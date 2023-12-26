As of 1 January 2024, Luís Ferreira will be the new CEO of Inapa Portugal - Distribuição de Papel, S.A., joining the management of Inapa Packaging, Lda. and Inapa Comunicação Visual, Lda. which he has led since the end of 2019.

At 46, Luís Ferreira has a degree in Management and Industrial Engineering from ISCTE, a post-graduate degree in Sales Management, a specialisation in Key Account Management from ISCTE and further training in various areas of Leadership, Strategy, Management, Operations, Performance, Procurement, Negotiation and Business Development.

With 25 years' experience under his belt, Luís Ferreira has worked in various areas - FMCG, Aviation, Management Consultancy, Transport and Logistics, Packaging and Visual Communication - where he has held positions in Management, Sales and Operations.

"Leading Inapa Portugal is a challenge that honours me and allows me to continue contributing to the growth of the Inapa Group in Portugal, now also in the Paper sector, one of the Group's most successful and recognised operations, with a lot of potential to develop in the Graphic and Office markets and create added value for all stakeholders."

Inapa Portugal offers a complete range of products and services for the printing and office industries, including paper, graphic and office consumables and outsourced logistics services. A company that is part of the Inapa Group, operating in 10 countries, with an annual turnover of approximately €1bn, more than 95% of which comes from international markets, Inapa is the leading paper distributor in Western Europe. Its activity began in 1965 as the first large-scale Portuguese paper mill and, with the expansion of the Group's geographical boundaries, the business strategy has changed and, in addition to focusing on paper distribution, Inapa has invested in two business areas with high growth and profitability potential: Packaging and Visual Communication.