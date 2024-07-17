Delayed
Inabata : to exhibit at SPORTEC2024NEW
July 16, 2024 at 08:28 pm EDT
Inabata Group will be exhibiting at the upcoming SPORTEC2024 to be held from July 16 to 18 in Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.
We look forward to seeing you at our booth.
Exhibition information:
Exhibition
SPORTEC2024
Dates
July 16 to 18, 2024
10:00 am～5:00 pm
Venue
Tokyo Big Sight East Halls, Japan
Inabata Booth
E3-24-1
Organizers
TSO International Inc.
Website
https://sports-st.com/
Related links:
Information & Electronics Division III Contact information:
Mr. Osamu Yoshimura
Sales Dept.1, Information & Electronics Div.3
Inabata & CO., LTD.
Email: yoshimura.osamu@inabata.com
Tel: +81-50-3684-4035
Inabata & Co Exhausts Buyback Program
Jul. 05
MT
Tranche Update on Inabata & Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 9, 2024.
Jul. 05
CI
Inabata & Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 9, 2024, has closed with 1,200,000 shares, representing 2.17% for ¥4,079.23 million.
Jul. 03
CI
Inabata & Co Repurchases Over 2 Billion Yen Shares in June
Jul. 01
MT
Tranche Update on Inabata & Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 9, 2024.
Jun. 30
CI
Inabata & Co Repurchases 1.45 Billion Yen Worth of Shares in May
Jun. 03
MT
Inabata & Co Sets Terms for 10 Billion Yen Bond Offering
May. 30
MT
Inabata & Co.,Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,200,000 shares, representing 2.15% for ¥5,000 million.
May. 09
CI
Inabata & Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2024 and Year Ending March 31, 2025
May. 09
CI
Inabata & Co.,Ltd. Declares Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2024, Payable on May 31, 2024 and Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2025
May. 09
CI
Inabata & Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter End of Year Ending March 31, 2025
May. 09
CI
Inabata & Co.,Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
May. 08
CI
GX MINERALS Inc. announced that it has received funding from Inabata & Co.,Ltd.
Apr. 25
CI
Inabata's Profit Up Nearly 9% in Fiscal Q1-Q3
Feb. 12
MT
Inabata & Co.,Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter-End of Year Ending March 31, 2024, Payable on December 1, 2023
Nov. 07
CI
Floadia Corporation announced that it has received ¥1.05 billion in funding from Cypress Capital Hong Kong Limited, Inabata & Co.,Ltd.,
23-10-10
CI
Inabata & Co to Record Gain on Sales on Investment of 2.8 Billion Yen from Fiscal Q1 to Q2
23-09-13
MT
Inabata & Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2024
23-08-08
CI
Inabata & Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2023 and Full Year Ending March 31, 2024
23-08-08
CI
Inabata & Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the End of Second Quarter of Full Year Ending March 31, 2024
23-08-08
CI
Tranche Update on Inabata & Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 8, 2023.
23-06-23
CI
Inabata & Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 8, 2023 has closed with 1,200,000 shares, representing 2.14% for Â¥3,386.55 million.
23-06-21
CI
Inabata Plans Distribution of Restricted Shares as Incentive
23-05-11
MT
Inabata & Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter Ending September 30, 2023
23-05-10
CI
Inabata & Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2024
23-05-10
CI
Inabata & Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company that sells information and electronics, chemicals and other products. It operates in five business segments. The Information and Electronics segment provides semiconductors and liquid crystal materials, machinery equipment, ink for copiers and printers, as well as materials for electronics industry. The Chemical segment offers raw materials of automobile components, resins and gum, paintings and inks, paper manufacturing chemicals. The Living Industry segment sells intermediates for medical and agricultural chemicals, fine chemicals, raw materials of pesticide and toiletries, functional food, marine products, agricultural products, and starches. The Synthetic Resin segment provides general-purpose resins and engineering plastic. The Housing Environment segment sells wood, bonded wood, wood construction materials, housing equipment and housing-related materials.
