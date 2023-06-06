Inapa Investimentos Participações e Gestão S A : Frederico Lupi is the new CEO of Inapa Group

Inapa announced changes in the composition of the Group's Board of Directors. With effect from June 6, 2023, Frederico Lupi assumes the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Inapa Group - thus replacing Diogo Rezende who presented his resignation from the Board of Directors for personal reasons - and Afonso Chaby, who performed functions as CEO of Inapa France, is now appointed as a Director in the function of COO, returning to Portugal.

These appointments were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 5, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Commercial Companies Code and our company statutes.

It should be noted that the appointment of Afonso Chaby as a director and the appointment of Frederico Lupi as Chairman of the Board of Directors are subject to ratification at the next General Meeting, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

As of June 6, Inapa Group's Board of Directors (BD) presents the following composition:

Frederico Lupi - CEO and Chairman of the BD

Inês Louro - CFO and Member of the BD

Afonso Chaby - COO and Member of the BD

Victor Barros - Member of the BD and President of the Audit Committee

Emília Frazão - Member of the BD and Member of the Audit Committee

Patrícia Caldinha - Member of the BD and Member of the Audit Committee

João Sales Luís - Member of the BD

Fernando Sanz Pinto - Member of the BD