Inabata Mexico, S.A. de C.V. will open the Silao Office on July 1, 2024, to enhance operations in the Silao area.
The contact information is as follows:
Name: Inabata Mexico, S.A. de C.V., Silao Office
Address: Mina De Guadalupe No.462, Parque Industrial Santa Fe IV, Puerto Interior, C.P.36275 Silao, Guanajuato, MEXICO
Opening of the new office: July 1, 2024
Inabata & Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company that sells information and electronics, chemicals and other products. It operates in five business segments. The Information and Electronics segment provides semiconductors and liquid crystal materials, machinery equipment, ink for copiers and printers, as well as materials for electronics industry. The Chemical segment offers raw materials of automobile components, resins and gum, paintings and inks, paper manufacturing chemicals. The Living Industry segment sells intermediates for medical and agricultural chemicals, fine chemicals, raw materials of pesticide and toiletries, functional food, marine products, agricultural products, and starches. The Synthetic Resin segment provides general-purpose resins and engineering plastic. The Housing Environment segment sells wood, bonded wood, wood construction materials, housing equipment and housing-related materials.