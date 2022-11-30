Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Inapa - Investimentos, Participações e Gestão, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INA   PTINA0AP0008

INAPA - INVESTIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E GESTÃO, S.A.

(INA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  10:51 2022-11-30 am EST
0.0420 EUR   +6.33%
Inapa Investimentos Participações e Gestão S A : acquires visual communication company in France

11/30/2022 | 01:43pm EST
Inapa Group completed the acquisition of LOOS, a company based in France that specializes in the sale of printing equipment and consumables for visual communication (Viscom).

This transaction is aligned with Inapa's strategic plan for the three-year period 2022-2024. This plan highlights, as one of the key priorities, the growth through acquisitions in the areas of packaging and visual communication.

By acquiring LOOS, the Group reinforces its position in France, where it is present in the paper distribution sector with Inapa France, and in the packaging sector with Inapa Packaging SAS, Semaq and Embaltec SAS.

According to Diogo Rezende, CEO at Inapa Group, "This investment in the visual communication segment and in LOOS, is an important step in our diversification strategy, particularly regarding the development of complementary businesses with high potential for value creation. By completing this transaction, Inapa will substantially increase the revenues of Viscom in France (currently done through Inapa France) and create conditions for the development of commercial and supply chain synergies".

In addition to this new acquisition in France, Inapa has companies specialising in visual communication in Germany (Inapa ComPlott) and Portugal (Inapa Comunicação Visual). In Spain, the Group operates in visual communication through Inapa España.

About LOOS
J.J. LOOS is headquartered in Mulhouse, France. It was incorporated in 1964. It is a reference player, in eastern France, in the sale of printing equipment and consumables for visual communication. It has more than 30 employees and generates an annual turnover of around 8 million euros.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Inapa - Investimentos, Participações e Gestão SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 18:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 990 M 1 024 M 1 024 M
Net income 2021 3,31 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
Net Debt 2021 262 M 271 M 271 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,8 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 643
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart INAPA - INVESTIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E GESTÃO, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Inapa - Investimentos, Participações e Gestão, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INAPA - INVESTIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E GESTÃO, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Diogo Francisco Bastos Mendes Rezende Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Galvão Teles President
Sofia Picoto Head-Finance & Planning
João Alvarinho Head-Information Technology
Frederico João de Moser Lupi Independent Executive Director & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INAPA - INVESTIMENTOS, PARTICIPAÇÕES E GESTÃO, S.A.79.55%21
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ3.59%19 114
SUZANO S.A.-11.28%13 203
STORA ENSO OYJ-13.01%11 669
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-11.91%9 412
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-1.01%6 638