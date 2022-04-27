Log in
Inabata : Notice Regarding Officer Appointment After the Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee

04/27/2022 | 01:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To whom it may concern:

April 27, 2022

Company name: Inabata & Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsutaro Inabata, Director, President

(Stock code: 8098, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Inquiries:

Koichi Noda, General Manager, Financial Management Office (TEL 03-3639-6421)

Notice Regarding Officer Appointment After the Transition to a Company with Audit and

Supervisory Committee

Inabata & Co., Ltd (the "Company") will transition to a "company with audit and supervisory committee,"

subject to approval and adoption at the 161st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the

"Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders") to be held on June 22, 2022, as disclosed in the "Notice Regarding Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee," which was disclosed on February 28, 2022.

As a result, the Company hereby announces that, at the meeting of its board of directors held today, it has informally decided officer appointments after the transition to a company with audit and supervisory committee.

Once the decision is made, the Company will promptly announce the partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation associated with the transition to a company with audit and supervisory committee.

1. Candidates for director (excluding directors who are audit and supervisory committee members)

(Planned to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 22, 2022)

Name

New title

Current title

Katsutaro Inabata

Director, President

Same as on the left

Toyohiro Akao

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Same as on the left

Kenichi Yokota

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Same as on the left

Masahiro Sugiyama

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Same as on the left

Kenji Ohno

Director

Same as on the left

Kiyoshi Sato

Outside Director

Same as on the left

Takako Hagiwara

Outside Director

Same as on the left

*

Kiyoshi Sato and Takako Hagiwara are candidates for outside director.

2. Candidates for directors who are audit and supervisory committee members

(Planned to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 22, 2022)

Name

New title

Current title

Kenji Hamashima

OutsideDirector,AuditandSupervisoryCommittee Member

Outside Director

Satoshi Tamai

OutsideDirector,AuditandSupervisoryCommittee Member

Outside Audit & Supervisory

Board Member

Minoru Sanari

OutsideDirector,AuditandSupervisoryCommittee Member

-

Tomokazu Fujisawa

OutsideDirector,AuditandSupervisoryCommittee Member

-

*Kenji Hamashima, Satoshi Tamai, Minoru Sanari and Tomokazu Fujisawa are new candidates for outside directors who are audit and supervisory committee members.

3. Career summary of new candidates for directors who are audit and supervisory committee members (1) Career summary of Minoru Sanari

Born on May 20, 1958

Career Summary

Apr. 1983

Joined Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Apr. 1995

Bar admission (Daini Tokyo Bar Association)

Apr. 2008

General Counsel, Legal Section, General Administration Department, Tokyo

Gas Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2017

Executive Officer in charge of Governance, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2019

Senior Advisor, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (present)

(2) Career summary of Tomokazu Fujisawa

Born on July 6, 1958

Career Summary

Jul. 1984

Joined Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (present Astellas Pharma Inc.)

Apr. 1999

Director of Planning, Medical Supply Business, Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co.,

Ltd.

Apr. 2003

Assistanting to CEO, Fujisawa Healthcare Inc. (present Astellas US LLC)

Apr. 2013

Vice President of Internal Auditing, Astellas Pharma Inc.

Jun. 2014

Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Astellas Pharma Inc.

Jun. 2018

Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member, Astellas Pharma Inc.

*Career summaries have been omitted for Kenji Hamashima and for Satoshi Tamai as they are currently outside director, and outside audit & supervisory board member, respectively.

4. Candidate for substitute director who is an audit and supervisory committee member

(Planned to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 22, 2022)

Toru Muranaka

* Toru Muranaka is a candidate for substitute outside director who is an audit and supervisory committee member.

5. Directors and audit & supervisory board members planning to resign

(Planning to resign at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 22, 2022)

Name

Position after resignation

Current title

Noriomi Yasue

-

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Nobukazu Kuboi

Audit and Supervisory Officer, General

Manager of Audit and Supervisory

Committee Office

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Yoshitaka Takahashi

-

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board

Member

Katsuya Yanagihara

-

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board

Member

New executive structure

As of June 22, 2022, the Company's executive structure will be as follows:Director, President

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Director

Kenji Ohno

Outside Director

Kiyoshi Sato

Outside Director

Takako Hagiwara

Katsutaro InabataToyohiro AkaoInformationIndustry, the Americas, Europe

&

Kenichi Yokota Administrative AffairsMasahiro SugiyamaChemicals, Information &Electronics (assisting), Northeast Asia

Outside Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Kenji Hamashima

Outside Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Satoshi Tamai

Outside Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Minoru Sanari

Outside Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Tomokazu Fujisawa

Managing Executive Officer Koji Nakano Plastics, Southeast Asia,

General Manager, Southeast AsiaElectronics,Life

Executive Officer

Kazuhiro Hanaki General Manager, Nagoya Branch

Executive Officer

Shinya Kawai General Manager, Plastics Division I

Executive Officer

Yutaka Takahashi General Manager, Chemicals Division, and Life Industry

(assisting)

Executive Officer

Katsutoshi Tanaka President and CEO, Inabata Fine Tech & Co., Ltd

Executive Officer

Tsuyoshi Maruta General Manager, Information & Electronics Division I

Executive Officer (New)

Koichi Noda General Manager, Financial Management Office

Audit and Supervisory Officer Nobukazu KuboiGeneral Manager, Audit and Supervisory Committee

Office

Disclaimer

Inabata & Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 05:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
