Inabata Group will be exhibiting at the upcoming SPORTEC2024 to be held from July 16 to 18 in Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.
We look forward to seeing you at our booth.

Exhibition information:

Exhibition SPORTEC2024
Dates July 16 to 18, 2024
10:00 am～5:00 pm
Venue Tokyo Big Sight East Halls, Japan
Inabata Booth E3-24-1
Organizers TSO International Inc.
Website https://sports-st.com/
Related links:
Information & Electronics Division III

Contact information:
Mr. Osamu Yoshimura
Sales Dept.1, Information & Electronics Div.3
Inabata & CO., LTD.
Email: yoshimura.osamu@inabata.com
Tel: +81-50-3684-4035

