Inabata : Notice Concerning Revision of Full-year Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
02/07/2022 | 12:28am EST
To whom it may concern:
February 7, 2022
Company name: Inabata & Co., Ltd.
Representative: Katsutaro Inabata, Director, President
(Stock code: 8098, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries:
Koichi Noda, General Manager,
Financial Management Office
(TEL 03-3639-6421)
Inabata & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved at a meeting of its board of directors held on February 7, 2022, to revise its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), which was announced on August 5, 2021, in light of recent trends in operating results, as follows.
1. Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Previous forecast (A)
600,000
16,000
17,000
16,000
265.80
Revised forecast (B)
650,000
19,500
21,000
21,500
357.77
Difference (B-A)
50,000
3,500
4,000
5,500
―
Difference (%)
8.3%
21.9%
23.5%
34.4%
―
(Reference) Results of
the fiscal year ended
577,583
14,973
16,514
13,792
229.13
March 31, 2021
2. Reason for the revision
The Company has revised upward the consolidated earnings forecast for the current fiscal year announced on August 5, 2021, as a result of a comprehensive review of the current situation, including securing suppliers and other efforts to minimize the impact of the widespread disruptions in the supply chain, such as shortages of semiconductors and resins, achieving strong operating profit due to the impact of soaring resin prices and others, and recording extraordinary income from the sale of investment securities held by the Company.
(Note) The figures of the forecast presented above have been prepared based on information that was available as of the date of this news release, and the actual earnings figures may be different from the forecasted figures due to various future variables.
