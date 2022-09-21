Inapa Investimentos Participações e Gestão S A : - Investimentos, Participações e Gestão, informa sobre resultados do 1º semestre de 2020 - versão inglesa

The first six months of the year were marked by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia at the end of February, which is causing blockages in the supply chain and increasing the cost of gas and transport, thus worsening the already high production (raw materials, energy) and logistics costs, leading to a further increase in prices. With the recovery of economies after the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, there has been an increase in demand for paper in a context of continuing factory closures or conversions. The strike in one of the major European producers, which lasted until April, also contributed to a lower availability of paper.

In this context, Inapa consolidated sales reached 613.6 million euros, an increase of 37.7% compared to the same period last year. Paper sales in tonnes were in line with the first semester of 2021, and the average paper price maintained the global trend of sharp increase that we have been witnessing since the end of 2021.

Sales related to the complementary businesses of packaging, visual communication and office supplies registered, in the first six months of the year, a growth of 10% compared to the first half of 2021. The packaging area continued to show a very positive progression compared to the same period last year. With the start of events and fairs, which had been suspended since 2020, we have seen an upturn in the