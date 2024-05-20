Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 12, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Inari Medical, Inc. (“Inari” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NARI) common stock between February 24, 2022 through February 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On February 29, 2024, Inari announced that it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice “in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act” requesting information and documents “primarily relating to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals.”

On this news, Inari’s stock price fell $12.14, or 20.8%, to close at $46.12 per share on February 29, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) repeatedly touted Inari’s financial results and the success of its product sales, but failed to disclose that these numbers were inflated by bribes and other improper and illegal payments to healthcare providers; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inari common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 12, 2024 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.

