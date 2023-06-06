Advanced search
    INA   PTINA0AP0008

INAPA - INVESTIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E GESTÃO, S.A.

(INA)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  10:34:26 2023-06-06 am EDT
0.0370 EUR   -1.07%
10:39aInapa Investimentos Participações E Gestão S A : Frederico Lupi is the new CEO of Inapa Group
PU
05/04INAPA - INVESTIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E GESTÃO, S.A. : Annual results
CO
05/03Inapa Investimentos Participações E Gestão S A : - Investimentos, Participações e Gestão, SA announces results for the 2022 financial year
PU
Inapa Investimentos Participações e Gestão S A : Frederico Lupi is the new CEO of Inapa Group

06/06/2023 | 10:39am EDT
Inapa announced changes in the composition of the Group's Board of Directors. With effect from June 6, 2023, Frederico Lupi assumes the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Inapa Group - thus replacing Diogo Rezende who presented his resignation from the Board of Directors for personal reasons - and Afonso Chaby, who performed functions as CEO of Inapa France, is now appointed as a Director in the function of COO, returning to Portugal.

These appointments were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 5, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Commercial Companies Code and our company statutes.

It should be noted that the appointment of Afonso Chaby as a director and the appointment of Frederico Lupi as Chairman of the Board of Directors are subject to ratification at the next General Meeting, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

As of June 6, Inapa Group's Board of Directors (BD) presents the following composition:
Frederico Lupi - CEO and Chairman of the BD
Inês Louro - CFO and Member of the BD
Afonso Chaby - COO and Member of the BD
Victor Barros - Member of the BD and President of the Audit Committee
Emília Frazão - Member of the BD and Member of the Audit Committee
Patrícia Caldinha - Member of the BD and Member of the Audit Committee
João Sales Luís - Member of the BD
Fernando Sanz Pinto - Member of the BD

Inapa - Investimentos, Participações e Gestão SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 14:38:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 241 M 1 330 M 1 330 M
Net income 2022 17,8 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net Debt 2022 221 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,7 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 652
Free-Float 23,6%
Managers and Directors
Diogo Francisco Bastos Mendes Rezende Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sofia Picoto Head-Finance & Planning
João Alvarinho Head-Information Technology
Frederico João de Moser Lupi Independent Executive Director & Head-Operations
João Miguel Pacheco de Sales Luís Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INAPA - INVESTIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E GESTÃO, S.A.1.08%21
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-16.72%16 620
SUZANO S.A.-2.96%12 443
STORA ENSO OYJ-4.03%10 809
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA13.83%9 714
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)4.13%6 464
