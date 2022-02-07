Inabata : Notice Concerning Decision on Matters Relating to Acquisition of Treasury Shares and Decision on Matters Relating to Retirement of Treasury Shares

To whom it may concern:

February 7, 2022

Company name: Inabata & Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsutaro Inabata, Director, President

(Stock code: 8098, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Koichi Noda, General Manager, Financial Management Office (TEL 03-3639-6421)

Notice Concerning Decision on Matters Relating to Acquisition of Treasury Shares and

Decision on Matters Relating to Retirement of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares in accordance with the provisions of the articles of incorporation pursuant to

the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act and retirement of treasury shares in

accordance with the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act)

Inabata & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at a meeting of its board of directors held on February 7, 2022 on matters relating to an acquisition of treasury shares in accordance with the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph 3 of the same Act, and a retirement of treasury shares in accordance with the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act, as described below.

Reasons for the Acquisition and Retirement of Treasury Shares

From the perspective of further enhancing shareholder return, the Company has changed its Basic Policy on Shareholder Return, as stated in the "Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to Basic Policy on Shareholder Return," which was also announced today. Meanwhile, the Company has announced its policy to reduce its investment securities by 50% within three years, and has thus been selling its investment securities in the current fiscal year in accordance with this policy. Based on this new policy on shareholder return, the Company has decided to carry out acquisition and retirement of treasury shares in order to improve capital efficiency by utilizing the funds obtained from the sale of investment securities.

2. Details of matters relating to the acquisition (1) Class of shares to be acquired: Common shares

Total number of shares that can be acquired: 3,500,000 shares (upper limit)

(Percentage to the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares): 5.80%)