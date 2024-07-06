The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP alerts investors of the fast-approaching July 12, 2024 to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of those who acquired Inari Medical, Inc. (“Inari” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NARI) securities during the period of March 10, 2021 to February 28, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The firm encourages investors to contact the firm by July 12, 2024, to be appointed lead plaintiff.

On February 28, 2024, Inari filed its Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company revealed in this filing that it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act, requesting information and documents primarily relating to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals. On this news, the price of Inari shares declined by $12.14 per share, or approximately 20.8%, from $58.26 per share on February 28, 2024, to close at $46.12 on February 29, 2024.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Inari failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Company repeatedly touted Inari’s financial results and the success of its product sales but failed to disclose that these numbers were inflated by bribes and other improper and illegal payments to healthcare providers.

