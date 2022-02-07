Inabata : Notice Concerning Recording of Gain on Sales of Investment Securities (Extraordinary Income)

To whom it may concern:

February 7, 2022 Company name: Inabata & Co., Ltd. Representative: Katsutaro Inabata, Director, President

(Stock code: 8098, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Koichi Noda, General Manager, Financial Management Office (TEL 03-3639-6421)

Notice Concerning Recording of Gain on Sales of Investment Securities

(Extraordinary Income)

Inabata & Co., Ltd (the "Company") resolved to sell part of the investment securities held by the Company at the Board of Directors' meetings held on February 7, 2022. The Company hereby announces that it expects to record extraordinary income in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2022) as a result of these resolutions. Details are as follows.

Reason for sale of investment securities

In order to pursue greater efficiency of owned assets as part of the policy on reduction of investment securities under the mid-term business plan "New Challenge 2023." Details of sale of investment securities

(1) Investment securities to be sold: The marketable securities of one listed company owned by the Company (2) Time of recognition of gain on sales of investment securities: In the fourth quarter (3) Gain on sales of investment securities: Approx. 1,750 million yen (estimate)

3. Future outlook

The above gain on sales of investment securities is expected to be recorded as extraordinary income by the end of

March 2022. The Company has reflected the effect of the sale on its operating results in the "Notice Concerning Revision of Full-year Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022" announced today.