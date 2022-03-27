Log in
    8098   JP3146000009

INABATA & CO.,LTD.

(8098)
Inabata : Notice of Partial Amendments Regarding Retirement of Treasury Shares

03/27/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
To whom it may concern:

March 28, 2022

Company name: Inabata & Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsutaro Inabata, Director, President

(Stock code: 8098, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Inquiries:

Koichi Noda, General Manager, Financial Management Office (TEL 03-3639-6421)

Notice of Partial Amendments Regarding Retirement of Treasury Shares

(Retirement of treasury shares in accordance with the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act)

Inabata & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") had resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on February 7, 2022 to retire treasury shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan. However, the Company hereby announces that it has resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today to make partial amendments to the contents of the resolution.

Details of matters and amendments relating to the retirement of treasury shares

Before amendment

After amendment

(1) Class of shares to be retired

Common shares

Common shares

(2) Total number of shares to be

retired

All shares acquired by resolution of the Board of Directors on

February 7, 2022

3,085,100 shares

(3) Scheduled date of retirement

October 6, 2022

April 5, 2022

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution regarding the acquisition of treasury shares (meeting of the Board of Directors held on

February 7, 2022)

  • (1) Class of shares to be acquired: Common shares

  • (2) Total number of shares that can be acquired: 3,500,000 shares (upper limit)

    (Percentage to the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares): 5.80%)

(3) Aggregate amount of acquisition price:

¥7,500 million (upper limit)

(4) Acquisition period:

From February 8, 2022 to August 31, 2022

(5) Method of acquisition:

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total number of treasury shares acquired based on the above resolution of the Board of Directors

(1) Total number of shares acquired:

3,085,100 shares

(2) Aggregate amount of acquisition price:

¥7,499,947,000

(3) Acquisition period:

From February 8, 2022 to February 25, 2022

* Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Open-Market Purchase of Treasury Shares and Completion of

Acquisition, and Concerning the Number of Treasury Shares to be Retired" disclosed on February 28, 2022.

3. Details of resolution regarding the retirement of treasury shares (meeting of the Board of Directors held on

February 7, 2022)

(1) Class of shares to be retired:

Common shares

(2) Number of shares to be retired:

Total number of the treasury shares acquired through 1.

above

(3) Scheduled date of retirement:

October 6, 2022

4. The total number of issued shares of the Company after the retirement will be 57,714,127 shares.

Disclaimer

Inabata & Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 03:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
