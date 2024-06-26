Inabata Mexico, S.A. de C.V. will open the Silao Office on July 1, 2024, to enhance operations in the Silao area.　
The contact information is as follows:

Name: Inabata Mexico, S.A. de C.V., Silao Office
Address: Mina De Guadalupe No.462, Parque Industrial Santa Fe IV, Puerto Interior, C.P.36275 Silao, Guanajuato, MEXICO
Opening of the new office: July 1, 2024

