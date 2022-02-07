Inabata : Notice Concerning Revision of Dividend Forecast

To whom it may concern:

February 7, 2022

Company name: Inabata & Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsutaro Inabata, Director, President

(Stock code: 8098, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Koichi Noda, General Manager, Financial Management Office (TEL 03-3639-6421)

Notice Concerning Revision of Dividend Forecast

Inabata & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at a meeting of the board of directors held on February 7, 2022, to revise the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, which was announced on May 11, 2021, based on recent trends in operating results and other factors, as follows.

Reason for the revision

In light of the "Notice Concerning Revision of Full-year Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022" and "Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to Basic Policy on Shareholder Return" announced today, the Company has made a comprehensive decision to revise upward its year-end dividend forecast per share from ¥40 to ¥ 80 .

As a result, the annual dividend per share is projected to be ¥110 including the interim dividend of ¥30. Details of the revision