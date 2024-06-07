The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Inari Medical, Inc. (“Inari” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NARI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Inari filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K on February 28, 2024, stating, "on December 2023, we received a civil investigative demand ("CID") from the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division, in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act (the "Investigation"). The CID requests information and documents primarily relating to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals ("HCPs"). We are cooperating with the Investigation. We are unable to express a view at this time regarding the likely duration, or ultimate outcome, of the Investigation or estimate the possibility of, or amount or range of, any possible financial impact. Depending on the outcome of the Investigation, there may be a material impact on our business, results of operations, or financial condition."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240607042277/en/