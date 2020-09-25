Log in
Inapa Investimentos Participações e Gestão : First half 2020 results

09/25/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

JUNE 30, 2020

Highlights

Generation of results

  • Paper consumption in Western Europe fell by 22.6% in the 1st half due to Covid-19 effects.
  • With the consolidation of Papyrus Deutschland's operations in 2020:
    • Sales increased by 95.2M € or 22.5% compared to the same period in 2019.
    • Total gross margin generated increased by 13.4M € or 17.2%.
    • Net operating costs increased by 16.4M €, equivalent to 15.3% of sales.
  • Recurring EBITDA of 10.8M €, corresponding to 2.1% of sales.
  • Negative operating results (EBIT) of 1.2M €.
  • Negative net income of 8.4M €.

Financial structure

  • Decrease in net debt by 32.7M € compared to December 2019. Compared to June 2019, there was a decrease of 1.7M €, despite the acquisition of Papyrus Deutschland.
  • Working capital decreased by 26.0M € compared to June 2019.

Corporate organization

  • Merger of Papier Union GmbH and Papyrus Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG under the new corporate name of Inapa Deutschland, GmbH on 30 June.
  • Start of implementation of the new ERP of the Inapa Group (SAP 4 / HANA).

2 / 12 1st HALF 2020

MAIN ACTIVITY INDICATORS

MILLION EUROS (unless otherwise specified)

1H20

1H19

VAR. 20/19

Tonnes ('000)

460

342

34,3%

Sales

519,0

423,9

22,5%

Gross margin

91,0

77,6

17,2%

Gross margin (%)

17,5%

18,3%

-0,8 pp

Net Operating costs

79,3

62,9

26,1%

Operating Income

13,4

8,9

4,5

Operating Costs

92,7

71,8

20,9

Impairment of current assets

0,9

0,6

56,9%

Re-EBITDA

10,8

14,1

-23,7%

Re-EBITDA (%)

2,1%

3,3%

-1,3 pp

EBITDA

8,4

13,5

-38,0%

EBITDA (%)

1,6%

3,2%

-1,6 pp

EBIT

-1,2

7,3

-115,9%

EBIT (%)

-0,2%

1,7%

-1,9 pp

Net Financial function

8,2

7,2

12,8%

EBT

-9,4

0,1

-9,5

Income tax

1,0

0,0

1,0

Net income

-8,4

0,1

-8,5

30/06/20

30/06/19

VAR. 20/19

Net debt

1

304,6

306,3

-0,6%

Interest coverage

1,3 x

2,0 x

-0,6 x

Working capital

75,2

101,3

-25,7%

1 Includes financing associated to financial assets.

3 / 12 1st HALF 2020

Relevant facts

24/4/2020 2019 Results Announcement

30/4/2020 2019 Annual Report Publication

40/4/2020 Notice of Ordinary General Meeting

22/5/2020 Ordinary General Meeting

Subsequent events

No subsequent events have been recorded up to the date of publication of this announcement.

4 / 12 1st HALF 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inapa - Investimentos, Participações e Gestão SA published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 19:04:11 UTC
