Inabata : Notice Regarding Officer Appointment After the Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee

To whom it may concern:

April 27, 2022

Company name: Inabata & Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsutaro Inabata, Director, President

(Stock code: 8098, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Inquiries:

Koichi Noda, General Manager, Financial Management Office (TEL 03-3639-6421)

Notice Regarding Officer Appointment After the Transition to a Company with Audit and

Supervisory Committee

Inabata & Co., Ltd (the "Company") will transition to a "company with audit and supervisory committee,"

subject to approval and adoption at the 161st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the

"Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders") to be held on June 22, 2022, as disclosed in the "Notice Regarding Transition to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee," which was disclosed on February 28, 2022.

As a result, the Company hereby announces that, at the meeting of its board of directors held today, it has informally decided officer appointments after the transition to a company with audit and supervisory committee.

Once the decision is made, the Company will promptly announce the partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation associated with the transition to a company with audit and supervisory committee.

1. Candidates for director (excluding directors who are audit and supervisory committee members)

(Planned to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 22, 2022)

Name New title Current title Katsutaro Inabata Director, President Same as on the left Toyohiro Akao Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Same as on the left Kenichi Yokota Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Same as on the left Masahiro Sugiyama Director, Managing Executive Officer Same as on the left Kenji Ohno Director Same as on the left Kiyoshi Sato Outside Director Same as on the left Takako Hagiwara Outside Director Same as on the left *

Kiyoshi Sato and Takako Hagiwara are candidates for outside director.

2. Candidates for directors who are audit and supervisory committee members

(Planned to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 22, 2022)

Name New title Current title Kenji Hamashima OutsideDirector,AuditandSupervisoryCommittee Member Outside Director Satoshi Tamai OutsideDirector,AuditandSupervisoryCommittee Member Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Minoru Sanari OutsideDirector,AuditandSupervisoryCommittee Member - Tomokazu Fujisawa OutsideDirector,AuditandSupervisoryCommittee Member -

*Kenji Hamashima, Satoshi Tamai, Minoru Sanari and Tomokazu Fujisawa are new candidates for outside directors who are audit and supervisory committee members.

3. Career summary of new candidates for directors who are audit and supervisory committee members (1) Career summary of Minoru Sanari

Born on May 20, 1958

Career Summary

Apr. 1983 Joined Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. Apr. 1995 Bar admission (Daini Tokyo Bar Association) Apr. 2008 General Counsel, Legal Section, General Administration Department, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. Apr. 2017 Executive Officer in charge of Governance, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. Apr. 2019 Senior Advisor, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (present)

(2) Career summary of Tomokazu Fujisawa

Born on July 6, 1958

Career Summary

Jul. 1984 Joined Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (present Astellas Pharma Inc.) Apr. 1999 Director of Planning, Medical Supply Business, Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Apr. 2003 Assistanting to CEO, Fujisawa Healthcare Inc. (present Astellas US LLC) Apr. 2013 Vice President of Internal Auditing, Astellas Pharma Inc. Jun. 2014 Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Astellas Pharma Inc. Jun. 2018 Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member, Astellas Pharma Inc.

*Career summaries have been omitted for Kenji Hamashima and for Satoshi Tamai as they are currently outside director, and outside audit & supervisory board member, respectively.

4. Candidate for substitute director who is an audit and supervisory committee member

(Planned to be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 22, 2022)

Toru Muranaka

* Toru Muranaka is a candidate for substitute outside director who is an audit and supervisory committee member.

5. Directors and audit & supervisory board members planning to resign

(Planning to resign at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 22, 2022)

Name Position after resignation Current title Noriomi Yasue - Director, Managing Executive Officer Nobukazu Kuboi Audit and Supervisory Officer, General Manager of Audit and Supervisory Committee Office Audit & Supervisory Board Member Yoshitaka Takahashi - Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Katsuya Yanagihara - Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

New executive structure

As of June 22, 2022, the Company's executive structure will be as follows:Director, President

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Director Kenji Ohno Outside Director Kiyoshi Sato Outside Director Takako Hagiwara

Katsutaro InabataToyohiro AkaoInformationIndustry, the Americas, Europe

&

Kenichi Yokota Administrative AffairsMasahiro SugiyamaChemicals, Information &Electronics (assisting), Northeast Asia

Outside Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Kenji Hamashima Outside Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Satoshi Tamai Outside Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Minoru Sanari Outside Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member Tomokazu Fujisawa

Managing Executive Officer Koji Nakano Plastics, Southeast Asia,

General Manager, Southeast AsiaElectronics,Life

Executive Officer Kazuhiro Hanaki General Manager, Nagoya Branch Executive Officer Shinya Kawai General Manager, Plastics Division I Executive Officer Yutaka Takahashi General Manager, Chemicals Division, and Life Industry (assisting) Executive Officer Katsutoshi Tanaka President and CEO, Inabata Fine Tech & Co., Ltd Executive Officer Tsuyoshi Maruta General Manager, Information & Electronics Division I Executive Officer (New) Koichi Noda General Manager, Financial Management Office

Audit and Supervisory Officer Nobukazu KuboiGeneral Manager, Audit and Supervisory Committee

Office