expanded market to durable consumer goods as the types of plastics
Sporting goods
increased and processing methods advanced
reorganization and the timing of
the start of dealing in major items
Resins
Compounding of resins
Film products
(Polypropylene, etc.)
7 Inabata Integrated Report 2021
Inabata Integrated Report 2021 8
