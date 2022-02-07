Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inabata & Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8098   JP3146000009

INABATA & CO.,LTD.

(8098)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inabata : Notice Concerning Revision of Dividend Forecast

02/07/2022 | 12:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To whom it may concern:

February 7, 2022

Company name: Inabata & Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsutaro Inabata, Director, President

(Stock code: 8098, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Koichi Noda, General Manager,

Financial Management Office

(TEL 03-3639-6421)

Notice Concerning Revision of Dividend Forecast

Inabata & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at a meeting of the board of directors held on February 7, 2022, to revise the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, which was announced on May 11, 2021, based on recent trends in operating results and other factors, as follows.

  1. Reason for the revision
    In light of the "Notice Concerning Revision of Full-year Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022" and "Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to Basic Policy on Shareholder Return" announced today, the Company has made a comprehensive decision to revise upward its year-end dividend forecast per share from ¥40 to ¥80.
    As a result, the annual dividend per share is projected to be ¥110 including the interim dividend of ¥30.
  2. Details of the revision

Annual dividend

Interim

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Previous forecast

40.00

70.00

(Released on May 11, 2021)

Revised forecast

80.00

110.00

Actual for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

30.00

Actual for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

20.00

43.00

63.00

Disclaimer

Inabata & Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 05:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INABATA & CO.,LTD.
12:28aINABATA : Notice Concerning Revision of Full-year Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the F..
PU
12:28aINABATA : Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to Basic Policy on Shareholder Return
PU
12:28aINABATA : Notice Concerning Revision of Dividend Forecast
PU
12:28aINABATA : Notice Concerning Decision on Matters Relating to Acquisition of Treasury Shares..
PU
12:28aINABATA : Notice Concerning Recording of Gain on Sales of Investment Securities (Extraordi..
PU
2021INABATA : Integrated Report 2021
PU
2021[Delayed] [Summary] Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended ..
PU
2021Inabata & Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021INABATA & CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021INABATA : Notice Concerning Application for Selection for “Prime Market” for N..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 578 B 5 012 M 5 012 M
Net income 2021 13 792 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2021 9 744 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,24x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 106 B 923 M 923 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 4 203
Free-Float -
Chart INABATA & CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Inabata & Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INABATA & CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Katsutaro Inabata Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kenichi Yokota Executive Officer
Toshiyuki Kanisawa Independent Outside Director
Kenji Hamashima Independent Outside Director
Kiyoshi Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INABATA & CO.,LTD.5.31%923
LINDE PLC-13.99%151 389
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION4.66%97 071
AIR LIQUIDE-3.95%79 884
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-20.00%73 301
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.-13.53%58 321