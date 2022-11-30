Inapa Investimentos Participações e Gestão S A : acquires visual communication company in France

Inapa Group completed the acquisition of LOOS, a company based in France that specializes in the sale of printing equipment and consumables for visual communication (Viscom).

This transaction is aligned with Inapa's strategic plan for the three-year period 2022-2024. This plan highlights, as one of the key priorities, the growth through acquisitions in the areas of packaging and visual communication.

By acquiring LOOS, the Group reinforces its position in France, where it is present in the paper distribution sector with Inapa France, and in the packaging sector with Inapa Packaging SAS, Semaq and Embaltec SAS.

According to Diogo Rezende, CEO at Inapa Group, "This investment in the visual communication segment and in LOOS, is an important step in our diversification strategy, particularly regarding the development of complementary businesses with high potential for value creation. By completing this transaction, Inapa will substantially increase the revenues of Viscom in France (currently done through Inapa France) and create conditions for the development of commercial and supply chain synergies".

In addition to this new acquisition in France, Inapa has companies specialising in visual communication in Germany (Inapa ComPlott) and Portugal (Inapa Comunicação Visual). In Spain, the Group operates in visual communication through Inapa España.

About LOOS

J.J. LOOS is headquartered in Mulhouse, France. It was incorporated in 1964. It is a reference player, in eastern France, in the sale of printing equipment and consumables for visual communication. It has more than 30 employees and generates an annual turnover of around 8 million euros.