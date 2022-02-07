Inabata : Notice Concerning Revision of Full-year Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

To whom it may concern:

February 7, 2022

Company name: Inabata & Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsutaro Inabata, Director, President

(Stock code: 8098, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Koichi Noda, General Manager, Financial Management Office (TEL 03-3639-6421)

Notice Concerning Revision of Full-year Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Inabata & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at a meeting of its board of directors held on February 7, 2022, to revise its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), which was announced on August 5, 2021, in light of recent trends in operating results, as follows.

1. Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen Previous forecast (A) 600,000 16,000 17,000 16,000 265.80 Revised forecast (B) 650,000 19,500 21,000 21,500 357.77 Difference (B-A) 50,000 3,500 4,000 5,500 ― Difference (%) 8.3% 21.9% 23.5% 34.4% ― (Reference) Results of the fiscal year ended 577,583 14,973 16,514 13,792 229.13 March 31, 2021

2. Reason for the revision

The Company has revised upward the consolidated earnings forecast for the current fiscal year announced on August 5, 2021, as a result of a comprehensive review of the current situation, including securing suppliers and other efforts to minimize the impact of the widespread disruptions in the supply chain, such as shortages of semiconductors and resins, achieving strong operating profit due to the impact of soaring resin prices and others, and recording extraordinary income from the sale of investment securities held by the Company.