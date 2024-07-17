Inabata & Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company that sells information and electronics, chemicals and other products. It operates in five business segments. The Information and Electronics segment provides semiconductors and liquid crystal materials, machinery equipment, ink for copiers and printers, as well as materials for electronics industry. The Chemical segment offers raw materials of automobile components, resins and gum, paintings and inks, paper manufacturing chemicals. The Living Industry segment sells intermediates for medical and agricultural chemicals, fine chemicals, raw materials of pesticide and toiletries, functional food, marine products, agricultural products, and starches. The Synthetic Resin segment provides general-purpose resins and engineering plastic. The Housing Environment segment sells wood, bonded wood, wood construction materials, housing equipment and housing-related materials.

Sector Commodity Chemicals